The Zambia conference of catholic bishops has strongly condemned the arrest and treason charge slapped on opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema.
And the Bishops say Zambia is now all, except in designation, a dictatorship.
In a statement released today by President of the Zambia conference of catholic bishops Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu, the Catholic Bishop said incident that happened in Mongu during the Kuomboka ceremony which was followed by the arrest and detention of Mr. Hakainde Hichilema a treason charge on him is unfortunate.
The Bishops said they do not in any way condone illegality.
They however said they deplore the massive, disproportionate and entirely unnecessary force with which the Police acted in apprehending him.
“Would it not have been much more civilised and professional to deliver a summons to him containing a charge and ordering him to appear before the police to answer charges of alleged law breaking?”
They said the brutal way in which the Police acted has only served to heighten the already considerable tension in the nation particularly between supporters of the UPND and PF.
On the Bishops have also lashed out at the Judiciary accussing it of failing to bring the Executive to order.
They said it is an open secret that the Judiciary have let the country down by failing to stand up to political manipulation and corruption.
“How can one explain the failure of the Constitutional Court to hear and exhaustively conclude a presidential petition?” they asked.
They said Zambia is now all, except in designation, a dictatorship.
“Our country is now all, except in designation, a dictatorship and if it is not yet, then we are not far from it. Our political leaders in the ruling party often issue intimidating statements that frighten people and make us fear for the immediate and future.
They said this must be stopped and reversed henceforth.
Below is the full statement
IF YOU WANT PEACE, WORK FOR JUSTICE
(Paul VI)
“Let Justice flow, … down like a river that never dries …”
(Amos 5:24)
Statement on the Current Political Situation in Zambia
To all Catholic faithful and all people of good will in Zambia. This is Easter Tide when we celebrate the great feast of Easter till the feast of Pentecost. My greeting to you is in the words of St. Paul: “Grace and peace to you from God our Father and from the Lord Jesus Christ” (1 Cor 1:3; 2 Cor 1:2; Gal 1:2-3; and Ephesians 1:2).
PREAMBLE
1.As Shepherds of the Church, it is our honour, privilege and duty to teach and guide the faithful through instructing them in matters of faith and morals. It is also our duty to enlighten them concerning the issues confronting them in their daily lives in the light of our faith and the teaching of the Church as the Fathers of the Second Vatican Council (1962-1965) so succinctly put and expressed it: “The joys and hopes, the griefs and the anxieties of the people of this age, especially those who are poor or in any way afflicted, these are the joys and hopes, the griefs and anxieties of the followers of Christ.”
2. The Prophet Jeremiah reminds us in Chapter 22 verse 16 that we cannot claim to know God if we fail to respond to and confront the injustices in our society because “to know God means to do justice” and “to do justice is to know God.” Therefore, knowing God cannot be separated from doing justice and from what we do or omit to do to our neighbour. Consequently, people who inflict pain and suffering to their fellow human beings cannot claim to know God, let alone be “Christian!”
3. The unfortunate incident that happened in Mongu during the Kuomboka ceremony has since been followed by the arrest and detention of Mr. Hakainde Hichilema followed by the slapping of a treason charge on him. We do not in any way condone illegality.We nevertheless deplore the massive, disproportionate and entirely unnecessary force with which the Police acted in apprehending him. Would it not have been much more civilised and professional to deliver a summons to him containing a charge and ordering him to appear before the police to answer charges of alleged law breaking? The brutal way in which the Police acted has only served to heighten the already considerable tension in the nation particularly between supporters of the UPND and PF. The peace that we wish for you and the nation at large in the words of St. Paul is not mere absence of war or strife. Peace means harmony, understanding, respect for and acceptance of others, respect for and even defence of divergence of opinion, wishing others well no matter who they are and what they do for a living. This peace comes from God our Father and from our Lord Jesus Christ. This peace right now is in short supply in our nation. Why?
4. The continuous tension between the UPND and PF has affected the lives of many other citizens in the country who are living in fear and are not going about their business of life freely. We as Shepherds of the Catholic Church in our country are deeply saddened by the incidents of unprofessional and brutal conduct of the Police Service, the damage to the innocent citizens’ property by suspected cadres, the arbitrary arrests of and horrific torture of suspects as well as the careless, inflammatory and divisive statements of our political leaders. All these are indications that our democratic culture is yet to be firmly planted, nurtured and promoted to enhance the respect for human dignity and rights. Our democratic credentials which have not been much to go by at best of times have all but vanished in this nation that loudly claims to be “God-fearing,” “peace-loving” and “Christian.”
5. It is our considered view that as a nation, we have lamentably failed to robustly address a number of recurrent snags including those that stem from our previous elections. The current political predicament directly flows from deep-rooted problems we have failed to fix or resolve, not withstanding four constitutional commissions of inquiry. As we have stated before, “The political environment in Zambia, today, is characterised by manipulation, patronage and intimidation of perceived government opponents. We urge the government to stop using state security institutions to intimidate its own nationals. The police service in particular must be professional and impartial in carrying out their duties of maintaining law and order. Too many of the nation’s resources and time are wasted on politicking at the expense of real development. This culture must change for the better.”
6. Ideally, the period immediately after such a divisive election as was held in August 2016, our political leaders should have embarked upon a programme of national reconciliation, building and fostering dialogue by keeping old channels in good repair and creating new ones more suited to the new situation. Unfortunately, the Judiciary, the arm of government responsible for adjudicating between individuals and between institutions and delivering justice did do much, if anything, to engender a mutually acceptable solution.
7. We are also convinced that the big part of the problem is that politics in Zambia are still reeling in the hangover from the pre-independence political struggle for independence which was reinforced in the One-Party-State. This hangover derives from the wrong perception that political competition is aimed at annihilating or totally silencing political opponents at all costs and by all means available! This is the root cause of intra and interparty intolerance and violence. However, a democratic dispensation that cherishes the parliamentary democracy we would like to build and consolidate demands respect for divergent views and for the rights of individuals and political parties to organise, associate and assemble without any undue restrictions and intimidation. We are again disappointed when we review the events that marked the run up to the August 2016 elections. The democratic principles we have come to know have been violated left, right and centre so that instead of going forward and consolidating our still fragile democracy, we are retrogressing and not so slowly! The political party in power is in the driving seat of the political game on the political field.
We therefore demand from the government of the day to put in place concrete measures to reverse this worrying and dangerous trend.
OUR HOPES AND CONCERNS FOR 2017
Political Situation
8. We applaud and praise those Zambians on the political playing field who, in spite of all sorts of provocation, are committed to peaceful means of doing politics and refrain from any violence, verbal or physical. These are the people who give us and the nation hope of holding on to a functional democracy in a multiparty scenario where there is more than ample room for citizens’ participation through organised groups although there is tremendous pressure to the contrary. Such people are martyrs of true democracy and must be emulated.
9. We decry the bad habit which political parties in power assume immediately they make a government of using the Police Service to settle political scores and prevent their political rivals from organising, campaigning and therefore selling their vision of the country and nation to the electorate. It is the same story from one administration to the other and the present government is no exception, if not one of the best examples of the misdeed just mentioned! As a result of brutalising the people through the Police Service, the general public is reduced to fear so that the order of the day is corruption and misuse of public funds. Anyone who criticises the government for wrong doing is sure to have the police unleashed on him or her.
10. We have always been concerned about the selective application of the Public Order Act by the Police. It is quite disgraceful that a quarter of a century after the return to plural politics and more than half a century of political independence from Great Britain, our governments which we put into power through our votes use the Public Order Act to oppress political opponents and prevent them from organising and assembling together political rallies and to openly express themselves instead of protecting the rights and liberties of the very people who put them into power. Paradoxically, each political party in opposition goes through the biased use of this notorious Act but once in power, they find it so useful that they do nothing to modify or repeal it. Disgraceful indeed! We hope and pray that this law will be revised and if not, then the Police Service must be required to apply it professionally and without targeting opposition political parties only.
The Judiciary
11. It is an open secret that the Judiciary have let the country down by failing to stand up to political manipulation and corruption. How can one explain the failure of the Constitutional Court to hear and exhaustively conclude a presidential petition? We reiterate what we said before: “For some time now, there has been a persistent discourse on the state of the judiciary in Zambia with respect to its independence and impartiality. This situation has undermined public confidence in this institution. There is need to restore confidence in this important arm of Government. There are also many unresolved questions of public interest that have been left hanging and unanswered by the Executive.” Where is the Judiciary to call the Executive to attention?
12. We also strongly denounce attacks on the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) and the government’s plans to undermine it. We believe that given optimum conditions, LAZ could play its rightful role as one of the most effective checks and balances in a true democratic dispensation. The plans to kill LAZ are discreditable and we hope and pray they will fail. Together with the Judiciary, LAZ is the last defence of citizens particularly in respect of excesses by the Executive.
A Police Service or Police Force?
13. What a pity that all the efforts and financial resources our government and the donor community spent to reform the Police from a British South Africa Company and British Colonial Administration Police Force to a modern one of being a Police Service have paid little, if any dividends at all. It is sad to see the police being used and acting like political party cadres. Police officers are supposed to and must be exemplary in following the rule of law since they are in- charge of keeping law and order. We strongly appeal to the Police Service Personnel to be professional in their conduct, impartial and scrupulously fair in the manner that ensures and is seen to ensure that citizens’ rights are respected, protected and not violated. We call upon the government to depoliticise the Police Service forthwith and leave them to do a professional job they have been trained for. Almost immediately after independence, the politicians took over the Police Service as they told them whom to arrest and prosecute and who not to touch!
Culture of Silence
14. There is fear and trembling among the people shown in the way they are afraid to speak out against injustices. This is due to several actions by government which were meant to instill fear into and intimidate the masses. One does not need to belong to a political party in order for him or her to speak out on the misdeeds happening in the nation. Furthermore, we are witnesses to what transpired during the run-up to the August 2016 general elections when several media houses were harassed and finally closed. The recent happenings were not reported by several media houses because of the heavy presence of the Police. Our country is now all, except in designation, a dictatorship and if it is not yet, then we are not far from it. Our political leaders in the ruling party often issue intimidating statements that frighten people and make us fear for the immediate and future. This must be stopped and reversed henceforth.
Call for Genuine Dialogue and Reconciliation
15. As hinted earlier on, the process of national healing and reconciliation after last year’s election should have been priority number one for the government as the institution in the driving seat. Unfortunately, the Executive missed this chance. It has been opined that the Church Mother Bodies should have continued their arbitration role as evinced by the Holy Cross Cathedral Meeting before Easter last Year. That initiative was taken on the appeal to ZEC (ZCCB) of the President on 12 th March 2016 on the occasion of the ordination of Bishop Justin Mulenga of Mpika Diocese. The Church Mother Bodies did their best but immediately after the meeting, the resolutions which had been taken and agreed to by the participating political party leaders were broken particularly by the ruling party. The Church Mother Bodies were not allowed to succeed! We believe strongly that now that the political party in power because it is now in a strong position and has nothing to fear by way of electoral defeat must be in the driving seat. The Church Mother Bodies, if called upon, are ready to come along.
16. The politicians especially those in the ruling party must realise that the nation they are governing is deeply divided between those who voted for UPND and those who voted for PF in the last elections. Let the politicians of both parties take it from us since we always have our ears close to the ground that our country now stands on the edge. It is no use playing an ostrich game by burying our heads in the sand thinking that the storm will pass away. It will not, at least not before it has done great harm to this nation. The use of force and intimidation are not the solution whatsoever. Only genuine and sincere dialogue aimed at national reconciliation is the long-term solution. This reconciliation must be firmly rooted in the Christian values of Truth, Forgiveness, Peace, Unity, Social Justice and Freedom. Let us learn to burry our immediate past and rise again to new life.
17. To the Church and other Religious Leaders, we appeal to them to be instruments of peace, reconciliation and unity. They must urge the entire membership of their flocks to be collectively and individually channels of peace and reconciliation thereby living to our Lord’s call to be the salt of the earth and the light of the world. Shepherds and the faithful together must be committed to preaching messages of peace, reconciliation and love in word and in deed. Our nation is much larger and transcends our present and future individual or collective political fortunes.
Issued and signed on 23 rd April 2016 (Divine Mercy Sunday)
T-G Mpundu
Archbishop of Lusaka
PRESIDENT – ZAMBIA CONFERENCE OF CATHOLIC BISHOPS (ZCCB)
Had the ugly teethy rat allowed for the petition to be fairly heard and decided then we wouldn’t be in such a situation. Theresa may was legally ushered in but she understands the need for democracy and people deciding who to rule them so she has called elections. Meanwhile here lungu will do anything to stop the will of the people. Lungu has no people’s mandate.
HH also has his name on the FREE mason register and this was proved by Bishop Chomba
WHy is the Catholic not disociateing themselves with someone who is a Free mason.
On top of that HH is Tonga
Bringing a Tonga near statehouse would be the worst thing Zambia has ever done
Thanks
BB2014,2016
Kiki because you failed to issue first comment here you just had to comment with your irrelevant gibberish on my post. You really are desperate for attention. I suggest you seek a boyfriend or female companion. It is not healthy to be this obsessed with attention on an online blog. I know of a guy who killed himself after no one responded to his online posts. It is sad what the world has come to
I would like to appeal to LT bloggers not to do anything to this Mushota posts, Let us all ignore her or she,Its like someone is seeking attention in a wrong place. PLEASE PEOPLE LET US STOP THIS MADNESS#STOP MUSHOTA
@1.1
Deport mushota back to Zambia. She thinks she is now white.
Gathering enough green thumbs up signatures.
THE CATHOLIC CHURCH HAS CONTRIBUTED TO THE CRISIS BY ITS LOUD SILENCE ON THE MANY ABUSES AND MISCONDUCT BY THE PF GOVERNMENT AND LEADERSHIP. THERE ARE TOO MANY INSTANCES TO BE LISTED HERE. THE FOLLOWING ARE SOME OF THEM: 1- YOUR SILENCE ON THE CRUEL AND BRUTAL MISTREATMENT OF MMEMBE, THE WIFE, THE POST AND THE MAST. 2- YOUR CHASING OF THE POST JOURNALISTS FROM THE CATHEDRAL PREMISES. 3- YOUR SILENCE ON THE CORRUPT HANDLING OF THE ELECTION PETITION BY THE CONSTITUTIONAL COURT. 4- YOUR SILENCE ON THE BRUTAL SILENCE BY PF CADRES DURING THE CAMPAIGN, DURING THE ELECTIONS AND AFTER THE ELECTIONS. THE LIST IS LONG. ENOUGH TO SAY THAT THE CATHELIC CHURCH HAS GREATLY CONTRIBUTED TO THE SITUATION IN THE COUNTRY BY THEIR GUILTY SILENCE.
Mushota should be ignored always has been here for many years.
Nomba NEZ why claim you are best blogger 2016 when you lost and actually was third.mushota won.You are the same fo0l like mushota. Leave LT you both jokers.
Catholics need to worry about their church sex scandals and dwindling priest numbers, not the running of Zambia. Go and drink some wine or something. Bye!
I am with the Catholic Bishops.
Pharaoh must let go of HH and company.
WHERE WERE THESE IDOL WORSHIPERS WHEN HH WAS MISBEHAVING??
Daniel (HH) refused to bow down to Nebuchadnezzar’s golden statue (lungu) & he was thrown in the fire, thrown in the den of lions.
Lungu is a god (with a small “g”) to PF00Ls & hate to death anyone who refuses to bow down with them to their god.
That’s the real reason they hate HH.
The Lord said in the Scriptures where are the wise and peace makers to guide my people? Those who have the platform & the clout in Zambia keep issuing devisive messages. There are laws that govern both the petition & the conduct in Mongu. You can’t condemn the concourt for deciding according to law. You can’t also condemn correction of reckless behaviour. Dont use emotions to guide. Immediately you pick sides you driving a wage. You need to call a wring a wrong 1st & then encourage dialogue. You Bishops are the ones losing opportunity to bring nation together.
Mushota am a tonga married to a bemba we are all human beings created by God and no tribe is superior your thinking is very bad
I don’t even bother reading any posts from this so called Mushota. When even I see his or her thumbnail to just skip to the next post. Ignore the attention seeking vermin people. you’ll loose a couple of brain cells every time you decide to read it’s drivel.
The Catholics were too quiet for a long time and even though they have responded, it is rather too late because the damage has already been done.
If one looks at their position on LAZ – this is way too late because the Bill is already in Parliament to repeal the Act and is in fact likely to go through easily because PF have a majority in Parliament. Had the Catholics spoken earlier this would have been prevented! On the arrest of HH, again their reaction is in fact too late coming after a statement from Chiefs whose observation the Catholics just copied! The Catholic system is moribund and needs serious reform – very SLOW to act and NOT there when needed most. They are USELESS and Irrelevant!!
Here is the summary to this what I would call a worthless statement.
The trouble is and has always BEEN HH and UPND
UPND and HH lost the election, once they accept that and get on with trying their lucky in 2021 all the better
They are the one with PF cadres who have DIstabilized the country,
The catholic should be more SPECIFIC and condemn UPND
This is the truth,, nothing but the truth, the whole truth and the bottom line
Thanks
BB20,16
So before posting the article you read it and come up with a response so that you first one to comment. Looks like you are a tad bit slow. After beating you at the best blogger you have now been forced to oppose me by any costs through becoming anti upnd and pro pf kikikiki this is the effect I have on idI0ts like yourself.
Deport mushota back to Zambia campaign to gather signatures soon.
THE ROMAN CATHOLIC CHURCH IS FULL OF MISCHIEF:
IN GERMANY THEY SUPPORTED HITLER
IN RWANDA THEY SUPPORTED THE GENOCIDERS
IN ZAMBIA THEY ARE SUPPORTING THE LAWLESSNESS OF hh
WE SUPPORT OUR GOVERNMENT AND NOT TRIBALISTS AND HATERS
Patriot
Who are we ? Lungu won by a disputed 100,000 votes only equivalent to only 3 townships in Lusaka.
More than half of the voting public support the bishops.
MUSHOTA,
YOU ARE COLLECT.
ALL THE INSTITUTIONS THAT MONITORED THE ELECTIONS IN AUGUST LAST YEAR ARE TO BLAME,THE ZCCB-ZAMBIA CONFERENCE OF CATHOLICS BISHOPS IS ONE OF THEM.
THEIR PVT TABULATIONS SHOWS THAT LUNGU WON THE ELECTIONS AND HH LOST.WHY FOR ALL THIS LONG THAT HH HAS BEEN CLAIMING THAT HE WON ELECTIONS AND INSULTING THE HEAD OF STATE,THEY HAVE KEPT QUIET AND ONLY RESURFACE WHEN HE IS PUT BEHIND BARS.WE HAVE SAID IT TIME AND AGAIN THAT NO SANE PERSON CAN SUPPORT WHAT HH DID IN MONGU.
YOU HAVE RESULTS IN YOUR HANDS,SIT DOWN WITH UPND AND TELL THEM THAT THEY LOST.YOUR SILENCE IS WHAT IS CREATING ALL THESE NONSENSE FROM UPND.YOUR ORGANIZATION IS A CREDIBLE ONE AND YOU ARE THE ONE THAT SHOULD HAVE TOLD UPND.
STOP BLAMING THE GOVT.HH HAS TO FACE THE LAW,PERIOD.THERE IS NOTHING SO…
quit your nonsense and concentrate on the matter at hand both of you
am a catholic and am very disappointed to hear our bishops supporting illigality. shame. why dont you start by councilling the upnd for endangering the life of the head of state when they deliberately blocked the presidential motorcade, the disrespect towards authority. thats total break down in the rule of law. the rwanda genocide came about when the president was ambushed and killed. its on record and there is enough evidence that some catholic priests participated in this vice. the presidential petition collapsed when the 14 days elapsed. what kind of parents are you who do not give advice to a son when he misbehaves and only utter nonsense ngabamututula.
Cozcow, the head of state’s life was not endangered by anyone except his handlers! That is not how you move a head of state. The HH motorcade was actually caught by surprise and if you saw the clip, it came to a halt to pave way to the poor planners. I am sure you also drive. Don’t cry when the same injustice visits you! The Bishops are in order to sound the alarm. Human rights must be upheld in all situations. All who are able to tell right from wrong will see everything wrong in the manner the arrest was done. Even a murderer should never be brutalized in any way! Human rights are God-given rights and must be upheld regardless! See how that injustice is now affecting our IMF negotiations. Shameful!
We enoyed peace and tranquillity. Its now clear whos been faning confusion in the country.
Its now evident that gbm is a better leader. Under gbm upend behaved peaciful ly.
The bishops are not happy with the ilegality that led to the arrest.
the catholic church is both a religious institute as well as political, just form your own party…….
We cannot claim to know God if we fail to respond to and confront the injustices in our society because “to know God means to do justice” and “to do justice is to know God.” Therefore, knowing God cannot be separated from doing justice and from what we do or omit to do to our neighbour. Consequently, people who inflict pain and suffering to their fellow human beings cannot claim to know God, let alone be “Christian!”….we said, Bishops!!
This is a fake letter LT
Issued and signed on 23 rd April 2016 (Divine Mercy Sunday)
T-G Mpundu
Archbishop of Lusaka
PRESIDENT – ZAMBIA CONFERENCE OF CATHOLIC BISHOPS (ZCCB)
The impact of Catholic Bishops being on the payroll of GBM
Its only the truth that sets one free. Well articulated
The Catholic Bishops are a little late but better late than never. This statement is on point and I’m glad they have come with a voice of reason. Lungu and his minions better heed this free advice before this country is set on fire which he will not be able to extinguish.
Lungu is being ill advised and he thinks he is winning by unleashing the cops on his alleged opponents. He closed the Post Newspapers without any incidence. He then went for the his big catch in HH, again without any problems. But he should not cheat himself into a false sense of winning by police brutality.
The problem is Lungu knows within himself that he never won those elections. So he’s haunted, hence resorting to force to satisfy his ego.
the police command have all to be blame for their failure to protect the president in mongu , all this could have been avoided , why waste money for all the 600 police and they failure to provide security.
VERY TRUE EDWIN ZULU. THEY ARE USING PROJECTED AGRESSION. COVERING UP THE PEOPLE THAT CAUSED THE MESS IN MONGU AND TAKING IT OUT ON HH WHO WAS JUST DRIVING ON THE SAME ROAD. THIS WAS ALL A SET UP. THE PETITION IS SENDING THE PF INTO PANIC MODE AND THEY ARE LOOKING FOR LOOPHOLES TO SILENCE HH.
8. Political Situation: “We applaud and praise those Zambians on the political playing field who, in spite of all sorts of provocation, are committed to peaceful means of doing politics and refrain from any violence, verbal or physical. These are the people who give us and the nation hope of holding on to a functional democracy in a multiparty scenario where there is more than ample room for citizens’ participation through organised groups although there is tremendous pressure to the contrary. Such people are martyrs of true democracy and must be emulated.”
I applaud the Bishops on all points raised. However, on foregoing paragraph, like they have specifically named PF and UPND elsewhere in the Statement, they should have also given specific examples of “Zambians on the political…
Let down by the Judiciary
”Your honour the learned Chief Justice, the Former President of the Republic of Zambia did not step down during the petition in August 2016 when our law demanded just that for the ConCourt to commence, but he did not step down in full view of your understanding our law. Hence the ConCourt did not commence the proceedings. Whose problem was this if not impunity? Don’t you think, Your Honour, as the Keeper of Our Law, The Chief Judge that our Constitution remains suspended to date because of that act of disobedience to our Constitution. Our Zambian Constitution is very clear indeed
……continued: I applaud the Bishops on all points raised. However, on foregoing paragraph, like they have specifically named PF and UPND elsewhere in the Statement, they should have also given specific examples of “Zambians on the political playing field who, in spite of all sorts of provocation, are committed to peaceful means of doing politics and refrain from any violence, verbal or physical.”
He who has ears should hear what the church mother body which is independent from any political corruption has said. Thank God finally the Bishops have spoken and not some of the bankrupt church leaders who always speak on behalf of their packets.
It’s really sad that religious organization like Jehovah witnesses who are neutral and don’t involve themselves in politics are being persecuted ,awee sure
Whenever Catholics speak you need to pay close attention.Yes at one time they have being complicity to heinous crimes like the genocide.Yes they have prodigal sons like former father Bwalya and Milimo but their political influence spans wide.They see,speak and lobby.Remember that they were very instrumental in getting us out of debt during the HIPC which we are unfortunately about to slide into.They in fact where key to MMD loss.Ignore them and you suffer the same loss as they hold the largest membership in the country.When they speak unfortunately the world litsens for the world catholics with fight for justice.So hear you cadres,hear masters of the cadres.This is but the beginning of something
@11 Je,
Totally agree, they should not be undermined. They quite significantly helped MMD win the multiparty elections from UNIP. This is a game changer for PF. Ignore the Catholics at your own peril.
PF is lucky the Catholic is still willing to be engaged for dialogue. Once this opportunity is not embraced by the incumbent government, they’ll take sides and render support to the opposition.
A voice for the people. When God’s Servants Speak, Let The Wise Listen (Emmanuel TV). A big thank you to the Catholic Church for putting it in simple and straight forward language.
Do bishops talk against about dictators in a dictatorship?
Yes they do!! And many have lost their lives doing so. Check your history!
Do bishops talk against and about dictators in a dictatorship?
Reply
Let the word of reason as articulated here be heard. Dictators don’t spare anyone, the church inclusive. We have all heard what is happening In Russia where some religion have been banned and are now considered as terrorist groups. Its a shame that some churches in Zambia have decided to pay blind loyalty to individuals and have closed their ears to every voice of reason. Yes today is HH, tomorrow it is the very church that is even entertaining these masquerades of Christianity devoid of any true love but bent on vengeance and revenge. Watch this space, the catholic are known for their fairness and stand up for the truth. Well done and soon they will be labeled a political fomfimo by fatherless nitwits who ran from their calling.
TITUS 2 V 1
AS FOR YOU OUR PRIEST AT OUR SANTUARY THERE , TREFORE MPUNDU LIKE TITUS OF THE BIBLE, PROMOTE RIGHT TEACHING THAT REFLECTS WHOLESOME TEACHNG TEACH THE OLDER MEN TO EXECISE SELF CONTROL BE WORTHY OF RESPECT AND LIVE WISELY WITH PATIENCE AS A VIRTUE
TITUS 3 V 1
REMIND THE BELIEVERS AND CITIZENS TO SUBMIT TO THE ELECTED GOVERNMENT OF THE DAY AND ITS OFFICERS AS ORDAINED BY GOD HIMSELF AS NOTHING CAN WITHOUT HIM BE OBEDIENT AND ALWAYS DO WHAT IS REQUIRED OF A CITIZEN WITH HUMILITY AND SUBJECT TO THE RULE OF THE LAW
TEACHERS AND ELDERS MUST NOT LAWLESSNESS
job 22 v 21 says submit to GOD and all will be well but if you want…
This is a sad era in Zambian politics. PF00Ls have searched & vomited evil from the bottom of their hearts. Why wish death upon another person all because of politics? Why do they hate, fear HH so much that they can wish him dead over a traffic offence?
The only comforting part is that it’s an era & it shall come to an end.
This was my comment on LT after lungu was announced winner of Aug elections:
A DARK DAY FOR DEMOCRACY IN ZAMBIA!
Free HH
Free Mwaliteta
Free all political prisoners
Uuhhmm, not too sure Telephone Mpundu knows what he is talking about. Or maybe he feels duty bound to sound neutral as a bemba himself.
I don’t agree with almost anything they have said. In particular, it is stupid.ity of the highest order for respemen of God to suggest that HH’s moribund petition
Contd…
In particular, it is stupid.ity of the highest order for respected men of God to suggest that HH’s moribund petition could be “heard” beyond 14 days as set in the constitution. Whether heard or not a petition expires in 14 days, in this case it was the sheer almost unbelievable stupid.ity of UPND and their lawyers that given a time bound petition they could allow themselves the luxury of equally st.upid and unbelievable preliminaries. Telesphore and his cohorts should be reminded that tgere is a purpose for limiting presidential petitions. Researched as Catholics are supposed to be, surely they know that in other jurisdictions petitions are actually given a life of seven days ONLY. Now let me conclude……contd
Catholics have always been enemies of PF.These bishops are failures in teams of peace promotion,since the introduction of multpartism in Zambia. They opposed and still oppose the Christian nation tag,this is what made them create massive hatred against the late FTJC
Catholic is just a group of religious people and NOT spiritual people! The organzation as been behind alot of bad things in many countries, so dont expect them to mean well for ZED! Telespho has lots of bones in his closet,,,,,,,,, i end here! We kniw that hh was brutally arrested but the majority of zambians have agreed that let him be arrested as he is promoting anarchy in the country and upnd cadres are equally bad news.
It is a problem when voices that speak are louder on a perceived crime and mild on an actual crime. That the Court and police are being manipulated is a perception. That the law in Mongu incident was broken is an actual crime. Justice is not served or enhanced when they that claim to speak for the people gloss over facts and weigh in on perceptions. As for LAZ, its no longer clear who the current executive is trying to protect. Friends or the Country? I strongly doubt it is the country. LAZ cannot operate the way they are and claim to be an impartial law advocate. They protect their independence by remaining above board. Once they actually get involved and sit with one of the parties to plot a way forward to defeat another, even when that other is the government, they become architects of…
The way we react to a law breaker or opposition, ie by brute force is what is wrong. That is what leads to dictatorship.
We cannot claim to know God if we fail to respond to and confront the injustices in our society because “to know God means to do justice” and “to do justice is to know God.” Therefore, knowing God cannot be separated from doing justice and from what we do or omit to do to our neighbour. Consequently, people who inflict pain and suffering to their fellow human beings cannot claim to know God, let alone be “Christian!”
their own undoing.
I now belive in the church.
Contd…in conclusion let me remind you of this Telesphore Mpundu by tickling your memory so that you make your own conclusions.
During the run up to Mr Sata’s election and during the reign of Mr Sata, Telesphore was a poodle of ….., did you hear him raise a finger against Mr Sata? Not even against the actions of banishing the Chitimukulu from taking his seat or entering his palace. Telesphore was full of praise for EVERYTHING that was happening, almost on the lines of Mmembe’s shameless “Michael this…Michael that”. Now Telesphore conveniently wants me and you to forget his dark past when he in particular can be considered to be one of the architects of the Zambia we have inherited in recent times. In your honest opinion as a good citizen of Zambia who can remember the recent…
The catholic hurch builds and destroys, PF and Sata were built by the this church and expect PF’s destruction now, take it or leave it..Let Chagwa respond with his usual arrogance, he will face the consequences..this church as a whole doesn’t accept brown envelopes, an individual could, but not the conference..thank you ZEC (Zambia Episcopal Conference )
That’s the reason why religion is merely self distraction for Afrikans!!
Contd.. In your honest opinion as a good citizen of Zambia who can remember the recent history of Zambian politics in the last 11 years, should a guy whose hands are not so clean (which in itself is an understatement out of respect for the misled catholic clergy), take the podium in church and utter what he has? The only and only way to explain these utterances by Telesphore is that he has been compromised by GBM. This fits in with what i have stated above and we could be seeing the beginnings of a greater conspiracy than the current treason case of HH. This could be bigger and engulf everybody including the gullible UPNDonkeys who agree with anything without analying the inherent threats to their own existence.
As per my traditional trade mark description of this type of individual,…
Well said my Bishops this is what we expect from you when things go wrong. Yo silence was worrying, PF think they’ll remain in power for ever look at Kampyongo’s stubbornness? Is that a recipe for peace? God help us!!!!
Brother, James, in their silence, they were studying the issue at hand and consulting, these are men of integrity, when they speak there’s sense.. ‘Devine Mercy’ quoted for a reason.
Contd
As per my trade mark description of this type of individual,……… you guessed right, Telesphore is another donkey.
My the almighty God have mercy on your hardened heart. Amen.
Mr terrible Mr terrible.
Now all the bishops are UPND ???
Paranoia can drive people nutts. Hehehehe.
EDGAR LUNGU NI MBWA SANA C1KALA CHAKWE NDINOKUMUPONONA MENO MENO KABOLALA ULYA.
naiwe kakala ka wiso
So ECL should order the constitution court to hear HH’s petition, after the stipulated 14 days? Whose mistake was it that the matter was never heard? Was it not HH’s liars(lawyers) who kept on raising preliminary issues after issues. THE PETITION WILL NEVER BE HEARD IN ANY COURT ON EARTH.
As for the Mongu incident in other countries( it has happened several times in South Africa) HH’s motorcade would have been shot at by the presidential escort team.
HH went to UNZA in 1980/1981 academic year and should have graduated 1984/1985. Why was he suspended and only graduated 1985/1986
What kind of a president is lungu who would rather be called a theif than show he is not relying on a 14 technicality to win elections.
If you won not even 14 days can change the evidence. What is the fear ?
When I buy a dog I will name it Mushota.
I hope it is a BEECH!!!
You will not be fair to that dog….that will be uninjustice.
BASHI KOFU SOMETIMES BALACHIFUKILISHA SANA LIKE PILATO HAS SUNG BA PAPA GODLINESS WITHOUT CONTENTMENT IS NOT A LOSS A CHASING AFTER THE WIND AND ONLY PROMOTES LAWLESSNESS IF YOU FACE TO SAY GOD IS ALWAYS IN CHARGE AND DICTATE DISTINE NO LEADERSHIP EVEN BY LAZ CAN COME INTO PLAY WITHOUT HIS ACKNOWLEDGMENT
ITS LIKE MOSES WHO WAS JUST WONDERING IN THE WILDNESS AND SURELY GOD PUNISHES IN A DIFFERENT WAY AND SOMETIMES THE END MAY NOT BE GOOD
SO IF ONE SUBMITS AND WAITS ON GOD HE WILL AVOID MANY THINGS THERE IS NO NEED TO FIGHT SO MUCH IF ITS YOURS IT WILL BE YOURS LEADERS ARE MADE BY GOD NOT BY MEN AND GOD HUMBLES AND MAKES THE COURSE OF NATURE…
Good guidance by the church. Instead of delivering this message to the public as it is, Dead NBC will spend fuel and time to look for false pastors/bishops to condemn this well thought guide to the nation. A section in this communique on Dead NBC would have helped as they are playing a major part in dividing the nation. Personally, I admire SABC as they have risen above all odds to give balanced media coverage to citizens. The ones with functional ears and eyes will hear and see respectively. Let love lead!
PASS HE WORKS IN MIRACULOUS MANNER SOMETIMES WE CANNOT SEE BUT IT SHOWS EVENTUALLLY
BAPAPA ICHIFUKILISHO LETS ACCEPT AND RESPECT RULE OF LAW AND THAT PLEASES GOD AND IS HONOURABLE TO ALL MEN
The Catholic Bishops have spoken. The only way to cool tempers and Tensions is to address the Root Cause of the Conflict in Zambia. It is as clear as water that the source of this heightened Tension in our Nation is the Disputed and Petitioned Election of 2016. Concourt and ECZ are the biggest Culprits in this Election Dispute. The Petition which is still b4 Concourt must be heard and disposed off so that the Country can move forward. Lungu’s idea of killing the Petition by killing or imprisoning the Petitioners will Never work. The ill advised State of Emergency will exacerbate the National Conflict. Until the Petition is heard and disposed off there wont be peace in Zambia. Dialogue is urgently required between PF and UPND Leadership and the Agenda of that Dialogue must be the unheard…
I am with the Catholic Bishops.
Pharaoh must let go of HH and company
As much as I dislike HH and his provocative actions I’ve always been against his current incarceration! Best to release him so that the nation concentrates on other things! The church should equally come out and condemn some of the acts of violence that were and are clearly being committed by UPND cadres! One should not be selective in their condemnation! Secondly the state should be fair in their coverage of matters on state media- stiffling a fair coverage of issues from all sides only fans the flame of discontent. Lastly the disconnect by which top govt officers continue to abuse state resources on allowances and Luxury SUVs is an insult that has been allowed to go answered since Chiluba’s days E.g The Prisons are stinking – spending the same amount to buy a spare tyre for those…
Ctn .. The Prisons are stinking – spending the same amount to buy a spare tyre for those latest Hilux could repare a toilet, the amount of money a ministerial convey spend on moving from point A to B to inspect a hospital which is lacking beds could infact buy those same beds which are lacking! Zambians across the political divide let’s begin to be proactive in our thought and deeds! More needs to be done!
YOU SHOULD ALSO LEARN THE WAY OF PAUL BEFORE THE LEADERSHIP/COUNCIL AND APPLY TO MEMBERS BASHIKOFU
HE HAD A CLEAR CONSCIENCE HE APPEARED AND LISTERNED NO EVIL COMES OF HONNEST AND STRAIGHT CORRECTLY LAW ABIDING GODLY FEARING CITIZENS IT ALWAYS REFLECTS IN THE RESPECT SHOWN TO LEADERSHIP
EVEN PRIESTS LIKE BA SHIKOFU MUST NOT SPEAK ILL OF LEADERSHIP OR SPEAK ILL OF RULERS EVEN WHEN SUBJECTED TO THE RULE OF LAW BUT IN COUNSEL MUST ADVISE QUIETLY AND SINCERELY NOT IN PUBLIC UNLESS IN CHURCH
ACTS 23
Ba Mpundu … we know you. Just form a political party then you will be more relevant. For now i suggest you visit HH in that prison cell, he will do with a lot of counseling.
ROMANS 13:1 Let every soul be subject unto the higher powers.
For there is no power but of God: the powers that be are
ordained of God. {13:2} Whosoever therefore resisteth the
power, resisteth the ordinance of God: and they that resist
shall receive to themselves damnation.
Timely statement from the Catholic Church which was also copied to the Pope.This is the voice of reason and truth which Zambians should closely listen to and heed.The Catholic church have the largest number of followers in any country.They are lending support to a non-catholic (SDA member).
Don’t pay attention to the so called Christians for Lungu who are merely cheap party cadres.
I will join the Watchtower sect. No politics there.
The Catholic Church has seen dwindling numbers of members because of misplaced priorities. This starts with the Bishops being part of LAZ in the Oasis Forum.. as far as they concerned an attack on LAZ is an attack on the Catholic Church. That explains the anger expressed in this release. In these days the Catholic Church does not have influence at all. They are like Winners Chapel! Just see how they have mishandled the St Mary ‘s land issue. ..that’s not how the church is supposed to work.
Catholic Bishops – Maybe to you they will listen. We are dealing with real hard core guys here. They are in power and according to them they are the alpha and the omega. Opposition parties to them are not stakeholders, Opposition parties to them do not exist, that’s the way they understand Democracy
Everything about the arrest of brother HH(Tonga bull, muchende) is illegal and immoral. Approximately a week ago, Mr Lungu issued one of his reckless usual statements in which he cited that the Zambian Police have been overlooking numerous criminal actions that were committed by HH over a long period of time. The words or terms in the preceding statement are not verbatim, thus, they are not the original words that which were used by Mr Lungu. Nonetheless, the meaning has not been lost despite even though I paraphrased Mr Lungu’s original sentence. In reference to the subject matter of the paraphrased sentence, if the Zambia Police uphold the law diligently and meticulously, they cannot and should not have espoused corruption. If anyone is strongly and reasonably suspected of committing…
Nonetheless, the meaning has not been lost even though I paraphrased Mr Lungu’s original sentence. In reference to the subject matter of the paraphrased sentence, if the Zambia Police uphold the law diligently and meticulously, they cannot and should not have espoused corruption. If anyone is strongly and reasonably suspected of committing crimes or there is evidence to support a prima facie case, then the police must swiftly effect an arrest(s) in the interest of national security. Interestingly enough, a law graduate claims that an opponent habitually commits criminal acts, yet, the ZP fails to arrest an identified suspect for a long time. It implies that Mr Lungu is not truthful and, lets argue for a moment that he is truth, then the ZP officials must be charged with corruption for…
It implies that Mr Lungu is not truthful and, lets argue for a moment that he is truth, then the ZP officials must be charged with corruption for looking the other way in lieu of apprehending HH and, subsequently securing a conviction(s) because evidence existed in accordance with Mr Lungu’s utterances. It is not true that HH is a habitual offender. In fact, the truth is that HH is A symbol of Mr Lungu’s and ZP’s frustrations for a long time. Hence, Mr Lungu and ZP officials are merely expressing their mistaken happiness after cooking a fraudulent case against HH. The police officials who participated in the so-called field
@ Mushota. This Mushota is right because she is a true reflection of the thinking levels of many Zambians from NER. They are brought up with heavy hatred propaganda from NWR. Their pride makes them feel they are very special to be ruled by anyone from NWR. They forget the history that for Zambia to be free there were sacrifices of concessions among the leaders from NWR. Nkumbula sold his cattle to raise money to fly to Britain, Mwanawina had to cede Barotseland to form what is called Zambia today in order to make the treasury available for the formation of a reserve bank called BOZ. Mainza Chona was convinced to disband his party to pursue unity. They only failed to convince my uncle, Mushara Mutamba Chalo, a true hero who saw the hypocrisy of these people. Time will tell and it will be…
@ Mushota. This Mushota is right because she is a true reflection of the thinking levels of many Zambians from NER. They are brought up with heavy hatred propaganda for people from NWR.
As far as am concerned cases before courts of law cannot be commented on because that’s contempt. Hope there won’t be denials just as with the chiefs.
It implies that Mr Lungu is not truthful and, lets argue for a moment that he is truthful, then the ZP officials must be charged with corruption for looking the other way in lieu of apprehending HH and, subsequently securing a conviction(s) because evidence existed in accordance with Mr Lungu’s utterances. It is not true that HH is a habitual offender. In fact, the truth is that HH is a symbol of Mr Lungu’s and ZP’s frustrations for a long time. Hence, Mr Lungu and ZP officials are merely expressing their mistaken happiness after cooking a fraudulent case against HH. The police officials who participated in the so-called field operation in which HH was falsely accused and arrested must be thoroughly probed and charged accordingly, because they are outstanding genuine complaints against…
Hence, Mr Lungu and ZP officials are merely expressing their mistaken happiness after cooking a fraudulent case against HH. The police officials who participated in the so-called field operation in which HH was falsely accused and arrested must be thoroughly probed and charged accordingly, because they are outstanding genuine complaints against them. HH and his family members still retain their rights as citizens of Zambia and the commonwealth, thus, their voice must be heard without fear or favour. HH has rights to legal recourse. Stop playing monkey games with HH because we are fade up with the on-going nonsense in Zambia under the PF government. Thanks.
Zambians, don’t be duped, these are not CATHOLICS speaking, its the catholic Telesphore Mpundu. Like I said before, when he rants like that just know that he has linked up with some undesirable characters. In the current scenario I think it is gbm. And it is NOT to help hh far from it, that is certain, but they have sensed some political opportunity, I leave you to guess the rest but just ask you to pray for some unfortunate political collateral damage on some unsuspecting individual.
Hehehehe Mr terrible.
I told you paranoia makes people see strange things and make connections where there is nothing….hehehe.
Mushota is just a profile run by the PF Media Team.The idea behind the posts by the blogger called “Mushota” is to distract the well meaning bloggers from the main issue.A lot of people surprisingly fall for it.
Just read the article and provide your views…Ignore postings by Mushota,Terrible who are part of the PF propaganda team
A good example is @Terrible who usually talks about out of topic issues.The character brings in politics even on non-political issues.Besides LT itself has a bias towards the PF…
Totally agree.
Mushota is from the UK embassy.
BA TREASHORE MPUNDU BA ELOBA PWILE BA SHIKOFU BA BA GBM RELIGION AND THE BIBLE ENCOURAGES ORDER AND NOT LAWLESSNESS
NABAPAPA NABA DABWA BAKATUMA THE INUSIO TO COUNSEL YOU ITS COMFIRMED
Now if our president and other leaders are Christians, they must pay attention to this.
Can this Bishop also condemn HH’s rants that Zambia has no president… Doubles standards eh? Sometimes you’re considered wise by keeping quiet and this is that moment.
Ati Catholics… Ba Mpundu please do not paint the church black as this is your own position and not the church’s declaration.
The Church has spoken, let those with ears and wisdom in their heads listen and act accordingly. Whether you like it or not, the Catholic Church is not a kantemba church which depends on favors from corrupt politicians. It has been around as a sacred institution since 30AD a period of 1,987 years old. In Zambia, the church has been around for 125 years. Over this time, they have experienced what good and bad leadership is and its effect on the people. It is very sad and shameful for PF Govt to be associated with evil dictatorship. For ECL, take this as handwriting on the wall. You have time to be a good leader by governing under christian values which yourself have proclaimed, otherwise you are just a hypocrite whose end may be catastrophic
Do not tell us what to comment and what not to comment. Do not lecture us about the contempt of court. I am not scandalising the courts. My comments are limited and based on what the media feeds us. The comments which I post are analysis of what is going on in Zambia. No amount of intimidation or fire arms will silence our voices just because we advance dissenting views and experiences about Mr Lungu and the PF government. We cannot normalise abnormality. There is no substitute or a replacement for immoral behaviour on the part of the PF government and their leader, other than correcting a wrong act(s). We cannot standby and become their spectators or fans anymore. The PF Government has rearranged the mindset of many docile masses in Zambia because ordinary people are too scared to…
Bishops, Don’t just call for dialogue. Actively organize dialogue between the parties. Be the conveners and moderators.
The Bishops again have voiced out on matters that are necessary for the advancement of human diginity and should be aproded. This letter has done so much justice in pointing out several failures in the governance systems of our country.
The blame for failures pointed out are heavily aportioned to the executive and to great extent jusfiably so; they are the ones responsible for providing leadership.
However the Bishops could have done better.Yes the executive where elctected to lead but I think its important that they are supported in providing that leadership. Pastoral letters that are one sided like this one can easily be mistaken to have a political agenda rather than contributing to peace and order in the country.
They have mentioned of the difference in behaviour when a…
Thanks Bishop. well said, we need dialogue before fire sprayed countywide. All the churches,Bishops,chiefs and political leaders. This is the time to Solve all issues affecting the nation. especially the downfall of Judiciary.
Edgar Lungu ‘ntota’, he should have demonstrated leadership and stepped aside when the petition came up he did not. Nkandu Luo and Mwanakwate are still in the Ministrial positions yet the twat from Glasgow is trivialising everything forgetting that this is Lungu’s doing! Deal with root cause and respect the constitution then normality will come back to Zambia. Some people’s comments make that British Scrounger Mushota look intelligent.
We cannot standby and become their spectators or fans anymore. The PF Government has rearranged the mindset of many docile masses in Zambia because ordinary people are too scared to question government structures and offer alternative solutions to the mayhem which is out of control. The PF government tells them (ordinary Zambians) what to think and what to say. It continuously issues directives and instructions to the citizenry. Every individual in Zambia must live, eat, sleep and express himself or herself in accordance with the prescribed guidelines of the PF government. Is that democracy? It is the duty of every individual in Zambia to worship the PF government and the Zambian Police (mwami one). This is unacceptable way of life.
The Church is calling the self declared Christian Nation to exercise maximum restraint. There is no need to disturb the peace by adopting Draconian measures to deal with shadow president of the country. It is alarming and disproportionate. The source of misinformation and distortion in PF must also be disciplined. This matter needs to be probed professionally in order to avoid a repetition in the future.
What do you expect from the pf which does not even understand the meaning of the word POLITICS, i was shocked to hear ba lulu say time for politics is over, and he wants to work, only if someone doesn’t understand the meaning of politics can him say that, i suggest he takes some time in the library and try to goggle the word POLITICS.
That time when after every election, whoever had a complaint was just told to move on is over, people have moved on since 2001,it’s time to make corrections in the way we run our electoral system. Let upnd take this to a final conclusion so that in future no one will have ill intentions when it’s election time. Why is it that all those pushing for the petition to be heard are been slapped with non bailable charges? Why is pf so scared?
In the first place, am not for PF , UPND or Christian. I’ve also tried my level best to read the entire article, and it is very one sided, Bishop Mpundu is a partisan priest. Why do I say so? He has completely failed to point out a single wrong committed by UPND. Are there some suspicions of wrong doing from both political parties? Yes. My question again is why are you not pointing the wrong committed by both players? If you indeed want to preach peace as you claim, you are supposed to highlight the wrong doings from both political players, this article have the potential to inflame the peace you are claiming to preach about.
RECONCILIATION:
Am deeply disappointed by you as a respected catholic Bishop, if you indeed want to bring reconciliation to our political arena, you must use…
It is the likes of B.J., surviving on corrupt tenders, confusing this country. They cannot even understand the PASTORAl Letter. Lungu is failing, completely failing to rule Zambia because he has been held hostage by ticks surviving on disorganised leadership. Today, decisions are made by former street boys and girls like Bowman Lusambo, Kampyongo. All those who have failed to earn a decent livelihood in Zambia are converging around Lungu, ill-advising him on fundamental national issues so that they remain in those positions. Any government that is mindful of quality leadership would not associate with any of these characters around PF. They are sustaining lawlessness and confusion to create an environment for extortion, fraud and destruction of the economy. What wrong did HH do in Mongu…
With due respect, the stance my church has taken can not pass without a comment.
First, do these bishops live in Zambia? They seem to be disconnected with the reality on the ground and the attack on the judiciary is unnecessary. The presidential petition was presented before the concourt but due to lack of serious from UPND, the whole thing collapsed. We can not blame the judiciary because they are duty bound to protect the constitution.
What followed after the petition was has been a disgrace, with HH misbehaving and insulting the president. My expectation is that these bishops should have been in fore front to counsel UPND on the need to respect they presidency but alas they have been quiet.
On the issue of dialogue, how do they expect ECL to dialogue with people who have failed…
I used to think that we had done away with political prisoners during the “Kaunda” era. Mwe Lesa have mercy on Zambia. PF know this that with all this dictatorship and imprisoning innocent people, “Your days are numbered”. The spirit of dictatorship is still alive and well in Zambia. Mr Lungu don’t be deceived, you shall reap what you sow. The bible is very clear. Where are the “Pentecostal preachers”? What are they saying about what is happening in the country. You are safeguarding your “brown envelopes “. Mr Lungu, remember Nebuchadnezzar!
Let those with ears hear. As for those who wish to pursue a route of persecution, may God have mercy on their souls.
Hi donated 20 cows for the ceremony,
1000 bags of millie meal
5 truck loads of chibuku ( from a Seventh Day ADVENTIST CHURCH Elder)
200 vehicles loaded with thugs from Southern Province.
Honestly, can Roman Catholic priests blame the PF for the bad behaviour of HICHILEMA and MWAMBA?
Let them also not comment on issues for which they are totally ignorant.
If they want to become politicians let them not hide in the church
kikikikikiki….Boza,wenye,bufi,ulaweja ……”5 truck loads of chibuku,200 vehicles loaded with thugs from Southern Province”
Hahahaha… That was my first reaction. Ba PF Iron Lady MUST read this. I remember her when she was blessed with a solidarity match at her house by her “Children”, who you recall them calling her “Bamayo”, that she was a staunch Katolika and that no one can play with her Faith and life. Can we hear her views on this one! May be being a staunch Katolika she could have been part and parcel of this statement by the Conference of Bishops. Ba Iron Lady, this is a great statement and I now believe you and will never doubt your faith and I hope this will bring to an end and sham all the people who have in the past insulted and doubted your intelligence.
Ba Kaunda, what advice can you give Mr Lungu? You have been very quiet.You started this dictatorship and imprisoned many who opposed you during your time. We want to hear from you sir.
And you know because of PF cadres maturity poverty, they believe they are always right. What type of people are these? They need a strong leader who can align them
Yes Dialogue and Reconciliation are needed to reduce the Political Impasse and Tension in Zambia. That Dialogue can only start with the Hearing of the Petition by an Impartial Court. Lungu has obstructed the Hearing of the Petition in his controlled Zambian Courts and therefore ICJ should Hear the Petition without further delay. To avoid the Petition Hearing Lungu thinks that he can force the Petitioners to recognize him by imprisoning or killing them. That wont make Lungu Legitimate. The AU and SADC need to intervene b4 Illegitimate Lungu drives Zambia into a Civil War. If Lungu was a Man of God he would take heed of what the Catholic Bishops have told him but like all Dictators Lungu and his Cabal have no listening powers. Without a doubt Lungu and his fellow Criminals are heading for…
Mundia please spare us with this petition issue. Are you saying you don’t know that the petition has its expiry time stipulated in the constitution of 14 days. May be this will help you. Football is played in 90 minutes. The elections will be likened to a cup final which should have a winner at the end of the match. If a coach whose side is losing, decides to leave his best player (petition evidence) on the bench till the 89th minute and by the time his best player is getting the ball its 90 minutes and the referee blows his whistle for game over will you say the team that was leading in gals has not won the match? Lets stop this petition talk we are grown up people and HH is not the only person in UPND there are others infact better than him who would win.
By the way, this statement was drafted for the Bishops by staunch PF cadres who worked behind the scenes soliciting for input. These are cadres who initially benefited from the system and had the Catholic Bishops turn a blind eye to PF atrocities. Now the tables have turned and feel enough is enough. If you doubt me, just keep an eye on what is going to come. Internally, PF has remained with unprincipled hooligans who survive off disorderliness in government system. These are the characters commenting here, defending the impossible. They have no capacity to survive outside a dictatorship which rewards the most inept and unproductive.
Instead of politics, Bishops are supposed to answer unresolved bible contradictions like~
Whom did the women see at the tomb of Jesus? Was it
a. An angel (Matthew 28:2)
b. A young man (Mark 16:5)
c. Two men (Luke 24:4)
d. Two angels (John 20:12)
Whenever you go political, you further divide the people because not everyone agrees with your political statements.
Bishops don’t encourage lawlessness in the country. If you have nothing to say, keep quiet. U busy chasing seminarians and priests and nuns, those who don’t respect u and the laws of the Church, and now u encouraging HH to disrespect our President and the laws of the country. What kind of nonsense is that? Respect yourselves please!
I don’t know why Zambians have allowed Lungu who has no name in Zambian politics to bring dictatorship in this country. Who is Lungu? A poor man who is now stealing from public coffers and is donating buses to football clubs like in Nakonde. Days are numbered. Inda iwe!
I have never seen a party with so many spokespersons. Any riffraff can say anything without recourse. This is the biggest challenge that we have in the country today. Imagine a cadre commanding the police to arrest and confine an opposition leader and charge him with treason? You have goons on the copperbelt saying the death of one important person can not be a loss to a nation. Prostitutes masquerading as government mouth pieces. What a joke of overzealous nincompoops running the country today. For us long as we have this charade of characters in leadership, we are in for a rude shock, threats after threats, now even the police have joined the band wagon. Speak bishops and don’t accept brown envelops.
These catholic donkeys, I mean Telesphore, really want to outdo UPNDonkeys. I once heard that catholic priests are highly educated intellectuals, especially the Jesuit priests. But to suggest that a police call out should have been made to HH for treason, I repeat a call out FOR TREASON, now you cannot be a bigger donkey than that!
And we have heard claims that a huge amount of cash in foreign and local currencies was found in the house. I am sure those who made such claims are now regretting their loose mouths..
These catholic bishops could have made more sense to me if these bishops blamed HH’s bad behaviour in mongu and HH’s provocative behaviour since 11/08/2017.by saying “as bishops we do not support lawlessness”,this confirms that ZP has been doing well because if left unchecked,HH and upnd could have set Zambia on fire.The Catholic boshops should have blamed both PF,ECL and HH,upnd than give one sided opinion.these bishops must know that democracy with unmature politicians could set Zambia on fire.BOTH THE RULING PARTY (PF) AND OPPOSITION PARTIES MUST DO MATURE POLITICS FOR THE SAKE OF OUR PEACE!!
To the Catholics Bishops. Well spoken.
The General membership of Catholic does not agree with the sentiments of Archbishop and its not a secret that he has never accepted President Lungu from inception and he is always on the side of those who oppose the leadership of president Lungu. Is it possible for his Grace the Archbishop with all his education not to know that the petition had the stipulated time it should have bern heard, failure to which the case would be closed.The place you stand on is too high Archbishop, for you to fail to point out the rebellion of UPND towards President Lungu. Also the silence of many Zambians is because theres no revolution in Zambia, except for those who want to go to state house by all means. God bless and protect Zambia in Jesus’ Name!
Archbishop Mpundu has a trail of controversies in his Priesthood life. Therefore, any statement that is associated with Archbishop Mpundu must be taken with a pinch of salt. Informed people in East and Southern Africa do shudder with horror on the role that the Catholic Church played in the instigation and actual participation of genocide in Rwanda.
Are these Bishops ignorant on HH & UPND provocative activities in Mongu? Do these Bishops ever care on lives lost attributed to UPND – even the recent stabbing of a man at UTH? How would the Catholic Priests have reacted if those slain in Kasama, Chongwe, Kanyama etc were Catholic Priests? It is high time the Pope reviewed the calibre of Priests who ascend to the level of Bishop.
And who told UPNDonkeys that the Pope has no means of verifying information?
Lungu is doing what all dictators do, step by step.
Dictators begin by brutal harassing and victimising the opposition party and its leadership like what is currently happening to Hichilema and his party. This excites the dictator makes him feel a false sense of being in full control and his position unshaken. However, before long he will start getting jittery about the honesty of his most trusted inner circle gang and once this happens his attention will be shifted from the opposition to deal with his own dissidents. One by one they will mysteriously disappear through unexplained car accidents and the dictator will become more and more vicious and blood-thirsty until his downfall. The talk of a state of emergency is meant to eliminate all known opponents to the dictatorship. The next…
Is the Telesphore donkey suggesting that the Chitimukulu was wrong in his master piece on the 14 days limit for presidential petitions? Even Prof Hansungule was consulted and he agreed that 14 days is just that 14 days. Except that the prof has his own “cultural” allegiances.
By the way, lets spare a thought on sunday for the man behind bars. The UPNDonkeys are debating as if oblivious of the plight of their leading donkey, not even a prayer for him….eiisshh!9
They were supposed to come out when HH “challenged ” the presidential motor cade and when the police raided HH ‘s home and detained him, not when the case is before the courts. Suppose HH has a “real ” case what will be the Bishop’s stance?
There is no petition issue you donkeys, the chief donkey himself has been reflecting and will confess that to you next week. Remember the “pastor” who is alleged to have visited hh at midnight last week and left him two bibles? Well, apparently it was an angel. Explains why the police are lost for explanation.
PF cadres, leave Bishop Mpundu alone. You have simply awakened a sleeping giant due to your shallow appreciation of issues. You have drowned this country deep in corruption and you think you can get away with it. You are all morally bankrupt, holding no iota of consciousness. You have survived on corrupt money for time now and the well is drying up. Catholics are an organized group and consider this to be real war with them. They have spoken and the best you can do for now is to expect them to attack you from time to time. If you have an moral quality in you PF, take this Pastorsl Letter extremely seriously. Battle lines have been drawn.
The best any wise Zambian would do right now,is to allow the law to take its course since HH’s treason case is already in court because these bishops may feel ashamed if judges prove that indeed HH has a case to answer.on petition issue,its clear that the judiciary gave upnd a chance but upnd’s lawyers failed their client by not making sure the petition is heard with 14 days as our constitution state it.DO THESE BISHOPS WANT OUR CONSTITUTION TO BE ABROGATED FOR THE SAKE OF ONE HH?Never!!i recall these bishops observed 2016 elections and declared them FREE & FAIR!why didnt they advise HH to concede defeat than creating unwanted tention in Zambia?THESE CATHOLIC BISHOPS ARE 100% NOT NEUTRAL ON THIS ONE!!THEY GOT IT WRONG!!a fair observation would have been blaming PF in certains things and…
A fair observation would have been blaming PF in certain things and upnd too.believe you me,if HH is treated with kid gloves,he can set Zambia on fire because of his desperation for state house.politicians who care for their coutry’s security and peace,behave the way Anderson Kambela Mazoka,Michael Sata,Hillary Clinton did or used to do(concede defeat and prepare for next elections).HH’S BEHAVIOUR AFTER 2016 ELECTIONS HAS BEEN A GREAT DANGER TO OUR NATIONAL SECURITY!!IN FACT,WE MUST THANK PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU FOR IGNORING HH’S DAILY PROVOCATIONS,INSULTS TOWARD PF GOVNT!!IT HAS BEEN TOO MUCH FROM HH.so let the courts now decide.
I don
Let the law take it’s course. If the bishops didn’t see anything wrong in mongu, then there must be something wrong with them. Do you suggest hechilama is above the law. You can go to hell mpundu.
More voices are joining this matter day by day….the tide keeps turning slowly but surely.
Catholic Bishops are hell bent to bring problems. The Catholic Church participated in parallel voters tabulation and closely monitored the elections with the other two church mother bodies and they presented the observations which were very similar to ECZ. Father Chiti was even interviewed on BBC Africa where he affirmed that Lungu Edgar won the August 2016 to the whole world. My question is “ARE THESE BISHOPS BEING TRUTHFUL AND HONEST?” Why did they not counsel HH to accept defeat? If PF had lost , would they have been silent? Would it be wrong to conclude that the catholic church has a bone to sew with the present government? Does democracy means doing anything that an individual likes, no existence of the law. Do they think a dictator would leave HH do what he did when by now he would…