Outspoken opposition politician Savior Chishimba has alleged that President Edgar Lungu is behind the construction of a block of ultra-modern luxury villas in Lusaka.
Mr Chishimba who is UPP President has since given President Lungu a seven-day ultimatum to confirm or deny his connection to the properties located in State Lodge – Mikango area.
In a statement, Mr Chishimba alleges that the villas where constructed by AVIC International as pay back for the Chinese firm’s numerous contracts it has received from the PF government.
He said President Lungu must also fully explain how he has powered his way into immense wealth over the past two years of his Presidency -from the net worth of K2 million in 2015 to over K27 million in 2016.
“We have said before that over K50 billion has been plundered under the PF regime over the past five years and over 50% of these public funds have been repatriated into offshore accounts through mafias and the bogus Chinese contractors,” he said.
He added, “UPP is fully aware that, like FTJ Chiluba, President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has been traveling around the world as a way to just his allowance-based earnings as the source of wealth. This is a cheap strategy, especially that Zambia is failing to balance the budget under his humble leadership.”
“We give President Edgar Chagwa Lungu seven days to either confirm or deny part one of the report in our possession in respect of the properties in the pictures hereunder exhibited. These properties are in State Lodge – Mikango area. If he provides facts to the contrary, we shall be the first to render a public apology.”
Mr Chishimba also challenged the PF administration to explain the role of AVIC International in all the public projects.
He also demanded an immediate forensic audit of AVIC and all its deals in Zambia.
“The people of Zambia are currently being subjected, needlessly so, to economic hardships because of corruption and the over K200 billion public debt, which the PF regime has contracted to finance corruption, is being placed on the shoulders of the poor in Zambia. These are the issues that the genuine Catholic Bishops are trying to address,” he said.
Lungu is a thief! It is not the first time visionless Lungusha economy has stolen, remember he stole his clients money & Lungu’s law practice certificate was cancelled.
The Skeleton Key
~206~
Saviour Chishimba should NOT mislead people who have insufficient data. While we appreciate Chishimba’s display of the flats, He has not told us the value of these flats. He has also NOT told us how much ECL received as gratuity from spending time as a Minister and after he completed the Presidential term of Sata in 2016. Please include his perdiem on official travels. Then we can calculate the difference and determine if there is theft or it is earned income. SO CHISHIMBA STOP BEHAVING LIKE A MONKEY AND PROVIDE SUFFIECIENT DATA.
Tantwe,
You have a point. I had a similar experience when I received my terminal benefits after deciding to go on early retirement. The money accumulated from gratuities from the international private companies I had worked for overseas made it possible for me to construct blocks of flats in Lusaka and the Copperbelt. All of sudden, there was suspicion about how I managed to come up with all these properties. I was suspected of being a Satanist, drug dealing, money laundering, and all sorts of nefarious activities! These detractors conveniently forgot that I was highly educated and had accumulated my wealth over a period of working for more than twenty years in highly lucrative jobs. That’s Zambia for you!
Tantwe
He has told you Lungu owns these flat…what more do you want? What more do you want?
Next you will say its okay for president to engage in such projects build by contractors being single sourced contracts!!
@ Tantwe & Facts:
…100% very true.
I too am a ardent believer of investment through research, meditation, time, resource and God’s grace. As a result, I’ve personally adopted a capitalistic approach towards life, especially here in Zambia. If petrol goes up to K20 per litre, I’ll work harder and continue buying it – not crying like tu ma tribalist babies. Mxxm.
This is why ka Mushota (aka LT Admin I think) is cheeky.
No smoke without fire, elyo abantu baleseka chishimba kambwili…..bonse niba pompwe. And you have a head of state who does not fire his minister because of corruption. They are all a bunch of criminals, reaping from the poor people of this country.
Please don’t be jealous. He is working and he gets paid for that. If his trips are fruitful let him continue. CHISHIMBA should keep quite and respect the president.
Well, I may not deny it, at least it is built on the Zambian soil adding up to the country’s value. Stealing is not good.
If this is true, it is disgusting.
How much money is enough? African politians are rotten to the core. Mwanawasa tried to cleanse the country, but failed.
All I can say is whatever you do in darkness will get revealed soon. You will have nowhere to hide. Zambians are suffering and yet some people are busy stealing. Look at the ending Chiluba had. Your days are numbered.
And I am sure this is only the tip.
He Lungu is under Chinese capture. AKAFILILA MUNSENGA
He has not stolen. The only crime he has committed is being a president. As a president you are entitled to a lot of benefits which in a year you can grow into millions. Just look at his income in a month and invested how is it going to be in year. Its accumulation will be higher because because he has no expenses. Free food, free accommodation, free security, free traveling etc. So his income does not reduce continue increasing. So the case he has he is being the president.
You are disgusting and pathetic to justify humble lungus riches while the rest of the country swallows in poverty and struggles to get 3 meals a day, with nurses not being paid for months.
@6 Political Advisor: You sir, are 110% SPOT ON!!!!!! The sad thing in our country today is we want to twist facts to suit certain selfish elements. This is totally ridiculous!!! How can you even start convincing yourself about rubbish from a lunatic like Chishimba when facts about the president’s remunerations are public knowledge and has been in place since 1964???
Political advisor, the republican President is a public figure and so is his income. The total incomes of all the former Presidents of this country is well known. How much they made during their tenure of office is well documented i.e. salaries and allowances and maybe ‘donations’ from well-wishers. So it is very easy to catch them if they have stolen
This is the problem in this country. Everything should be free. In the USA, the world’s richest economy the President at the White House pays for food. The other day on radio I heard a presenter saying she had an opportunity to look at a payslip for a parliamentarian and what she saw in terms of monthly allowances plus salary was unbelievable for a poor economy like ours!
Saviour Chishimba should NOT mislead people who have insufficient data. While we appreciate Chishimba’s display of the flats, He has not told us the value of these flats. He has also NOT told us how much ECL received as gratuity from spending time as a Minister and after he completed the Presidential term of Sata in 2016. Please include his perdiem on official travels. Then we can calculate the difference and determine if there is theft or it is earned income. SO CHISHIMBA STOP BEHAVING LIKE A MONKEY AND PROVIDE SUFFIECIENT DATA.
tatntwe
You are pathetic my friend.If the system allows this then it must be changed.Look at where the nation was before PF came into power.While the nation stagnates PF leaders are multiplying their wealth,and all this while we the commoners cant even speak without looking over our shoulders.
We told you humble lungu is enriching him self while conning people with national prayers.
If a mere accountant working working for a reputable organisation can build flats, how can a republican president who even has a business advisors fail to invest in real estate??? Are you aware that every expense a sitting president incurs is settled by the state, hence every president, since KK, don’t spend their salaries and allowances?? Chishimba is displaying his mental instability by always publishing rubbish and LT fall for it without even verifying. GUTTER JOURNALISM!!!!!
Don’t worry since the flats are build on Zambian soil, if it was outside Zambia then it would have been a different story. If it is proven that the flats where build from stollen money then the property can be forfeited to the government. Chiluba invested outside Zambia neither his relatives nor the government has benefited.
These things are not new. They started from Chiluba’s time. A lot of senior government officials have accumulated riches using questionable resources and are hiding in the name of other people and companies. And believe you me, they will never go to prison. This is the world we live in.People who have stolen millions are freely enjoying their loot while those with petty crimes are in chimbokaila.
And Mr Saviour Donkey Chishimba if I may ask, what is wrong with you or any other citizen owning property anywhere in Zambia? Have you asked me why I own similar property or even better and bigger in Lusaka?
So you Saviour Donkey Chishimba, you tell me apo upelele you do not own any property at all? Or maybe because of your st.upid politics no bank manager can lend you money because you are a flight risk, or maybe a defamation/incarceration risk?
Lungu a Chawama poor man now president is very corrupt than FTJ; even if it is his own money; he should not as president build in state lodge and use AVIC whom he has given tender for copperbelt airport; we need to have law where no more presidents will have their houses built by government; corrupt and dictator lungu should not have his house built by government
…”Lungu a Chawama poor man now president”…You are aware that as a lawyer, Lungu use to be hired by Fred M’Membe to handle his cases??? In my experience in this country, I never came across a poor lawyer because even the low profile lawyers who operated in town had an above average income. You are either very dull or are a pathological liar to post such garbage on this blog….
Zambians must ignore useless opposition parties.
If its true those are ECL’s flats,then well done.the man is a president.everything for him is free,so whatever he is paid,he can easily use that money to invest.moreover,he can also get loans from banks like RB did in 2009 to build the Mpundu Trust villas.Jelouse shall kill those in opposition.
PLEASE LEAVE ECL ALONE AND LET HIM WORK IN PEACE BECAUSE RANTING WONT HELP YOU IN ANYWAY!!
VOTE ECL IN 2021!!THIS IS CIMUBABE SEASON!!
Chishimba and upnd donkeys are tools of the cartel. They want to create a false impression that there is rampant corruption in Zambia so the electorate can vote PF out of power and they can vote in “user-friendly” hh. The cartel would make hh a puppet president who they would control to get back at the PF and reload the anti-corruption crusade which enriched them so much and reopen the post newspaper illegally as their chief propaganda weapon. All this nonsense being trumpeted today against a democratically elected government IS MEANT TO GIVE THE PUBLIC THE IMPRESSION THAT PF IS FAILING with the ultimate objective being REGIME CHANGE!!!!
We don’t think BIG in Zambia. The problem is widespread poverty mentality where even when stealing, a junior civil servant steals a mere K6,000 unretired imprest. How will you build a mansion or drive those cars like apartments na ka K6 pin? Go big or go home. After all, donors will come through with more money. Kudos Lungu for showing the way.
Whilst you are busy praying to your White Jesus …he is stealing at your expense…you docile fooools…pray harder!!