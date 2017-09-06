Videos and Audios Zambia Vs Algeria Highlights September 6, 2017 8 265 views Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet Loading...
Ngonga is useless the player must be dropped we should have won 3 – 0.Goal difference will matter at the end of these games
Well done boys. Shame on those PF 1diots who wanted to politicize the first leg (3-1) claiming that Mweene let in the goal because he is an incompetent Tonga goal keeper. Didn’t he save the penalty?? What have got to say now? Why do we want to politicize everything? why not just enjoy a game? One Zambia One nation, and well done once again chipolopolo.
Mweene the only tonga man who is patriotic to his country.
I found this place to be a bit lonely. So I decided to be the first to comment… where is BB2016? The one with an honorary PhD.
Otherwise, well done Chipolopolo. With this kind of spirit, the sky is surely the limit.
Solola Bye!
Mweene kept our team in the game.
OF Haters like oval head are now ashamed after their Bemba tribal remarks.
Mwene lubemba ibange!
It’s you who is ashamed because you thought there can never be a tonga who can be patriotic to Zambia under pf. Shame on you. Mweene is not like you 1diots who are busy scandalising zambia because of the hate for Ecl. Ecl never voted his way to state house but we voted for him. Target your bitterness to us voters not ecl.
Ngonga… What a useless player. I wonder how that player was really picked for national duties. Am not being malicious but calling a spade a spade. Ngonga has not been performing well even in the local league. One on one with the Mbesuma…Mbesuma is by far a better player. I know we want to give younger players a chance but that should not be at the expense of quality… Congrats to Chipolopolo.. However not time to relax we still have alot of home to do.. Can Wada bury the differences he has with other player and give them a chance to prove themselves….
WADA be fired ASAP , He is corrupt and keeps hate so much at the expense of the game, NGONGA AND KONDWANI becuase they are tumbukas he has to field them ATASE. Now that MWEENE WAS A HEREO let the election petition be HEARD PLEASE. WE CAN HAVE ANOTHER KENYATA /RAILA . LETS GO TO NIGERIA IN HUGE NUMBERS TO SUPPORT THE TEAM , OUR ECONOMY IS GOOD NOW SO MANY ZAMBIANS CAN AFFORD AIRTICKET TO AND FROM