Lusaka, Zambia, 8TH July 2017- The video circulating of Saviour Chishimba using unpalatable language to address His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu leaves bad taste in the mouth and should be condemned by all well-meaning Zambians.
We understand that Chishimba seeks to swing President Lungu’s proclamation as per Article 31 meant to deter acts of sabotage and terrorism as the nation has witnessed into a political one to please imperialist forces bent on giving Zambia a bad name. While political pundits like Chishimba expected a full-fledged State of Emergency so they could score cheaply, they are yet to come to terms with the fact that President Lungu and his cabinet instead put in measures to protect private and public property from acts of arson and terror. We also understand that Chishimba and his friends are trying so hard to prove to their paymasters that PF is suppressing and oppressing political opponents. To make headlines, he would rather act foolishly so he can be arrested by the Police.
We wish to make a clarion call for maturity especially from some of these Opposition political parties. Chishimba is a loose cannon who is trying so hard to make a political mark. Like UPND, another failed project of imperialist forces ready to sacrifice Zambia’s image at the altar of political expediency, Chishimba will soon regret his deeds and misdeeds. Like the UPND running to every tom and dick to give Zambia a bad name, Chishimba seeks to give President Lungu a bad name, locally. Saviour Chishimba’s greatest ambition, it appears, is to be arrested so he can cry “political persecution”. Sadly, he might just hurt himself in his futile journey to attain political martyrdom.
Lastly, we call on Zambians to demand that politicians respect the Office of President because that is the highest office in the land created by the people through the constitution. The Opposition may not like the individual occupying the Presidency but they have no justifiable reason to demean it. Zambians deserve political maturity as opposed to the character assassination our democracy is being reduced to. If indeed Zambia was a dictatorship as Saviour Chishimba and his minions allege, we wonder if he could even have the courage to produce and circulate such a defamatory content. This is an abuse of Zambia’s democratic space. Further, we call on relevant law enforcers ensure there is law and order as opposed to anarchy. Democracy demands discipline and respect for authorities!
Issued by:
Kennedy Kamba
Lusaka Province Youth Chairperson – Lusaka Province
The Video by Saviour Chishimba
Surprisingly even the retard brig general can’t condemn chishimba
Emancipate yourselves Zambians from PF mental slavery. None but ourselves can free our minds. Have no fear for those PF minds who think Zambia belongs to them alone. This is not a PF vs Saviour affair. It is not a PF vs UPND anymore. It is a fight between right and wrong. There are no first class and second class citizens in Zambia the way some want us to believe. Zambia is bigger than any individual who wishes to take away citizen rights anyhow. If you don’t know how to stop a machine, don’t start it! This TSOE may have no end if we don’t handle it carefully. God forbid that we should soon start witnessing Zambians murdering fellow Zambians in cold blood because of expressing themselves as concerned stakeholders in the running of the enterprise called Zambia. Everyone should be…
Everyone should be entitled to their opinion without being subjected to threats. National Dialogue or Indaba is the way to go and not this TSOE! It’s not a secret. Anger is building up in the nation because of what is going on. Anger if not well handled breeds violence and no one has monopoly over violence. We can do better as a nation by promoting national dialogue. Muzzle not the masses. Doing that is like sealing a lid on a boiling pot! Bola panshi! If anyone is aggrieved by Chishimba’s opinion, there are courts of Law to seek redress from. Taking the law into our own hands is a recipe for anarchy of unimaginable proportions. Zambians, have we become tired of peace?
Unfortunately the brig general you’re referring to has exactly the same motives as chishimba except he tries hard to coumaflage his true feelings.
Chishimba is entitled to his opinion and his views, this is a democracy not a chiefdom!
I feel sorry for the silly human beings who can be heard laughing in the background. They are really lost souls to sit and listen to this man who I seriously think needs help.
Good job Chishimba, we need more people like you…I don’t know which schools most of the PF members went to…it’s pretty straight forward once the country calls for a state of emergency the economy goes down the tourist industry goes too…I don’t understand….
Which Zambia is on state of emergency. You fail to understand simple law in article 31 how are you going to understand treason.