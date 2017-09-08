FAZ has banned Nkana Chairman Evaristo Kabila and Secretary Mutale Kapwepwe from all football related activities for six weeks for ridiculing Football House.

Kabila and Kapwepwe recently issued media statements in which they accused FAZ officials of trying to secretly sale Nkana striker Walter Bwalya outside Zambia when he was suspended.

FAZ has further fined the two K2, 500.

“The FAZ disciplinary hearing chaired by Joseph Jalasi, found the two guilty of putting the image of the Association and the game into disrepute through media attacks contrary to the FAZ disciplinary code 7.10,” said the statement issued by FAZ spokesperson Desmond Katongo on Thursday.