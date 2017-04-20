Founder and leader of Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has denied media reports that he prophesised war and bloodshed in Zambia.
ECG communications director Ephraim Nyondo has called such reports ‘grossly untrue, misleading, aimed at destroying, not building’.
Lusaka Times online publication and Blantyre-based Malawi24 online news site carried stories alleging Prophet Bushiri, during the Easter Sunday Service, prophesised that there will be war and bloodshed in Zambia.
But the church’s communication director underlined that Prophet Bushiri never made such a prophecy regarding Zambia during the Sunday Service.
He said the Prophet, during the Sunday Service in Pretoria, prayed for all African nations and their leaders ‘to ensure that peace prevails on the continent’.
“Our services are aired live on Prophetic Channel and on YouTube. Further, we also carry live updates on Prophet Bushiri’s official Facebook page, Prophet Bushiri’s official Instagram, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri. None of these outlets carried such a prophecy because it was not made. “That is why we are surprised with the Zambia National House of Prayer Advisory Board which is making the allegation of the prophecy. We do not even know where the Board got such information,” he said.
Nyondo further said they will write the Board to either authenticate their claim or withdraw the statement.
Prophet Bushiri has since rubbished the reports as “simply fake news.”
ECG strongly believes the “fake news” is work of the church’s detractors, mostly frustrated individuals who were fired for various wrongdoings.
I’m sure Christians for visionless Lungu & Pukuta Mwanza went begging for a dununa reverse dismissal from Buhari’s prophecy!
PF’s disastrous ending is here.
The Skeleton Key
~206~
In fact, Bushiri’s prophetic video is everywhere else, check out you tube, clearly Bushiri said about the “Northern & Southern Division” with a “river demarcation” of the mistakes of the green one~Lungu~ persecuting innocent of the red one~HH.
Maybe Bushiri is denying it just to please the visionless PF bandits of blind Lungu on their tune of denials.
Viva HH, Viva Democracy & Viva Forward.
The Skeleton Key
~206~
I think the Prophet Bushiri was talking about the Kariba wall. Yes this wall needs urgent repairs otherwise many people will die. I watched the video on youtube.
“The work of frustrated individuals” I would also add bitter, sat.anic, hate mongering, hate inciting, lying lowlifes that belong to a group of dunderheads whose main purpose in life is to create anarchy- namely the united dunderhead fake news broadcasters.
Video evidence is powerful bane. Search your tube and watch kiki
Even the bishop is now afraid of PF…………………………..is prophecy in the constitution article 77 sub section 21 of the amended constitution. Is prophecy also tantamount to treason????????????
Ha NEZ. When did you start placing your faith in fake prophecies?
was the person in the video this Bushiri or his family member in Malawi called apostle Bushiri?what is clear in the video is the message about treason charges which have come to pass
Its every where,KIKIKIKIK.
Because twalikana fake prophecy nokuibwesesha kuwatumine mwishima yakwa Yesu Kristu umumi.
you should go for bemba tuition sucker…
Amen!!!!!!
Amen!!
Never mess up with PF ~! He has come back to his senses . . . .his emerald mine on the Copperbelt was on line….. He is human after all.
He was given choice = Retract or lose your emerald mine….he choose Gold instead of God…kikikiki
It is not Major 1 who prophesied and the prophesy is from 2016 not this year. So ECG is right, it is no there prophesy. Major 1 sometime this year he said someone´days are numbered.
That Video went viral & did so much DAMAGE to the Hypocrite “christian” Lungu. It opened eyes of Christians who were blindly following a “humble” wannabe dictator. Everyone can now see he’s an evil Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing.
Only tribalists & those who financially benefit from lungu still support him. My friends who had road contracts supported him. But now they’ve switched camp bcoz Govt is broke & not paying contractors plus there are no contracts.
It takes several years to build a good name but one day to destroy it.
kikikikiki Bushri or what ever name you call him is the one who worships the devil. Satanists at their best.
It was not Shepherd bushiri,it was another bushiri
Just look at the flags ours is not there coz Zambians are not interested and sorry to those who have placed there hope in this boy. Prophecy and miracles for what benefit. Talk about you village Malawi young boy after all we do not even know who anointed you Nonsense.
Prophet Shepherd Bushiri is a man of God and let’s respect men of God. This tendency of insulting men of God must not continue on comrades. God has given us the Bible His word with which when we read and abide in it we will be able to test the spirits and see who the real men of God are. Social media diseminates a lot of lies about people men of God inclusive. My take is to deliberately follow someone and check with what the Bible says, then conclude whether to believe in them as God’s servant or not. I personally watched the service in question and did not hear that prophecy. May God continue to bless our Sovereign mother Zambia and its people.
The video prophecy you are talking about is by Shamma Bushiri (based in zambia) and not Shepard Bushiri Major 1. Shamma is a ‘clone’ or former student of the Major1.
It’s true blood shed is already happening. This should Bishop Joshua Banda who likes the brown envelopes from state house. Bushili is a nonsense, bloodshed is there and it’s coming till. Chagwa releases HH. It’s true prohetsis, no going backwards. Pent people are the ones who receives brown envelopes. They like to eat nice things and changing I phones every now and then. Abenaki Joshua Banda. Fake penates.
I for one have no kind words for this hypocrite who go as far as clearing peoples debts through magic with his so-called miracle money. In Malawi they chased this crook and south Africa being a secular state tolerate this quack.the Bible is very clear in the last days false prophets shall rise and they will deceive many. The bible say God will bless the work of your hands not money coming from unknown sources, he is a liar and his father is the devil himself who is the father of all lies.even on Zambian issue he is lying let’s nt allow the devil to take advantage,let the law take it’s meaning.
IF YOU’RE GOOD BE GOOD IN WHATEVER YOU SAY.DON’T BE BRAGGER BUT BE QUIET ON THINGS YOU KNOW NOT.MAY GOD FORGIVE YOU WHO CALLS YOUR FELLOW BEING NAMES.
1. Prophet Bushiri never prophesied war or bloodshed in Zambia. He just prayed for peace to prevail in Zambia.
2. Prophet Bushiri was not dressed in a suit last Sunday as seen in the video. The Prophet was dressed in a white dotted shirt and a jeans trousers.
3. Instead of castigating Prophet Bushiri, why not seek Wisdom from him over the alleged Prophecy.
4. I will defend the Prophet because he never prophesied against Zambia.
Whether u lyk it or not Bushiri is a prophert n speak a word of God, no matter what u say he is blessed man….