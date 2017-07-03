Struggling FAZ Division 1 Zone 2 side Roan United lost their fifth match of the season after allowing promoted Geokas Curve United to stun them 1-0 at home in Luanshya.

Roan succumbed to their second straight defeat when Geokas midfielder Cuthbert Chella came off the bench to score a late goal in this Week 13 match played at Kafubu Stadium.

Coach Paul Mulenga’s side lost 1-0 to Zesco Luapula prior to losing to Geokas on Saturday.

The Luanshya side is 11th on the table with 14 points from 13 matches played.

Besides losing five times, Roan have five draws and three wins.

Elsewhere in Zone 2, leaders Kitwe United forced a goalless draw at Chambishi to stay top with 26 points after 13 matches played.

Second placed Kansanshi Dynamos missed a chance to dislodge Kitwe after they were held to a goalless draw by FQMO Mining Operation in the Solwezi derby.

Third placed Indeni are just three points away from the top position after thumping Chingola Police 4-0 in Ndola.

Coach Allan Kamwanga’s Oil men have 23 points after playing 13 matches.

DIVISION ONE – WEEK 13

ZONE ONE

Wonderful 0-0 National Assembly

Katete Rangers 3-0 Matero United (Walk Over )

Kafue Celtic 1-4 Riflemen

Police College 2-0 Petauke United

Paramilitary 0-1 Lusaka City Council

Zesco Malaiti Rangers 2-0 Nampundwe

Happy Hearts 0-1 Young Green Buffaloes

ZONE TWO

Roan United 0-1 Geokas Curve

Zesco Luapula 1-0 FQMO Roads

Mufulira Blackpool 0-0 ZNS Lwamfumu

Chambishi 0-0 Kitwe United

Indeni 4-0 Chingola Police Blue

Kansanshi Dynamos 0-0 FQMO Mining Operation

Gomes 1-1 Copperbelt Buffaloes

Kalulushi Modern Stars 0-2 Ndola United

ZONE THREE

Chindwin Sentries 0-0 Mkushi Millers

Kasama United Youth Aca 0-1 Tazara Rangers

Mpande Youth Academy 1-1 Malalo Police

Isoka Young Stars 1-1 Prison Leopards

Kabwe Youth Soccer Aca 0-0 Tazara Express

Mpulungu Harbour 2-0 Riverside United

Fringilla 3-0 Northedge (Walk Over)

Kasama Young Fighters 3-0 Intersport Youth (Walk Over)

ZONE FOUR

Mumbwa Medics 1-1 Zamcoal Diggers

Limulunga Royal Vs Yeta

Zesco Victoria Falls 4-0 Senanga Warriors

Kascol Rangers 1-1 Chikuni Coops

Young Green Eagles 1-0 Mazabuka United

Kalomo Jetters 1-2 New Monze Swallows

Luena Buffaloes 1-1 Zesco Shockers

Livingstone Pirates 0-0 Sinazongwe United