MINISTER of National Development Lucky Mulusa has put to rest assertions that the economy will go haywire with the proclamation of article 31.

The Minister first emphasised that there is no State of Emergency and the proclamation of article 31 is in fact a measure to stop this from happening.

Mr Mulusa added that the proclamation would in fact build investor confidence as it was a decisive measure to nip budding security problems.

Mr Mulusa was speaking when he featured at today’s Patriotic Front Interactive Forum.

Mr Mulusa said government had realised that a few individuals were brewing anarchy and thus a decisive measure needed to be undertaken before the country had a full blown ‘Boko Haram or Al Shabab’.

“Let me first emphasise that there is no State of Emergency what exists currently as per description in the constitution is a way that will stop this from happening,” he said.

“That said the proclamation of article 31 will not affect the economy, it is a security measure to safe guard even investments.”

He said because of governments decision to curb the brewing terroristic acts spearheaded by a few individuals with the proclamation of article 31 what was being feared (anarchy) would not take place.

Mr Mulusa emphasised that speculation that the Kwacha would tumble were neither here nor there.

He gave examples of London and Paris that were currently under similar proclamations (state of emergency and threatened state of emergency) but noting there situations as being worse have still maintained a strong currency.

Mr Mulusa emphasised and concluded that Zambians should not fear that the economy would tumble but instead should learn that government wanted to ensure investment security as no investors are interested in a country with lawlessness.