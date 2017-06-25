The ruling Patriotic Front says it is aware that disgruntled opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) and its minions are out there to throw in any form of dirt at the PF in a bid to gain some form of relevance in the political spectrum of the country.
The PF Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri has further declared that the ruling party was aware of all tactics by the UPND to try and provoke the PF in the hope that the ruling party would stoop so low as to engage in a war-of-words with them.
“But as Michelle Obama would say, when they go low, we go high – that’s my message to our party members”, she said.
When asked to respond on the malicious social media story that alleges that she sent forth people to go kill UPND members, among other allegations raised by the UPND, Mrs Phiri rubbished the claims and encouraged Zambians to be weary of people who that not so long ago did talk about bringing Armageddon to this peace-loving nation.
“First of all, I had no idea that I’d be receiving His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu in Ndola and on the same day be in Lusaka having meetings with people instructing them to go take human lives,” said Hon Phiri.
“I was even unable to attend our Firstlady’s younger brother’s burial on Friday because I had travelled to the Copperbelt on Thursday for a family bereavement and thereafter Party work”, she emphasized.
The Deputy Secretary General went on to remind the nation that, “as stated by the President, the PF government has better and more important things to do than waste resources on dysfunctional elements whose only aim is to plunge Zambia into unrest.”
There has been a report circulating mostly online in which a said Joseph Lungu, purported to be a PF cadre claimed that he was sent by Hon Mumbi Phiri to kill UPND cadres, among other fabricated allegations. As a caution, we urge the Zambian people to avoid being misled by a few evil-bent political opportunists that are willing to blatantly lie and malign people in a bid to win sympathy and cheap popularity.
According to thr police PF Cadres approached memorial park from the wall fence separating memorial park and Old leopard hill cemetery, where UPND members were awaiting the body of their member. The PF cadres started throwing stones at UPND cadres which led to another confusion. Why are PG hell burnt on causing trouble?
Why are PG hell burnt on causing trouble?
You know what I appreciate so much about the PF? It’s their ability to start mayhem and blame someone else, especially blaming everything bad on the UPND. The PF has started with tribalism which they blamed on UPND. what are we seeing today? Who is more tribal between Mr Lungu and Mr HH? While the UPND is courting most people across the country, the PF today is mostly in Eastern Province and admittedly that’s why even Mr President said there is confusion in the Copperbelt! It’s not confusion Mr President, the truth is your PF Party is loosing following on the Copperbelt.
Contd…..Exit tribalism, enter violence! The PF party has committed more violence than any political Party in this country, but when they are cornered, they always find a scapegoat and this happens to be the UPND. Fortunately, Zambians have realised that the real problem in the country, is the PF with their lies like the recent ones. Mrs Mumbi Phiri, you have given a nice ALIBI that you were on the Copperbelt preparing to receive the President, but your cadre named Joseph Lungu did not just dream the story he told the people at the scene when he was cornered that you sent him and others to kill innocent UPND members at that funeral! Another set of lies from the PF through the Deputy SG! PLEASE STOP IT MADAM FOR THE SAKE OF PEACE AND CO-EXISTANCE IN OUR BEAUTIFUL ZAMBIA!
I was there to see off my friend Clance and PF were the first ones to arrive on the scene. Once a group of UPND cadres arrived, some UPND youths shouted that they dont recognize Edgar Lungu as President….and from there, all hell broke loose…
Let’s resolve these issues….to me, there is a President…lets move on and focus on 2021
You lying piece of leftover nshima.
It’s a shame you don’t serve the nation but making yourselves rich at the expense of the citizens. Remember when the citizens go up you will come down because your corrupt activities with be exposed.
This is pathetic, one group feels they are the biggest dogs in the yard and the other group feels that they are the chihuahuas and are fearless dogs despite their size. What a sh!thole Zambia has become!
Mumbi is the ugliest woman in Zambia. Since violence is OK with pf let me warm them that they shouldn’t be surprised when lungu gets lynched. An assassination might just occur because these pf thugs see nothing wrong with provoking peaceful people.
Mumbi you are very evil woman, craft and dangerous. You need prayers.
PF has to put its house in order,let part secretary be lead by a strong man with command looking at the way things are we need someone with action not words. I don’t think PF was wanted at the funeral why did they attend. UPND wants to show the world that they are victims and PF wants to show the world that they are in government. Which is wrong on both parties. Please note that the numbers of PF and UPND can not surpass the entire population of our country. Go in the bush and fight out or join boxing and compete against each other. You seem not to grow and it’s way out of line. Please get a life PF and UPND.
Was she on the list of PF empty tins who should issue statements!!
Ati as Michelle Obama would say..lol.