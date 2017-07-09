

President Edgar Lungu says politicians should accommodate criticism from church and learn from what makes sense.

All political players must accept criticism as part of a politician’s calling, Mr. Lungu said.

He was speaking at Christ the King Catholic Parish in Ndola yesterday when he graced the fundraising walk meant to construct houses for priests under the Ndola Diocese.

The Republican President said government will continue supporting and working with the church irrespective of what it says.

President Lungu says government does not cooperate with the church to solicit its support but merely believes in the work of the church.

Over K600,000 was raised in pledges while President Lungu pledged K750, 000 towards the project which requires a total of K500,000,000 to complete.