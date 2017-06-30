GOVERNMENT has scaled up its nutrition programme in Mansa aimed at reducing malnutrition levels through implementation of 1,000 ‘Most critical days programme’ (MCDP) under the National Food and Nutrition Commission (NFNC).

Mansa district administrative officer Judith Nyirenda says malnutrition levels in children reduced drastically owing to the efforts the commission is making in the promotion of antenatal care during pregnancy, exclusive breastfeeding for six months and supplementary feeding after six months.

Ms Nyirenda said the first 1,000 ‘Most critical days programme’ in Mansa has been a success.

She was speaking when she received a delegation from the NFNC in Mansa recently.

“The levels of malnutrition in the district have reduced. Since the implementation of this programme in 2015, we have managed to implement MCDP in six wards. It is gratifying that mothers have received the whole programme very well and are following the interventions we are teaching them,” Mrs Mwila said.

She said the programme has so far benefitted people in six wards in the district and it is being rolled out to 16 more wards.

“Following the success of this programme, we are not going to leave out any ward. We intend to take it in other areas so that more people can benefit from this important programme,” she said.

The MCDP programme aims at training expectant and breastfeeding mothers’ healthy ways of feeding infants.

It emphasises the need to scale up nutrition through practising interventions such as antenatal care during pregnancy, exclusive breastfeeding for six months and supplementary feeding after six months.

These practices have not been common in rural areas and have led to high levels of malnutrition and stunted growth.