FOUNDATION FOR DEMOCRATIC PROCESS

Press Statement- “On the Inferno of Lusaka City Market’’-For Immediate Release-7th July 2017

The Foundation for Democratic Process (FODEP) has regretted the incident of fire that gutted City Market in Lusaka in the early hours of Tuesday, 4th July 2017.

The organization has noted that the loss of property by the traders is a very sad development and insurmountable especially that most of them are bread winners who look after families and school going children and have invested millions of kwachas over the years. FODEP would like to lend its solidarity and stand together with the victims of this disastrous inferno.

However, FODEP wishes to advise Government to refrain from contemplating any measures that would culminate into curtailing human rights of citizens by invoking a state of emergency as proposed by President Edgar C. Lungu. FODEP strongly believe that such measures are premature and may simply precipitate unnecessary tension in the country. FODEP urges Government to tighten security especially during the night. FODEP further wishes to advise Government not rush into making presumptuous decisions but allow thorough investigations to be conducted by relevant security wings to establish the cause of the fires. FODEP further wishes to remind Government that a state of emergency would be detrimental to President Lungu’s global crusade of attracting foreign direct investment to Zambia.

In conclusion, FODEP would like to appeal to members of the public and the Zambians at large to remain resolute and demonstrate the spirit of unity despite such disasters and discourage finger pointing until investigations are completed.

CHIMFWEMBE MWEENGE

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR