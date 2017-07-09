MINISTER of National Development Lucky Mulusa has put to rest assertions that the economy will go haywire with the proclamation of article 31.
The Minister first emphasised that there is no State of Emergency and the proclamation of article 31 is in fact a measure to stop this from happening.
Mr Mulusa added that the proclamation would in fact build investor confidence as it was a decisive measure to nip budding security problems.
Mr Mulusa was speaking when he featured at today’s Patriotic Front Interactive Forum.
Mr Mulusa said government had realised that a few individuals were brewing anarchy and thus a decisive measure needed to be undertaken before the country had a full blown ‘Boko Haram or Al Shabab’.
“Let me first emphasise that there is no State of Emergency what exists currently as per description in the constitution is a way that will stop this from happening,” he said.
“That said the proclamation of article 31 will not affect the economy, it is a security measure to safe guard even investments.”
He said because of governments decision to curb the brewing terroristic acts spearheaded by a few individuals with the proclamation of article 31 what was being feared (anarchy) would not take place.
Mr Mulusa emphasised that speculation that the Kwacha would tumble were neither here nor there.
He gave examples of London and Paris that were currently under similar proclamations (state of emergency and threatened state of emergency) but noting there situations as being worse have still maintained a strong currency.
Mr Mulusa emphasised and concluded that Zambians should not fear that the economy would tumble but instead should learn that government wanted to ensure investment security as no investors are interested in a country with lawlessness.
ARE YOU SURE, HONOURABLE MINISTER, THAT DECLARATION OF A STATE OF EMERGENCY WILL NOT AFFECT INVESTORS’ CONFINDENCE? PLEASE DO NOT BEHAVE LIKE AN OSTRCH?
Problem with PF is that everyone wants to talk and be seen as talking. Lucky, you have no morals, You left MMD after insulting Sata during RB time?? Now being a spokesperson for PF?? What can you advise young Zambians? Talking with your tummy than mind, some of you should just shut up. Sure you don’t even understand what Article 31 stipulates.
What is state of emergency going to be for? The only person accused of anything is Larry Mweetwa. Is the PF new fight on Larry not costing them billions already?
The committee of ministers has already received first weekly extra allowance, what have they achieved this week…. Only a count of stands in City market. List of beneficiaries has doubled the total traders at that market.
I don’t know what Mulusa is dreaming.
Mr. Big head just shut up we all know your education back ground you don’t know what you saying….I feel sorry for PF guys you are not very intelligent. It’s pretty evident you thinking in reverse…
Mr. Big head Mulusa let me explain something to you real quick for free: once the article 31 is placed on county gets red flagged as a country of concern by other countries, and that pushes away the investors. I think your education level will allow you understand what I am saying. You don’t know how this will play out this is a very sensitive issue, you will not be able to reverse this over night you need to sit down and come up with something new. Stay away from Article 31 …you need to go back to school you are embarrassing me sir.
While acts of sabotage can not be supported in any way, its surprising hearing this from our minister. Bwana minister, let me put it in this simple way: If police start picking up people for loitering in the compounds as early as 2000 hrs, technically the little shops, bars and restaurants will have had their operating hours reduced significantly. Don’t you see this as a negative impact on our small economy?
This is so mind burning I can’t even eat my dinner because of this crap…I think the PF government is benefiting something out of this, I am so concerned of about poor people….
Minister Mulusa does not understand how the Zambian Economy functions. The Lungu govt wanted to borrow $1.3 billion from IMF to finance the National Budget as well as the Balance of Payments (BOP)Support. Without BOP support the Kwacha will tumble,capital flight will increase and new investors will stay away from Zambia. Domestic Revenue outturn is declining which means that Mutati will have to print money which is highly inflationary. The sharp devaluation of the Kwacha to the USD will trigger sharp increases in the prices of goods and services in Zambia. Mulusa doesn’t understand these economic dynamics. Ask the BOZ and Mutati. They will tell u that without IMF Loan, Western Financial Assistance and Investments the Zambian Economy will definitely collapse.
For investors perception and uncertainty are of serious concern. What is now happening in the country adversely affects investor perception about Zambia and creates uncertainty. How can Mulusa not understand such basics and he is Minister of National Planning?