Patriotic Front Secretary General Davies Mwila has called on the party structures countrywide to focus on unity of purpose and party mobilization. Speaking ahead of his 5 day tour of Muchinga Province which starts on 24th April 2017, Mr. Mwila says that PF structures must lead the way in terms of discipline owing to the heavy responsibility it carries as the party in power.

The PF Secretary General has stated that only with the unity of purpose and discipline will the party help advance people’s power and grow the Party in every community across the country without exception. “The Patriotic Front is Zambia’s primary vehicle that is steering the nation in the right direction under the leadership of His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

Zambians can attest to the massive and unprecedented development PF is rolling out in all the ten (10) Provinces of the Country. We are unstoppable in our quest to improve the quality of lives for all our people. This is a humongous challenge but with determination and PF’s visionary leadership, Zambia will get to the Promised Land”.

The PF Secretary General has directed party structures across the country to consider party mobilization as an on-going and permanent feature of their day to day business. “The Party structures countrywide must focus on strengthening its ties with the people more than it has ever done before.

Part of this strengthening means explaining the PF 2016-2021 Manifesto through community meetings, radio programs, among others and pointing at the marks of our impressive development agenda”.

Mr. Mwila has also stated that PF is the only vehicle at the moment that has the ideal agenda for Zambia’s development. “We have proved over the past six () years that we are capable of changing lives of our people for the better. We can be judged on our track record that speaks for itself and with support from the people of Zambia, PF will still do more”.

The Secretary General has also informed Party structures to prepare for intra-party elections in July 2018 and has called for civility and discipline in this regard. He has further announced the PF Central Committee resolution to receive amendments to the party constitution and the process will be spearheaded by Dr. Ngosa Simbyakula whose with his team will go around the country to receive recommendations from party members.