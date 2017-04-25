UPND Vice President Geoffrey Mwamba has travelled to India for specialist treatment on his knee.
A member of the UPND legal team who preferred to remain anonymous told Journalists in Lusaka that Mr Mwamba flew out of the country last week.
The source said Mr Mwamba was expected to undergo surgery on his knee which should keep him in India for at least two weeks.
Rumours have surfaced on the whereabouts of the UPND strongman after he missed party leader Hakainde Hichilema’s two recent court appearances in the case he is facing treason.
He was missed his own court case last week in a matter in which he has been charged with threatening violence after he allegedly threatened to go after President Edgar Lungu’s throat.
Some PF sympathizers have been spreading rumours that Mr Mwamba has fled to Mauritius fearing arrest abandoning Mr Hichilema at a critical time.
But the source said Mr Mwamba will soon be returning back home after surgery.
“All I can tell you is that he has travelled to India on a medical trip on his knee. We might require surgery there. His family has requested that we allow them some privacy as you know medical issues are very private,” the source said.
Let him come back. The owners of the party want it back
Like any of us, he is a human being prone to get sick and take care of his health. Let’s be examplary by acting responsibly. Godspeed GBM. There is life beyond politics. Never overlook your wellness.
As a bemba we wish him well
I care for GBM as Man and father.
Let HH rot in the four squares walls. This is what Peace needs in zambia.
Why would any self african go to a racist country like india? Indians in India are attacking Africans, other dark skinned/brown skinned people.
Get well soon Mr.GBM! HH and all of us need your support
This is supposed to be time to stick together. He should have waited just a bit but opts to leave his boss alone.
What has dictator Edgar Lungu done to GBM now? You know that’s exactly how Vladimir Putin eliminates his many critics and political opponents.