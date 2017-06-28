LifestylePhoto Gallery Pictures of Zambian First lady Esther Lungu with her Ghanaian Counterpart Rebecca Akufo Addo June 28, 2017 2 36 views Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet First Lady Esther Lungu greets Chief Chamuka as Ghana First Lady Rebecca Akufo Addo looks on on arrival at the Chiefs palace First Lady Esther Lungu with her Ghanaian Counterpart Rebecca Akufo Addo during the commissioning of the First-ever – Girls Dormitory at Kaputi Secondary school in Chisamba First Lady Esther Lungu with her Ghanaian Counterpart Rebecca Akufo Addo during the commissioning of the First-ever – Girls Dormitory at Kaputi Secondary school in Chisamba First Lady Esther Lungu and Ghana First Lady Rebecca Akufo Addo displays books during the official Launch of Chamuka Chiefdom By-Laws on ending Child Marriage, Teenage Pregnancies, Child defilement and Child Labour First Lady Esther Lungu and President Edgar Chagwa Lungu with Ghana’s President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo leaving State House after the State banquet First Lady Esther Lungu with her Ghanaian Counterpart Rebecca Akufo Addo during the commissioning of the First-ever – Girls Dormitory at Kaputi Secondary school in Chisamba First Lady Esther Lungu with her Ghanaian Counterpart Rebecca Akufo Addo during the commissioning of the First-ever – Girls Dormitory at Kaputi Secondary school in Chisamba Related posts: Pictures of Ghanaian President Akufo-Addo’s arrival to Zambia Ghanaian President Nana Addo Akufo-Addo arrives in Zambia Ghanaian President Akufo-Addo to jet into Zambia President Lungu Congratulates Ghanaian President-Elect Nana Akufo-Addo Loading...
