Zambia on Monday kicked off its 2017 Cosafa Cup camp in Lusaka.

21 out of the 27 call-ups reported for first day of training under coach Wedson Nyirenda at Sunset Stadium.

Notably missing was Portugal-based midfielder Emmanuel Banda who is one of the four Zambia U20 stars called up for the Cosafa Cup that South Africa is hosting in Rustenburg from June 25 to July 9.

“Emmanuel travelled to Portugal to renegotiate his contract with the club,” Nyirenda said.

“I am told by the manager that today (Monday) is his last day of the negotiations so probably he should becoming.

“If he doesn’t come, we still have options for that position.

“Like I said, it is not an automatic position for any one.”

Banda is also the only European-based player summoned for Cosafa Cup duty.

Other players from the team that reached the 2017 FIFA U20 World Cup in the team are Lusaka Dynamos striker Conlyde Luchanga,defender’s Solomon Sakala of Napsa Stars and Nkana’s Moses Nyondo.

Zambia enter the fray at the quarterfinal stage after they were handed a preliminary round bye where they will face Botswana in their last 8 fixture.

Winner will face victor of the third quarterfinal to be played at the same venue on July 2 between South Africa and Group A winners.

Team:

GOALKEEPER:Charles Mweemba(Lumwana Radiants),Allan Chibwe (Power Dynamos),Kelvin Malunga (Nkana)

DEFENDERS:Donashano Malama,Given Sinyangwe, Moses Nyondo,(all Nkana),Lawrence Chungu (Power Dynamos),Webster Mulenga(Red Arrows),Adrian Chama(Green Buffaloes),Isaac Shamujompa (Nchanga Rangers), Solomon Sakala (Napsa Stars),Eric Chomba (Nkwazi),Mwansa Nsofwa (Lusaka Dynamos)

MIDFIELDERS:Mwila Phiri (Green Eagles),Mike Katiba,Diamond Chikwekwe, Jack Chirwa (all Green Buffaloes),Paul Katema (Red Arrows),Collins Sikombe (Napsa Stars), Godfrey Ngwenya(Power Dynamos), Emmanuel Banda (SC Esmoriz,Portugal),Roderick Kabwe (Ajax Cape Town, South Africa),Salulani Phiri (Polokwane City,South Africa)

STRIKERS:Chitiya Mususu (Napsa Stars), Brian Mwila (Green Buffaloes),Conlyde Luchanga(Lusaka Dynamos),Lubinda Mundia (Red Arrows),Musonda Mwape (Black Leopards, South Africa), Justin Shonga (Nkwazi)