United Party for National Development (UPND) Information and Publicity Chairperson Charles Kakoma has notified the general public and all media houses that all official UPND statements are only those attributed to Senior Party Members.
Kakoma said any statements published by members of UPND do so in their own capacity and do not represent the official position of the party but themselves.
Kakoma has however advised UPND members to exercise caution as they socialize on media platforms as their statements may be misunderstood and thereby dent the image of their leader, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, in particular and the entire party in general.
The UPND Information and Publicity Chairperson further implored UPND members to be cautious with what they share on social platforms to avoid finding themselves in serious problems.
“We appeal to our members take into account those that wish to twist what is worthy and what is unworthy and attribute it to our Party and our President for ulterior motives”
‘This motivation would be sufficient enough for all our valued members to take extra care what to publish” Kakoma said
When did Kakoma learn that Larry Mweetwa has been praising UPND activities that have been happening in most parts of the country wherr property have been destroyed with impunity? Why Kakoma and UPND kept quiet, is it becauae he knows their evil acts have been exposed by Hillary Mweetwa?
They are scared to join their leader. Hh you see these are pretenders and are only bent on chewing your money. No one is ready to sacrifice for you. Kiki
Is this when UPND leadership is waking up?! Chaps like Mweetwa have been FARTING [email protected] on Facebook (Internet) for ages, where was Kakoma and his tandem of sleepy pretend-leaders? Now that “nkhani ya luula” that’s when you have seen the danger of your loose fingers on keyboards. Mwanyaa…, wait until Govt start withdrawing your Passports and make you Stateless. Your only option will be to head home to go and face the music.
Kakoma, no one “misunderstands or misinterprets” what !d!ots like Larry Mweetwa say on on-line! Larry Mweeta has been at it for a long time now. And you all thought it is fun and games. Even during the last elections, Larry was Facebook and ZWD, in real time, inciting and encouraging UPND Cadres to commit acts of violence against certain individuals. So don’t…
… INSULT our intelligence that we “MISUNDERSTAND or MISINTERPRET” what UPND cretins like Mweetwa post on the Internet.
NOW THAT GOVT HAS DECIDED TO GET SERIOUS YOU ARE SCARED, AREN’T YOU????
But kwena in PF.. Is it shortage or what? So Sunday Chanda has same position as Kakoma in UPND?
TOO LATE – THE NONSENSE FROM ZAMBIA WATCH DOG AND OVERZEALOUS MEDIA HOUSES IS EXACTLY THE UPNDESTRUCTION VIEW POINT.
Hey wena, aisha, the damage is already done. What happened to Kakoma that he may come after a long time of irrepairable damage to this terrorist organisation to tell us to respect his office. Huge junks of information has affirmed the messy organised party that has fallen outa favour. Rants for SPAKA, NEZ, JAY, NOSTRA, ZW etc is very much the UPNDestruction’s position. No amount of image building both local and international will put the terrorists in favour. Failed leadership, failed politcians; indeed, underfive goons!
Exactly what I have been telling you all. Unless the statement comes from me or another senior party official the rest are lies. No statement goes out without our legal team and me as chief strategist approving it. This is not pf where any Jim and jack issues statement.
This also goes to all political parties in Zambia. Let the people in the appointed office speak. And the media including ZNBC please mind who you bring on News some boys are not worth seeing on National TV.
You thought your threats would just be mere rhetoric but you didn’t realize that your cadres would interprete it as an instruction to cause misery on innocent citizens some of who may even have voted for you. Don’t panic just let the police do their work.
If this is coming out of the invocation of Article 30 by the President, then can’t we all agree that this a good thing?
They are scared now. Thanks ecl.
Very interesting larry mweetwa calling IG on phone audio on Zambian observer, lets hope it’s real.
Its too late mwata Charles Kakoma!!Larry Mweetwa has already dented upnd image.believe you me,many Zambians today believe that its upnd cadres who burnt city market,zesco pylons,etc and this perception will remain beyond 2021!!HAVE YOU HEARD ANY ZAMBIAN SYMPATHISING WITH HH NOW THE WAY IT WAS WHEN HE WAS ARRESTED IN APRIL,2017?NO.MANY ARE ACTUALLY SAYING HH DESERVES TO BE JAILED BECAUSE HIS UPND IS AN ENEMY OF MOTHER ZAMBIA!!!
take note,building the image of anything takes long,but destroying the image of anything only takes minutes or hours.so upnd is currently painted black in the eyes of many Zambians.IF ELECTIONS WERE HELD TODAY,HH’S UPND MAY LOSE TERRIBLY!!
Had HH conceaded defeat in 2016 and moved on peacefully the way Michael Sata used to do,upnd could have won easily 2021…
Closing the barn after the horses have fled.
Damage control too late ba under five. The problem with posting irresponsible things on media platforms, it is very difficult to delete. We already have copies to Larry Mweetwa’s garbage in case you think after the UK deports him there will be no evidence to put him next to HH in Mukobeko.
Batampa ukunaka ba Dundumwezi. We told them to concede defeat and carry on. Every Zambian believes its hh and his F00ls burning installations even tho the upndonkeys are not. What u speak matters
I used to be a disciple of UPND but right now I always want to vomit just by the name of UPND. They have lost the mark and detestable in everything. In the current scenario UPND is not going anywhere because of bitterness.