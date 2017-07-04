Tanzania coach Salum Mayanga says his charges are ready to show Zambia why they are unbeaten in the 2017 Cosafa Cup.

The Taifa Stars and Zambia clash in the 2017 Cosafa Cup semifinals on Wednesday in a 17h00 kickoff at Moruleng Stadium in South Africa where this year’s tournament is being held from June 25 to July 9.

Tanzania qualified to the knockout round unbeaten and topped Group A on 5 points before ejecting hosts and defending champions Bafana Bafana 1-0 in the quarterfinals on July 2.

That match came a day after Zambia qualified to the semifinals following a 2-1 win over 2016 runners-up Botswana.

Zambia only entered the competition at the last 8 stage after they were handed a preliminary group stage bye.

“We had the chance to see Zambia who won their game 2-1 against Botswana, so I already know what I am supposed to do,” Mayanga said.

“The results we have produced have given us the boost and essentially we will play better than in the group games.”

Meanwhile this will be Zambia and Tanzania’s second meeting in the Cosafa Cup since 1997 when they finished 2-2 in Arusha.

Zambia went to to lift the inaugural tournament that year after finishing top of the round-robin final pool stage on 8 points.