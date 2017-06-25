The ruling Patriotic Front says it is aware that disgruntled opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) and its minions are out there to throw in any form of dirt at the PF in a bid to gain some form of relevance in the political spectrum of the country.

The PF Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri has further declared that the ruling party was aware of all tactics by the UPND to try and provoke the PF in the hope that the ruling party would stoop so low as to engage in a war-of-words with them.

“But as Michelle Obama would say, when they go low, we go high – that’s my message to our party members”, she said.

When asked to respond on the malicious social media story that alleges that she sent forth people to go kill UPND members, among other allegations raised by the UPND, Mrs Phiri rubbished the claims and encouraged Zambians to be weary of people who that not so long ago did talk about bringing Armageddon to this peace-loving nation.

“First of all, I had no idea that I’d be receiving His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu in Ndola and on the same day be in Lusaka having meetings with people instructing them to go take human lives,” said Hon Phiri.

“I was even unable to attend our Firstlady’s younger brother’s burial on Friday because I had travelled to the Copperbelt on Thursday for a family bereavement and thereafter Party work”, she emphasized.

The Deputy Secretary General went on to remind the nation that, “as stated by the President, the PF government has better and more important things to do than waste resources on dysfunctional elements whose only aim is to plunge Zambia into unrest.”

There has been a report circulating mostly online in which a said Joseph Lungu, purported to be a PF cadre claimed that he was sent by Hon Mumbi Phiri to kill UPND cadres, among other fabricated allegations. As a caution, we urge the Zambian people to avoid being misled by a few evil-bent political opportunists that are willing to blatantly lie and malign people in a bid to win sympathy and cheap popularity.