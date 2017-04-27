Veteran striker Jonas Sakuwaha has received a shock recall to the Zambia national team.

The ex-TP Mazembe and El Merreikh striker has been handed a recall for the 2018 CHAN qualifier preparations by Wedson Nyirenda.

Sakuwaha, who has not played for Zambia since 2012,currently plays for promoted side Buildcon.

He is one one two shock recalls alongside Nakambala Leopards striker Ignatius Lwipa who returns to the fold for the first time since 2009.

Boths Lwipa and Sakuwaha were members of the 2009 CHAN team that finished third at the inaugural tournament held in Cote d’Ivoire.

But Nyirenda has also called up a fresh face with the inclusion of Power Dynamos midfielder Godfrey Ngwenya.

The young playmaker returns to the team the first time since 2013 when Herve Renard drafted the then 17-year-old prospect to the Zambia team.

Zambia will face Swaziland this July in a Kenya 2018 CHAN first round qualifier.

Winner will face Botswana or South Africa in August for the ticket to January’s finals in Nairobi.

GOALKEEPERS:Jacob Banda (Zesco United), Racha Kola (Zanaco), Kelvin Malunga (Nkana), Allan Chibwe (Power Dynamos)

DEFENDERS: Ziyo Tembo, George Chilufya, Taonga Bwembya (all Zanaco), Billy Mutale (Power Dynamos), Fackson Kapumbu, Simon Silwimba (both Zesco United), Isaac Shamujompa (Nchanga Rangers),Mumbi Mweene (Green Buffaloes)

MIDFIELDERS:Stanley Nshimbi (Red Arrows), Kondwani Mtonga , Mischeck Chaila, John Ching’andu (all Zesco United), Mwila Phiri (Green Eagles), Clatous Chama (Lusaka Dynamos), Richard Kasonde, Augustine Mulenga (both Zanaco), Fwayo Tembo, Godfrey Ngwenya (both Power Dynamos)

STRIKERS:Jonas Sakuwaha (Buildcon), Ignatius Lwipa (Nakambala Leopards), Ronald Kampamba (Nkana), Chitiya Mususu (Napsa Stars), Justin Shonga (Nkwazi), Dave Daka (Zesco United)