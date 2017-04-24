Beston Chambeshi is set to announce his final 21-member Zambia Under-20 team on Wednesday.

Zambia Under-20 have been in camp since April 12 ahead of the teams’ 2017 FIFA U20 World Cup campaign in South Korea.

Chambeshi will name his team ahead of Zambia’s departure at the end of this week for Spain for a lengthy training camp en-route to Jeju, Korea.

“This is the final week to assess each and every player in terms of fitness and readiness and their physical condition,” Chambeshi said.

“Otherwise we have started on a good note the boys are putting in the best in training which is good for the team.”

Zambia are in Group C at the World Cup that will run from May 20 to June 11.

Iran, Costa Rica and Portugal are Zambia’s opponents.

Zambia will play Portugal in the two sides opening Group C match on May 21 in Jeju.

SCORECARD

FAZ SUPER DIVISION

22/04/2017

WEEK 3

Napsa Stars 0-Nkana 2

(Austin Muwowo 55′, Shadreck Musonda 90′)

Lusaka Dynamos 0-Bulidcon 0

Power Dynamos 1 (Fwayo Tembo 44′)-Nkwazi 1 (Edward Mwamba 2′)

Zesco United 4 (Jesse Were 13′ pen, Lazarus Kambole 37′ 45′, Idris Mbombo 62′)-Nchanga Rangers 1(Samson Mubanga 78’pen)

Kabwe Warriors 0-Forest Rangers 1 (Green Mumba 65′)

City of Lusaka 1(Eric Chibuye 73′)-Konkola Blades 2(John Sikaumbwe 18′, Tapson Kaseba 56′)

Real Nakonde 1(Danny Silavwe ?’)-Red Arrows 3(Paul Katema 11′, Lubinda Mundia 24′, Stanley Nshimbi 90′)

Lumwana Radiants 2(Hillary Bwalya ?’, Hosea Silwimba ?’)-Green Eagles 0

23/04/2017

Green Buffaloes 0-Nakambala Leopards 1 (Ignatius Lwipa 71′)

Zanaco 6(Kennedy Musonda 2′, Augustin Mulenga 14′, Ernest Mbewe 21′, Saith Sakala 39′, Boyd Musonda 66′, Richard Kasonde 81′)- Mufulira Wanderers 0

LEAGUE

23/04/2017

Lazarus Kambole (Zesco):3

Chitiya Mususu (Napsa Stars):2

Stanley Nshimbi (Arrows):2

Hosea Silwimba(Lumwana):2

Idris Mbombo(Zesco):2

Kennedy Musonda(Zanaco):2

Green Mumba (Forest):2

Danny Silavwe (Nakonde):2

Fwayo Tembo(Power Dynamos):2