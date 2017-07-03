Struggling FAZ Division 1 Zone 2 side Roan United lost their fifth match of the season after allowing promoted Geokas Curve United to stun them 1-0 at home in Luanshya.
Roan succumbed to their second straight defeat when Geokas midfielder Cuthbert Chella came off the bench to score a late goal in this Week 13 match played at Kafubu Stadium.
Coach Paul Mulenga’s side lost 1-0 to Zesco Luapula prior to losing to Geokas on Saturday.
The Luanshya side is 11th on the table with 14 points from 13 matches played.
Besides losing five times, Roan have five draws and three wins.
Elsewhere in Zone 2, leaders Kitwe United forced a goalless draw at Chambishi to stay top with 26 points after 13 matches played.
Second placed Kansanshi Dynamos missed a chance to dislodge Kitwe after they were held to a goalless draw by FQMO Mining Operation in the Solwezi derby.
Third placed Indeni are just three points away from the top position after thumping Chingola Police 4-0 in Ndola.
Coach Allan Kamwanga’s Oil men have 23 points after playing 13 matches.
DIVISION ONE – WEEK 13
ZONE ONE
Wonderful 0-0 National Assembly
Katete Rangers 3-0 Matero United (Walk Over )
Kafue Celtic 1-4 Riflemen
Police College 2-0 Petauke United
Paramilitary 0-1 Lusaka City Council
Zesco Malaiti Rangers 2-0 Nampundwe
Happy Hearts 0-1 Young Green Buffaloes
ZONE TWO
Roan United 0-1 Geokas Curve
Zesco Luapula 1-0 FQMO Roads
Mufulira Blackpool 0-0 ZNS Lwamfumu
Chambishi 0-0 Kitwe United
Indeni 4-0 Chingola Police Blue
Kansanshi Dynamos 0-0 FQMO Mining Operation
Gomes 1-1 Copperbelt Buffaloes
Kalulushi Modern Stars 0-2 Ndola United
ZONE THREE
Chindwin Sentries 0-0 Mkushi Millers
Kasama United Youth Aca 0-1 Tazara Rangers
Mpande Youth Academy 1-1 Malalo Police
Isoka Young Stars 1-1 Prison Leopards
Kabwe Youth Soccer Aca 0-0 Tazara Express
Mpulungu Harbour 2-0 Riverside United
Fringilla 3-0 Northedge (Walk Over)
Kasama Young Fighters 3-0 Intersport Youth (Walk Over)
ZONE FOUR
Mumbwa Medics 1-1 Zamcoal Diggers
Limulunga Royal Vs Yeta
Zesco Victoria Falls 4-0 Senanga Warriors
Kascol Rangers 1-1 Chikuni Coops
Young Green Eagles 1-0 Mazabuka United
Kalomo Jetters 1-2 New Monze Swallows
Luena Buffaloes 1-1 Zesco Shockers
Livingstone Pirates 0-0 Sinazongwe United