Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) Head of Fredrick Mubanga Public Relations has expressed sadness by the death of four people in Mkushi yesterday morning.

In a statement to the media yesterday afternoon, Mr. Mubanga expressed concern with the deteriorating safety record for Power Tools bus services company following yesterday’ fatal accident on Great North Road, affirming that the accident was avoidable.

Mr. Mubanga noted with regret that the same company recorded a fatal crash in September 2016 were 22 people died in Serenje.

He added that in March this year another bus from the same company was involved in a crash on Lusaka – Kabwe road although there were no fatalities recorded.

Mr. Mubanga has since said accident happened around 06:30 hours along Great North road about 25 kilometres east of Mkushi, when Alex Chapel driving a Power Tools Scania bus ABM 6626 collided with a Tanzanian truck T236BTC.

Mr. Mubanga revealed that both drivers died on the spot and two passengers from the bus, a male and female and all bodies are in Mkushi hospital mortuary whilst 67 passengers who sustained various injuries are being attended to at Mkushi and Kapiri district hospitals.

“The accident happened after the driver of the bus which was coming from the eastern direction decided to drive on the opposite lane after finding out that vehicles had stopped following a broken down bus belonging to CV Transport company had closed one lane”

“The driver of the Power Tools bus carelessly overtook the other vehicles and as a result the bus collided with the truck which was coming from the Western direction”

“As an Agency charged with the responsibility of ensuring road safety, we appeal to Power Tools bus services management to come up with proactive strategies to ensure their fleet abides to all road rules and regulations” Mubanga said

Meanwhile Mr. Mubanga has called on all motorists to exercise maximum patience on the road to avoid such accidents.