Videos and Audios Kenya signs maize importation deal with Zambia July 5, 2017 2 12 views Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet Related posts: Malawi anti-corruption agency investigators heading to Zambia on maizegate probe CSPR shocked with the maize scandal-Govt to Govt maize deal was a lie Malawi President appoints Commission of Inquiry to probe K26bn ‘maizegate’ Zambia import deal Zambia Railways signs deal with Tazara to share the rail network Loading...
Uko! Dora Siliti who showed Sata founder of PF her middle finger in parliament is now enriching herself under Michael Sata’s PF~shame.
After the Malavi maize embargo on corruption, now Siliti is over the world to steal from Zambians.
Its a worry for any Zambian or farmers to trust PF bandits & Dora Siliti with their hard work of harvesting maize.
All PF bandits Chimbokaila is waiting for them real soon. Iwe Dora Siliti, how much is mealie meal?
The Skeleton Key
~206~
So a cargo ship can sail from Dubai to Dar Es Salaam in less time than a truck takes to clear at Nakonde border post?
Now you see why the world never takes African businessmen seriously?