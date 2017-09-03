Zambia Association of Musicians (ZAM) says the Association will support Mumba Yachi with legal support throughout his Immigration case.

ZAM President, Njoya Tembo says his Association’s lawyers will help Yachi with legal support he is a paid member of the Music Association.

He said Mumba distinctively represented Zambia excellently in all his tours and assignments around the world and helped to put the country on the world map.

Mr. Tembo added that it cannot be denied that Mumba attended under five clinic in Zambia having grown-up in Mukambo in Mufulira District on the Copperbelt province.

Mumba Yachi is but a victim of the colonial divides which separated tribes, communities and families to suit the wanton interests of colonialist forces which drew artificial boundaries across communities for their selfish interests, he said.

Mr. Tembo described the Yachi saga as unfortunate and a practical manifestation of the impact of colonialism on the people of Africa and all formerly colonized peoples of the world.

And ZAM urged Africans to embrace the spirit of a United Africa as espoused by our founding fathers to which cause our own founding president Dr. Kenneth Kaunda was an active proponent.

The immigration department recently arrested Mumba Yachi for knowingly making false representation for purpose of obtaining Zambia National Registration card and Zambia passport contrary to section 13(1) (c) of national registration Act and section 23(1)(a) of passport Act, 2016 of the laws of Zambia.