Today’s Scripture

“I will bless the Lord at all times; his praise shall continually be in my mouth.”

(Psalm 34:1, ESV)

Constantly Speak

When you wake up in the morning, do you expect the goodness of God in your life? Do you set the tone of the day for success, favor and blessing with your words? Scripture tells us that life and death are in the power of the tongue. That’s why it’s so important to declare praises to God all throughout the day. Things may be bad all around you. People may be negative, complaining and discouraged, but don’t let that spirit rub off on you. The worse it gets, the brighter you’re going to shine. The good news is that no matter how you feel, no matter what’s going on around you, you can choose your words. There’s nothing that can stop you from constantly speaking His Word!

Today I encourage you to be determined to set the tone for your day, week, month and year by praising God and speaking words of faith over your future. Remember, when you put God first, He promises to honor you. He will pour out His favor on you and lead you into life, health, strength and blessing all the days of your life!

A Prayer for Today

“Father in heaven, I choose to bless You at all times. I choose to set the tone to receive Your favor, grace and mercy. Thank You for Your faithfulness at all times in Jesus’ name. Amen!”