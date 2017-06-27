Demand for ICT services growing rapidly – Mwanakwatwe

COMERCE Minister, Margaret Mwanakatwe, speaking during the first Eastern Province Symposium on development held at Protea Hotel in Chipata on Thursday. On her right is Luapula Province Minister, Nixon Chilangwa and on her left are Eastern Province Minister, Makebi Zulu and Agicultural Minister, Dora Siliya. PICTURE BY STEPHEN MUKOBEKO/ZANIS
FILE: COMERCE Minister, Margaret Mwanakatwe, speaking during the first Eastern Province Symposium on development held at Protea Hotel in Chipata on Thursday. On her right is Luapula Province Minister, Nixon Chilangwa and on her left are Eastern Province Minister, Makebi Zulu and Agicultural Minister, Dora Siliya. PICTURE BY STEPHEN MUKOBEKO/ZANIS

Minister of commerce, trade and industry Margaret Mwanakatwe says government is committed to implementing economic policies aimed at creating an enabling business environment to attract foreign direct investment in the ICT sector.

Speaking during the first ever German-Zambia business forum in Lusaka today, Mrs Mwanakatwe said government’s commitment is well anchored within the vision 2030,the 7th national development plan and government’s long term development agenda.

MwanakatweShe has stated that currently, the demand for ICT services in the country is growing rapidly.

Mrs Mwanakatwe says the country has various investment opportunities in the ICT sector which investors can take up such as the need for the local manufacturing of ICT devices such as tablets and laptops and the development of software applications.

Speaking at the same event, Finance Minister Felix Mutati expressed hope that the Germany business community will continue to invest more in the country so as to increase on their contribution to the country’s economic development and further strengthen the bilateral ties that exist between the two countries.

And Germany Ambassador to Zambia Achim Burkat said Zambia continues to attract investment from Germany despite various political and economic challenges the country is facing.

Mr. Burkat is optimistic that the forum being held under the theme “partnerships for Zambia’s digital future” will see an increased investment from Germany companies in Zambia.

