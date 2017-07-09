United Party for National Development (UPND) Information and Publicity Chairperson Charles Kakoma has notified the general public and all media houses that all official UPND statements are only those attributed to Senior Party Members.

Kakoma said any statements published by members of UPND do so in their own capacity and do not represent the official position of the party but themselves.

Kakoma has however advised UPND members to exercise caution as they socialize on media platforms as their statements may be misunderstood and thereby dent the image of their leader, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, in particular and the entire party in general.

The UPND Information and Publicity Chairperson further implored UPND members to be cautious with what they share on social platforms to avoid finding themselves in serious problems.

“We appeal to our members take into account those that wish to twist what is worthy and what is unworthy and attribute it to our Party and our President for ulterior motives”

‘This motivation would be sufficient enough for all our valued members to take extra care what to publish” Kakoma said