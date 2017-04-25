Leaders Kansanshi Dynamos maintained their perfect start to the FAZ Division 1 Zone 2 campaign after edging newcomers Geokas Curve 1-0 in Kitwe to open a two point gap.

Midfielder Gabriel Mwale scored a later goal at Garden Park Stadium on Sunday as Kansanshi moved to nine points from three matches played.

Coach Israel Mwanza’s side had beaten ZNS Lwamfumu and Chingola Police prior to overcoming Geokas.

Kansanshi are two points above second placed FQM Roads who settled for a 1-1 draw at Copperbelt Buffaloes in Ndola.

Coach Kebby Hachipuka’s ZNS Lwamfumu moved into third place after beating visiting Chambishi 1-0 in Mansa to amass six points from three matches played.

Kitwe United bounced back from last weekends 3-0 drubbing at Roan United to thump Ndola United 2-0 away at Musa Kasonka Stadium.

The Buchi Boys are fifth on the table with six points from three matches played.

DIVISION 1 ZONE 2-WEEK 3 RESULTS

Geokas Curve 0-1 Kansanshi Dynamos

Roan United 2-2 FQM Mine

Indeni 0-0 Gomes Wanderers

Ndola United 0-2 Kitwe United

Mufulira Blackpool 0-1 Kalulushi Modern Stars

Copperbelt Buffaloes 1-1 FQM Roads

Chingola Police 1-1 Zesco

ZNS Lwamfumu 1-0 Chambishi