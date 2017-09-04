Acting President Inonge Wina says Government will this year start erecting communication towers in rural areas to ease communication for people living there.

Mrs. Wina says government is aware of the many challenges that people living in rural areas face to connect with their families residing in urban areas.

The Acting President says setting up of the towers will also give confidence to Teachers and Health workers working in remote areas.

Mrs. Wina said this when she called on Chief Chiundaponde of the BISA speaking people in the newly created Lavushimanda District.

And Chief Chiundaponde has thanked Government for the various development projects lined up to be implemented in his chiefdom.

He said he is happy that for the first time his chiefdom has received a Clinic.

The Traditional Leader has appealed to the Acting President to consider sending more health workers and teachers to improve the Health and Education Sectors.