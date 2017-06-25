President Edgar Lungu has called on the Church to unite and speak with one voice in order to give clear direction to the nation.

President Lungu says conflicting statements from different Church groupings on various nation issues are dividing the nation.

The Republican President said this in Ndola today at the induction Church service of Reverend Westone Simwinga of Twapia United Church of Zambia (UCZ) Congregation.

The Head of State called on the Church to unite in order to give undivided counsel to government and politicians, in general.

And Ndola Presbytery Bishop, Chipasha Musaba, has commended government for the strides it has made to improve the livelihoods of ordinary citizens, countrywide.

Bishop Musaba observed that ongoing road projects and reforms in the health sector and programs to diversify the economy will transform the livelihoods of many ordinary people.

However, the clergyman regretted the unpatriotic behaviour of some quarters of society who he said are in the habit of discrediting Zambia to the international community.

Bishop Musaba has since called for oneness in the Church in order to accurately engage Goverment on national materials.