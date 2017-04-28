Economic and Equity Party (EEP) President Chilufya Tayali has charged that a learned lawyer with an independent mind and social conscious would not support the style of Governance the Patriotic front under President Edgar Lungu is displaying.

He said the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) President Ms. Linda Kasonde has come on the crossfire due to the poor leadership and dictatorial tendencies of President Lungu since he came into power.

Tayali said Linda Kasonde has been talking against the wrong things being done by the PF and the motion of no confidence is meant to get rid of her so that bad leadership and dictatorship can take root at the Law Association of Zambia.

Any good lawyer with independent an mind and social conscious, would not support the razzle-dazzle and mediocrity of the PF under President Edgar Lungu.

Ms. Linda Kasonde, like many of us, have come on the crossfire due to the poor leadership and dictatorial tendencies of President Lungu since he came into power.

Linda has been talking against the wrong things being done by the PF and the motion of no confidence is meant to get ride of her so that bad leadership and dictatorship can take root.

Instead of correcting the mistakes done by the PF govt under Edgar Lungu, the PF stooges, directed by one rascal Kaizer Zulu, have waged a war against the first female Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) for challenging them.

President Lungu over-zealously costed this Country’s resources by paying Ministers who were not supposed to be in office. If the President had morals he would have resigned, or at least asked his ministers to pay back as directed by the Court.

When the two seats, Munali and Lusaka Central were nullified President Lungu through his Press aide took a swipe and intimidated judges when he ought to know better.

An order was given by the Revenues Appeals Tribunal (RAT) to open The Post Newspaper, but the police under Kakoma Kanganja as inspector General of Police ignored the order and locked up Fred M’membe, his wife and his assistant, just to please President Lungu.

Kelvin Bwalya Fube (KBF), was on radio this morning publishing the indictment of Linda Kasonde and her executive. I agree with some of the allegations that Linda, seem to have taken a biased position in some issues, especially when she could not defend the judges when Hakainde Hichilema (HH) called them names.

However, most of the reasons given do not warrant a vote of no confidence. The PF and Edgar Lungu must know that, they are the ones in power and what they say or do, has a serious ramification on our governance system and the citizen. Therefore, all of us pay particular attention to what the PF and President Lungu do or say.

HH can talk all he wants, it will not change policy and most likely will not affect many citizens, because essentially is just a citizen running a political party, so people like Linda Kasonde need not to invest so much in policing HH. Nonetheless, a chide, on the opposition as alternative Governments, once in a while is necessary.

Other than that, Linda is doing her job very well and she should be given support by good lawyers who are not PF stooges. All lawyers going for a meeting tomorrow should know that, voting out Linda Kasonde is voting authenticating dictatorship of President Lungu.

President Lungu does not want opposition and he is closing down on any denigration even from comments on social media.

Linda is seemingly a pain in the neck of President Lungu and the PF hence the illegal protest by PF cadres and this motion against Linda.

The problem is not Linda but President Lungu who is doing wrong things, so if there is anyone deserving a vote of no confidence, it is the latter.

However, it is highly appreciated that KBF to the initiative to move this motion because it is within his right as a member of LAZ. This way is better because it will accord LAZ members to make a decision on their leadership.

But as new progressive party (Economic and Equity Party – EEP) which is promoting good governance, transparency and accountability, we are urging all Lawyers to vote against the motion so that Linda can continue.

We also urge the PF to respect the decision of the members of LAZ should their motion fail, and not to engage in chicanery to pass the private bill to repel LAZ Act.

If President Lungu can’t handle the heat of democracy, he can step down, some of us are ready to takeover and take Zambia to higher highest instead of the mediocrity currently going on.