The African Union election observer mission has declared the August 2016 Polls in Zambia as free and fair.
This is according to a report released by the African Union in a closed session of the 29th ordinary summit of the AU yesterday.
ZANIS reports that the AU has further applauded Zambia for upholding the democratic tenets and the rule of law in the country.
The AU has also commended the electoral commission of Zambia for measures the electoral body has put in place to enhance integrity and transparency in electoral process.
Speaking in an interview in Addis Ababa today, Foreign Affairs Minister, Harry Kalaba said following the AU report government hopes that the debate surrounding the August 2016 elections on what transpired would come to a close.
“Following the report of the African Union observer mission our hope as government is that the debate regarding what transpired in the August 2016 elections will now come to a conclusion,” he said.
Mr. Kalaba said Zambia is a covenant nation and that its people must always work towards creating harmony with one another and overcome in challenges that seek to divide them.
“ It is high time we paid heed to the Biblical instruction of the Prophet Isaiah, that those that those who believe in the Lord will soar like eagles and that no matter the challenges and that as a nation no matter what challenges come, we will image stronger,” said Mr. Kalaba.
The Minister has since called on Zambians across the political divide to unite and work together for the development of the country.
Mr. Kalaba is among several government officials attending the 29th Ordinary summit of heads of state and government in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia under the theme, “Enhancing Demographic Dividend investments in the Youth.”
It’s all lies!
This is only in the heads of insane PF bandits. The 2016 elections were not fair.
What was Chavula doing in the election server room & why Chulu was announcing wrong digits?
Like in eastern province, the number of voters was more than the registered voters.
Truth be told, Zambia is a Failed State under dictator Lungu who confessed to be very visionless about the economic or democracy.
Sorry, the elections were a fraud.
The Skeleton Key
~206~
By the way LT~where is the so called AU Report?
Kalaba the forgetful should have forwarded you a copy & not mere cheap tick tock tick tock or just yapping.
What was bandit Chavula doing in the electoral server rooms? Lungu & PF bandits have failed to prove to the world in the con~court that PF won when factually incorrect, PF bandits through Chavula, Chulu, Isaacs etc rigged the presidential election period.
The Skeleton Key
~206~
That why you went there to bring lies?shame we are not kids
As the minister says it was a closed doors session…….so does the public know what happened… anybody could come from a closed doors session and say this was said that was said but in fact no public release other than by zambian govt minister a d zanis, both who have vested interests
We have had au meetings in the last 12 months so why wait for 11 months after elections for a discusdion behind closed doors… doesnt make sense..