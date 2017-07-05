

The African Union election observer mission has declared the August 2016 Polls in Zambia as free and fair.

This is according to a report released by the African Union in a closed session of the 29th ordinary summit of the AU yesterday.

ZANIS reports that the AU has further applauded Zambia for upholding the democratic tenets and the rule of law in the country.

The AU has also commended the electoral commission of Zambia for measures the electoral body has put in place to enhance integrity and transparency in electoral process.

Speaking in an interview in Addis Ababa today, Foreign Affairs Minister, Harry Kalaba said following the AU report government hopes that the debate surrounding the August 2016 elections on what transpired would come to a close.

“Following the report of the African Union observer mission our hope as government is that the debate regarding what transpired in the August 2016 elections will now come to a conclusion,” he said.

Mr. Kalaba said Zambia is a covenant nation and that its people must always work towards creating harmony with one another and overcome in challenges that seek to divide them.

“ It is high time we paid heed to the Biblical instruction of the Prophet Isaiah, that those that those who believe in the Lord will soar like eagles and that no matter the challenges and that as a nation no matter what challenges come, we will image stronger,” said Mr. Kalaba.

The Minister has since called on Zambians across the political divide to unite and work together for the development of the country.

Mr. Kalaba is among several government officials attending the 29th Ordinary summit of heads of state and government in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia under the theme, “Enhancing Demographic Dividend investments in the Youth.”