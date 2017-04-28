STATEMENT ON THE FUBE IMPEACHMENT PLOT!

[By Brig Gen Godfrey Miyanda – 28th April 2017]

I am not a lawyer and neither am I a member of the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ). But I am a Zambian and I am convinced that part of the mandate of LAZ is to protect the public interest, my interest and that of other citizens. Thus no public laws should be introduced or made after threats by politicians in positions of influence such as leaders of a party in Government. The Fube Impeachment scheme is a partisan ploy beyond merely impeaching the LAZ Executive. It has been exposed by none other than Advocate Fube himself. It should be condemned by all right-thinking Zambians.

The legal profession is supposed to be a noble one, comprising men and women of honour and integrity. In Zambia today many, if not, all institutions of governance have been compromised. I gave the Advocate benefit of doubt when he first raised the issue. If there was any modicum of credibility in Advocate Fube’s crusade when it was first mooted, this has now petered out after his unguarded revelation that Big Brother is actually breathing down his neck. The revelation confirms that the allegations against the Linda Kasonde LAZ Executive are a mere excuse to cover up the ill-conceived scheme by its sponsors to subvert our laws for ulterior long-range plans. Forget everything about the alleged breaches by LAZ President Linda Kasonde and her executive, true or not. But focus on the reason given by the Advocate for seeking to impeach the LAZ executive: he revealed that powerful politicians (obviously the PF leadership) have threatened that if Kasonde and LAZ are not impeached they will pass a Bill in Parliament to dissolve LAZ!

According to Advocate Fube’s declaration, it is ‘better to sacrifice Linda Kasonde’ to spare LAZ from the Big Brother’s wrath. This is an ominous statement which is worrisome. So Linda Kasonde is the sacrificial lamb for them to survive and gain control of all institutions in the country. But would you really believe that Advocate Fube, who has reminded his audience of his more than 30 years at the Bar, would be so timid as to dishonour his oath solemn of an advocate and succumb to such threats, intimidation and blackmail, just so that those threatening can subvert our laws in order to satisfy their thirst for power? Far from it. Soon these dark shadows will become physical to execute the sacrifice. Some of their followers have already demonstrated this by raiding the LAZ offices yet there was nothing heard from Mr Fube and his team!

Zambians must reject any “fine tuning” of our laws. Our laws should be developed without threats, intimidation or blackmail. I urge the LAZ members to nip in the bud this chicanery and demonstrate that they deserve our respect as noble men and women of integrity. For how shall we respect the opinions of 10 or more disparate law associations, one from each province, on important contentious national issues?

If the lawyers attending the LAZ Extra Ordinary meeting espouse the idea of protecting the public interest, they must see through the scheme by Advocate Fube and his collaborators and reject it outrightly.

GODFREY MIYANDA,

BRIGADIER GENERAL,

A CONCERNED ZAMBIAN

[27TH APRIL 2917]