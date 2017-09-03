Zambia Association of Musicians (ZAM) says the Association will support Mumba Yachi with legal support throughout his Immigration case.
ZAM President, Njoya Tembo says his Association’s lawyers will help Yachi with legal support he is a paid member of the Music Association.
He said Mumba distinctively represented Zambia excellently in all his tours and assignments around the world and helped to put the country on the world map.
Mr. Tembo added that it cannot be denied that Mumba attended under five clinic in Zambia having grown-up in Mukambo in Mufulira District on the Copperbelt province.
Mumba Yachi is but a victim of the colonial divides which separated tribes, communities and families to suit the wanton interests of colonialist forces which drew artificial boundaries across communities for their selfish interests, he said.
Mr. Tembo described the Yachi saga as unfortunate and a practical manifestation of the impact of colonialism on the people of Africa and all formerly colonized peoples of the world.
And ZAM urged Africans to embrace the spirit of a United Africa as espoused by our founding fathers to which cause our own founding president Dr. Kenneth Kaunda was an active proponent.
The immigration department recently arrested Mumba Yachi for knowingly making false representation for purpose of obtaining Zambia National Registration card and Zambia passport contrary to section 13(1) (c) of national registration Act and section 23(1)(a) of passport Act, 2016 of the laws of Zambia.
Zambian immigration are so primitive! Why are you so legalistic about fake borders created by the British.They split tribes in half,families in half etc.This young man has grown up in Zambia all his life and you deport him to a country he doesn’t know!! Congolese and Zambians are largely the same people,our names are the same,at the borders our languages are similar.Stop perpetuating colonial mentalities in Zambia.The global village is becoming one and technology has done away with borders.Our own first President KK was from Malawi! I’m so embarrassed and disgusted to read this story.
Kikiki, when Maimane comments about Zambia you say, “we are a sovereign state”..which state? Then you recognize the boundaries created by the British??? You are so petty. You can’t have it both ways…the guy was not born in Zambia, and waste still he “lied” by forcifying papers to get a Zambian passport.
@Don Man do not deceive yourself,we have never been a sovereign state.We are the slaves of Western powers- IMF, World Bank, Chinese etc…We don’t make our decisions.Who owns our copper? who decides which projects to fund,who comes up with our policies…Do not deceive your self, when we can fund ourselves,manufacture our own goods then we are sovereign. In the meantime we are Bantu speaking people from the Luba-Lunda kingdom.If you we are lazy our brothers from across the mango grove separating our villages will come and work.Who decides that a paper is false?Rules change all the time.Rules are decided by humans.Even HH was released by a human who changed his mind.In the same way those ‘fake’ NRC’s or passportcs an be declared legal just like that.
@Lindiwe, that’s not the way it works. If its true that he forged his documents what is the reason for us to advocate for his freedom? His musical career?
Of course I am not rejoicing that he is under arrest him, but there are immigration laws everywhere that everyone must follow. If the law is soft on musicians, why should it be hard a Nigerian drug dealer with forged Zambian papers? Only the truth can vindicate an individual before the law and award him back his human right of freedom.
If the guy is from Congo DR,then no need for ZAM lawyers to defend him.let him just go back to Congo DR because Zambia is for Zambians-period!!
These foreigners are the ones getting our few jobs leaving real Zambians without jobs!!
You are pure evil, I thought it was only HH you hate but now this comment makes me understand your nature.
You need to repent and change your thinking.
Mupaseni chabe document naimwe…monga anapaya muntu? Arrest those who are likely to disturb our peace, such as the clowns who go out of their way peddling lies about Zambia.
Can ZAM lawyers help my girlfriend get an illegal passport in Zambia? She’s Malawian but she can sing. Not recorded an album yet, but she sings in the shower.
This is where I have a pproblem with zambian immigration…..busy harassing other Africans0 while they are getting fat with bribes from mwenyes, now you find full mwenyes all over Zambia who have Zambian papers but can’t even speak English let alone a Zambian language….
but at least they own up to their origin and don’t pretend to be native Zambians.
Man not even a Mwenye these days it’s those tuma cousins of Ba Mwenye.. the sleepy eyed ones
Nine chale quite shocking coming from you
@ Eye-of-Horus, why? I have no problem with other Africans living amongst us but it’s the felony of trying to obtaining citizenship by false pretence and deceit that disturbs me. I have always made it known on this forum that I’m not a sympathist of dual citizenry.
Are we patriotic Zambians? Surely should we allow a foreigner to be a Zambian just because he sings well? ZAM is a joke institution. Take the ***** to Congo where he hails from. ZAM here mwamonekela.
Mumba Yachi ukutubepa shuwa ati uli wakumwesu kanshi uli waku Kongo?
No wonder you resemble Franco (Luambo Makiadi) so much in his early years and sing like him too.
Too bad he’s not Chinese, Sad he’s a common Black man like the rest of us.
Eston Mulenga was of Tanzanian decent.He represented and even died for the country.
Kenneth Kaunda has Malawian origins but was the president of Zambia.
The fact that Mumba did his early education in Zambia and grew-up in Mukambo in Mufulira District on the Copperbelt province is enough for him to be Zambian.Don’t bring back those FTJ issues of jealousy and hatred
He deserves that NRC and passport. All the time he has been promoting Zambia nobody opened their mouths about his status. Zambia has been governed by foreigners since independence, what’s wrong with that? KK and Lungu, from Malawi. Chiluba and Mwanawasa from Zaire, RB, Southern Rhodesia, Sata, Tanganyika.