Minister of Transport Brian Mushimba says Zambia’s soon-to-be-revamped National airline will maintain its old name Zambia Airways.
Mr Mushimba says plans to revamp the airline have reached an advanced stage, with an expected launch to take place next year.
He says his ministry has already compiled a document presenting three scenarios over the national airline that is currently being vetted by the Ministry of Finance before it is pushed for cabinet review.
Mr Mushimba was speaking during TV2’s Morning Live News and Current Affairs Segment.
Mr Mushimba emphasized that Zambia is economically stable for the much anticipated development.
Seleni tukweleko indeke naifwe!
In 2012, we were told that plans to revamp the airline had reached an advanced stage, with an expected launch to take place in 2013…. this is 2017, I cant believe what politicians say.
Another white elephant. Why is our cabinet so mediocre? This a project they should not have approved. It makes sense for them to invest in commuter light train project in Lusaka
Where are you going to fly to with dodgy Russian jets?
Katwishi, this year?
PF
Good intentions. Nomba why same name? I hope tamwakabe ba kaponya bopundilila pokwela ati muyenda. Ba harare, joburg tiyeni apa….
Zambia Airways has a bright future. The National Airline was a viable commercial entity before pressure from political interference grounded it. What is political interference? Political interference is appointment of political failures to run an airline. Political interference is neglecting professional advice. Political interference is the free rides by government travelers. Political interference is authorizing unapproved expenditure. Political interference is awarding contracts to fictitious suppliers. That is the meaning of political interference.
Well guess what? Political Interference is alive and WELL in this country… ALIVE and WELL.. I shudder to think what number of free loaders the planes will be carrying, worse still during campaigns..kaya ngati we wont see Boeing 737 painted in political colors (or dressed in chitenge) landing at a school ground..
Stupidity of the highest order…what have done to be himped with such morons for leaders.
Doing the same thing over again and again!!
Efibomba abaume
@jayjay you under5 cadres are a problem, anti development fo.ols….you are the same f.ool that has been crying for a national airline…now that government wants to reintroduce the airline you are complaining,what is it that you will appreciate! This is why i don’t and will never support under5 fo.ols…If you are still unhappy with the development…go kiss hh on the. ….
We did it before so what can stop us from didding it again? LoL!
Jokes aside, only positive figures on the balance sheet will make this one the good news it is meant to be. Good luck to the new management or as we say over here: “Viel Glück!”
Viel Glück for what….another failier?
They will appoint Pf cades as managers to ruin the whole thing, Nothing will come out of it unless they keep their long sticky fingers out of it.
Merits and demerits of National Airline.
The debates begin.
Do we really need a National Airline and whose interest will it serve? Politicians or Politician family?A lot of Airlines are closing down due to unfavourable world economic conditions.Think of something else which will not be a burden for the country for now.Airline can come in 2090 when the current leadership is no more.
You all should get that money and fix and modernise the rail systems in zambia (both freight and passenger). The benefits of a modern rail system to the country by far outweighs those of an airline. With a rail system like ours, our roads will need frequent maintenance which zambian contractors cannot do. No night time passenger travelling because of fear of fatal accidents. The list goes on. The one problem with many zambians is the love for foreign countries and products at the expense of their own people country and products. What a damn shame.
It seems Hazaluza Hagain!
In life failure should teach you lessons. It is a defeatist attitude to think because you failed you can not try again. My main worry is that government may appoint party cadres to run the airline. That will be a recipe for failure.
@HaJayJay #1.3; 6, tribalist fooool, never sleeps because his heart is full of hatred and tribalism! It will never be President! Sorry I meant the devil!