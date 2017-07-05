Incarcerated opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema who has now clocked three months behind bars on treason charges says he is patiently waiting for the State to bring him before court.

Mr Hichilema who is accused along with five other people said he is hoping it will be soon when he will appear in court.

He said he is hoping it will be soon because his co-accused can’t be languishing in jail when we all know that he is the target.

In a letter addressed to Zambians on the occasions observance of Unity and Heroes day, Mr Hichilema said the importance of the two days can never be over emphasised.

And Mr Hichilema who has again appealed to his supporters to remain peaceful has warned the PF that no one has the monopoly over violence.

He warned that he cannot guarantee how long UPND supports will be willing to listen to him while they get maimed every day.

Below is Mr Hichilema’s Letter posted on his Facebook page

Dear Fellow Citizens,

We wish you all a peaceful and uniting heroes and unity observance. The importance of these two days can never be over emphasised. Today marks almost three months since our incarceration. We are patiently waiting for the State to do what they need to do for us to appear in court. We are hoping it will be soon; soon because my co-accused can’t be languishing in jail when we all know that Hakainde is the target. I cannot comment on our case, we do not know what evidence the state will produce but that is not the focus of this letter.

I want to address my supporters and those that care for this country today. I have received numerous messages where I am told that our supporters want to start defending themselves against the barbarism being fomented by the Patriotic Front. I just want to tell them that I fully understand their frustrations. There is nothing new that is going to come out of our appeals to the Police. Our first rally in 2012 in Kabwata, we were ambushed and brutalized by PF cadres. This has been their modus operandi since then. We have managed to live through their brutality by taking evasive action, not that we cannot defend ourselves but for fear of collateral damage on the innocent citizens. Let me focus on the incident that happened last week when we were burying my “UPND Queen” Clance Zulu; let us imagine colleagues that we had retaliated, what would have happened in that quiet and venerated grave site which is host to many of our deceased people? Let us just think for once the level of bloodshed that we would have witnessed if our supporters and other mourners had decided enough is enough. Colleagues you might wonder why we always call for peace. We call for peace because we know that one day we will be in power; we do not want to preside over a people that have deep hatred for each other. We do not want to preside over a country with a people that cannot live in harmony because they have deep grudges. That is certainly not a country we want to lead.

We have invested in this country like all other progressive and genuine Zambians. For some of you who have become rich overnight, we know you do not know the value of hard work. There are people that have invested heavily through their sweat, we will be unfair to them if they lost their investments because Zambia has become ungovernable. Whose interests would we be serving if we said an eye for an eye?

Colleagues in UPND and fellow progressive Zambians I understand your pain, but all I am asking of us to do for now is to turn the other cheek. Let us slow to anger, because soon all this thuggery will be a thing of the past. We are all for progress and we know that peace will prevail soon.

To those in Government, I am one lone voice pushing this agenda, I will do my best to hold off our people that have been at the receiving end since 2011; what I cannot guarantee is how long they will be willing to listen to me while they get maimed every day. Always remember this, no one, I repeat, NO ONE has monopoly over violence, it can swing both ways. Let us mature and engage in progressive politics not this STONE age behaviour that has defined our culture since 2011 when PF came to power. Can someone take charge of the situation, because the silence from the Government is deafening.

God Bless Zambia and May Peace Reign.

HH