STATEMENT ON THE FUBE IMPEACHMENT PLOT!
[By Brig Gen Godfrey Miyanda – 28th April 2017]
I am not a lawyer and neither am I a member of the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ). But I am a Zambian and I am convinced that part of the mandate of LAZ is to protect the public interest, my interest and that of other citizens. Thus no public laws should be introduced or made after threats by politicians in positions of influence such as leaders of a party in Government. The Fube Impeachment scheme is a partisan ploy beyond merely impeaching the LAZ Executive. It has been exposed by none other than Advocate Fube himself. It should be condemned by all right-thinking Zambians.
The legal profession is supposed to be a noble one, comprising men and women of honour and integrity. In Zambia today many, if not, all institutions of governance have been compromised. I gave the Advocate benefit of doubt when he first raised the issue. If there was any modicum of credibility in Advocate Fube’s crusade when it was first mooted, this has now petered out after his unguarded revelation that Big Brother is actually breathing down his neck. The revelation confirms that the allegations against the Linda Kasonde LAZ Executive are a mere excuse to cover up the ill-conceived scheme by its sponsors to subvert our laws for ulterior long-range plans. Forget everything about the alleged breaches by LAZ President Linda Kasonde and her executive, true or not. But focus on the reason given by the Advocate for seeking to impeach the LAZ executive: he revealed that powerful politicians (obviously the PF leadership) have threatened that if Kasonde and LAZ are not impeached they will pass a Bill in Parliament to dissolve LAZ!
According to Advocate Fube’s declaration, it is ‘better to sacrifice Linda Kasonde’ to spare LAZ from the Big Brother’s wrath. This is an ominous statement which is worrisome. So Linda Kasonde is the sacrificial lamb for them to survive and gain control of all institutions in the country. But would you really believe that Advocate Fube, who has reminded his audience of his more than 30 years at the Bar, would be so timid as to dishonour his oath solemn of an advocate and succumb to such threats, intimidation and blackmail, just so that those threatening can subvert our laws in order to satisfy their thirst for power? Far from it. Soon these dark shadows will become physical to execute the sacrifice. Some of their followers have already demonstrated this by raiding the LAZ offices yet there was nothing heard from Mr Fube and his team!
Zambians must reject any “fine tuning” of our laws. Our laws should be developed without threats, intimidation or blackmail. I urge the LAZ members to nip in the bud this chicanery and demonstrate that they deserve our respect as noble men and women of integrity. For how shall we respect the opinions of 10 or more disparate law associations, one from each province, on important contentious national issues?
If the lawyers attending the LAZ Extra Ordinary meeting espouse the idea of protecting the public interest, they must see through the scheme by Advocate Fube and his collaborators and reject it outrightly.
GODFREY MIYANDA,
BRIGADIER GENERAL,
A CONCERNED ZAMBIAN
[27TH APRIL 2917]
I gather what Fube is saying to Linda Kasonde and her executive is that they should choose to die by being pushed off a very tall or be shot? General Miyanda you are not a lawyer but you do often exhibit symptoms of legal ‘quackery’.
General is like those dogs that barks from the terraces but you know they wont bite you.
@Mushota Perhaps your youth is exposed but I will not take advantage of that fact! This General who was in the same class with many world leaders who have been Heads of State and gone through even the Royal Military Academy – Sandhurst! Anyway, to cut a long story short, this same general you belittle firstly (is older than your father), was detained and charged with treason and he won the case without a single lawyer against a KK government (in a one-party government environment; was acquitted of all charges! If you read the Cambridge Law Reports, you will get a full account! Respect him for God’s sake! Bwe kapuba!
General Miyanda you have a right to say what you are saying but you do not seem to understand the intricacy within the Laws association. You may not even understand the role of the association. But you seem to be partisan yourself. Partisan to the opposite of what you accuse KBF to be. We are glad that after your treason case you have seen sense in dialogue rather than the in gun. You had a very good concept for development “Village Concept”but you failed to sell it part of the reason is that you lack the ability to communicate the issues and in some cases you do not seem to understand your own reasoning.
Whether Miyanda likes it or not Linda Kasonde is going for supporting lawlessness ( UPND ).
With due respect Gen Miyandas ridicule of Fubes call for impeachment is ill advised and partisan to be the least. This time Gen Miyanda is the one advancing his partisan views on the matter. We know that Gen. is everything anti PF even before he utters any words on the matter. So he is the least person to advise Zambians on partisan or impartial behavior. He starts off saying he gave Fube benefit of doubt earlier and ends by saying the reasons he has advanced for the impeachment call mere excuses. The bottom line is these reasons are valid. Linda and his executive silent and failure to condemn HH when he attacked the Judiciary and her subsequent selected,biased and unilateral ( without consultation as per LAZ own constitution) decisons condemning the Judiciary on various National Matter…
General Miyanda, Your assertion that the law association can only be right if it operates like an opposition party like your is the greatest mistake you can make. The law association is not a political party but interprets the law. Their existence is embedded in explaining and interpreting the law and not behaving like an opposition. For Soldiers like yourself Mr Miyanda you would do well to understand that the law association is supposed to be a beacon of at Law, that explains the law and not singing choruses of opposition parties like yours. This explains why the Zambian laymen like yourself and myself do not understand the basics of the law because associations like the one you are defending should be explaining interpreting the law to you and me. But alas their job is has become a…
For Soldiers like yourself Mr Miyanda you would do well to understand that the law association is supposed to be a beacon of at Law, that explains the law and not singing choruses of opposition parties like yours. This explains why the Zambian laymen like yourself and myself do not understand the basics of the law because associations like the one you are defending should be explaining interpreting the law to you and me. But alas their job is has become a broadcast site for political parties speeches, Mr Miyanda ever wondered why Village concept failed lamentably?
You are no longer relevant. Your approach to issues is not worth inviting. Let others with newer approaches handle issues. Stop forcing us to recognise you. We are trying to look far away from you. She is being partisan and she is no longer fit to run anything. She is no longer moving with the crowd, she has lost her vision.
Am not a lawyer but l accidentally happen to listen to the radio programme which featured KBF while driving my car .
The facts that were brought out by KBF regarding the current LAZ COUNCIL ,which prompted the impeachment of Kasonde actually makes a lot of sense.
LAZ is supposed to be highly proffessional in the discharge of it its duties.
What l got from the radio programme definitely amounts to serious proffessional misconduct and certainly agree with the motion.
The motion in my opinion if for the good of LAZ ‘s future relevance in our country.
I do have a lot of respect for General Miyanda but l think he has to be more objective on this one.
I beg to differ with you Sir on this one.
With all Due Respect General, I have read FUbes interview again and it sounds from his argument, that LAZ have thrown away their neutrality. I’ve extracted key points from his interview which require proper rebuttal namely:
1. LAZ has failed to remain neutral on key national issues
2. the Council showed a lot of bias in handling such as the election petition case and the referendum vote.
3. “Last year during the petition, the Constitutional Court threw out the case because the 14 days period had run out. The LAZ Council was quick to issue a statement that the UPND must have been heard and by doing that, they were basically issuing a challenge to the Judiciary,”
4. “On the issue of the referendum, without consulting the members, LAZ took a stand that we should vote No. Looking at the…
4. “On the issue of the referendum, without consulting the members, LAZ took a stand that we should vote No. Looking at the divisive nature of the referendum debate, I think we should have maintained neutrality as LAZ.”
5. streaming Live of the UPND press conference via the LAZ Facebook page, who does that?
6. “HH outside court, he calls the Judges Judas Iscariots and he says these are people not worth the gowns and wigs they wear and we keep quiet, every Judge is a Lawyer by training and if they are going to be insulted and we keep quiet, we say that is wrong.
7. Take the case of the Post Newspaper, they were found liable by the Supreme Court, the Council took a certain position without consulting their members and they said they were fighting for constitutional rights for Fred M’membe. What constitutional rights and you have been found guilty? You can never benefit from an illegality and if some people were sleeping when they were teaching that principle of law, then I am sorry.”
8. “The President of LAZ swore an affidavit attempting to join the Association to the Post Newspapers proceedings alleging that the Judge Sunday Nkonde was biased and compromised, with no evidence, who speaks like that? Who are you representing? Again insulting the Judiciary.
Everything and everyone is partisan in Zambia. Even the writer of this article is partisan. What was going to say if the call was made Jack Mwiimbu? Zero going by his silence when HH insulted all judges in Zambia. Why didn’t he correct him. KBF is only expressing his sentiments just as others are free to condemn Lungu and his government.
The madness in this country is appalling to say the least – please discuss issues raised by General Miyanda, don’t discuss General Miyanda
It seems you are the only one suffering from a mental disorder. Most debaters above are discussing the points raised by Gen. Miyanda vis-a vis those raised by KBF.
I also listened to KBFs’ Hot FM interview on the radio while driving and as far as I am concerned, KBF raised very pertinent points why The Linda Kasonde LAZ council must be impeached. The LAZ council is functioning as if it was a wing of the opposition and is throwing all profession duty for which it was created to the wind.
KBF raised a wide range of biase by LAZ on issues such as the UPND presidential petition, the divisive referendum, HH calling judges Judas Iscariot, streaming Live of the UPND press conference, joining LAZ to Fred M’membes’ court case and LAZ calling Judge Nkonde biased without evidence.
These are…
These are issues that can make even a layman at law frown as long as they have the basic knowledge of why the LAZ was formed by an Act of parliament. On the other side the General simply states that KBF is PF and carrying out the bidding of the PF leadership. This is not a valid point why pertinent issues raised by a lawyer concerned about the functioning of the association should be ignored.
@Ba Folosho – that is the General’s point. That despite all these lapses, its not for the President and his party to spearhead the impeachment of the LAZ Council. The fact that KBF has owned up to the fact that he is doing this because the powers that be want him to, is all kinds of shady. In case you have not read it, there is another article that talks about the 1999 LAZ Council inviting the late Anderson Mazoka to speak at their gala. LAZ members protested this but nobody called for the Council’s impeachment. And guess who was part of that LAZ Council in 1999, President Lungu. So if he supported divergent views then, what’s wrong now?
LAZ HAS LAWS GUIDING ITS MEMBERS… WAS FUBE RIGHT TO TALK TO PRESS. AS A LAWYER WHEN YOUR CLIENT HAS AN ISSUE WITH SOMEONE, DOES THE LAWYER RUSH TO THE PRESS? HE GOES TO COURT OR LAZ DISCIPLINARY COMMITTEE WHERE THE OTHER PARTY IS GIVEN AN OPPORTUNITY? WHY ARE SENOR LAWYERS NOT TALKING? BECAUSE THEY KNOW PROFFESSIONAL ETHCS WHEN DEALING WITH FELLOW LAWYERS….
friends you are accusing the Gen articles of lacking “deeper research and logic” yet your comment with just a few words lacks cohesion due to simple gramatic errors… if you can check grammar how can you check research depth and logic for a man who clearly has done research on the topic at hand?
‘If the PF does to you what the UNIP or MMD governments did to you, then you must do to the PF what you did to the previous governments’ .
I urge Lawyers “to do the right thing” at the upcoming no-confidence vote in Mrs Linda Kasonde.
Remember, DPP , ZRA musiska, Musa Mwenye, Rose Wandi, Libongani, Mwanamwalye, General Kanene, Chanda Chimba,
What is it with Bembas and wrong doing? Excuse my supposedly tribalistic question but it seems all the people scheming evil in Zambia are Bemba or from proxy tribes and they have no moral concious. Misho, Kingsley Chanda, Amos Chanda. Good Bembas its time to stand up and do not let these jackals and hyenas soil your standing
Kev Munde you sound like a wolf in sheep skin. Your critic over General Miyanda is heard and appreciate your views. In the same vain you claim that one of LAZ’s is to interpret the laws of the land to ordinary people like you and Miyanda. Granted, however, you do not state how LAZ can achieve that objective given the current atmosphere in which for the first time LAZ has been threatened by the government machinery that is expected to assist in advancing the effectiveness of Zambian laws. Remember Mr Davis Chama (PF Sec General) declared that from the day Chama warned LAZ, it would be treated as an enemy of the state. Fube is merely following up Chama’s resolve to exterminate LAZ. Facts can be subversive things.
