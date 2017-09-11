Former ZNBC journalist, Margaret Chimanse, is the new Electoral Commission of Zambia public relations manager.
Ms Chimanse takes over from Chris Akufuna.
Before her latest appointment, Chimanse was Communications and Public Relations Manager at Zambia Development Agency.
She also worked at the Zambia Export Processing Zones Authority as Marketing Communications Manager.
Chimanse is holder of a Mass Communication degree from UNZA.
Wish her well in her new appointment
Longevity Maggy, very good!
Congratulations, hopefully appointment was on merit and transparent
We want Southerner for Chief Executive officer of ECZ so that we can complain if HH wins in 2021.
Alright, and the new Commissioner? thats the big one
With the discredited Essau Chulu still at the helm of ECZ she can try and spruce the image of ECZ but nothing will change. Until ECZ’s irregularities and illegalities committed during the 2016 Election are cleared no amount of Public Relations will succeed. The Petition must be heard so that ECZ can clear its name. ECZ should learn from the Electoral Commission of Kenya (EIBC) and avoid conducting future Elections in contravention of the Zambian Constitution and the Electoral Law. Let ECZ account on how it conducted the 2016 Election. Mulandu tauboli so even those who resigned from ECZ should be subpoenaed to Court during the Petition Hearing.#Let the Petition be heard.
Ba pfooools have already started putting strategic people in place to be helping them rigging the elections instead of bringing development in the country as promised.ba kawalala… lol
@Chibwe
The Electoral and Boundaries Commission of Kenya should learn from ECZ, how not to kok up things and get caught.
Let the Treason case be heard.
I think there is more stress and controversy at ECZ that ZDA. But she is equal to the task and probabaly there is more pay. Olo ku ZDA kwaba ama wanna bees
Take our town Chingola higher Sissy Maggy, wish you all the best in your next new job.
@Don. Which Treason Case are u referring to? The HH Treason Case was abandoned by the State thru a Nolle Prosqui. The Lungu Treason Case where he refused to handover Power to the Speaker of Parliament during the Petition Hearing will start as soon as Lungu is out of Office and his immunity from Prosecution is removed. Mulandu siuwola. Jonathan Lungu will have to account for these illegalities committed while in Office. For this reason Lungu needs to resolve these illegalities while he still can and in Office. The best thing for Lungu is to allow the Petition to be heard and negotiate for immunity around the Petition. The writing is on the Wall.
Which Court in Zambia is going to hear a lapsed hence dismissed petition, you under 5 morons.
@KBF
Imagine someone sued you for non-payment of debt. The court acquits you on a technicality before it can hear the evidence of the plaintiff. Is it your responsibility to have the case heard in court again?
It’s a tough job this one my sister, but I confident you’ll be equal to it.
Did Akufuna leave with Priscilla Isaac?
Wow that’s brave. Leaving ZDA to join ECZ the poisoned chalice. Wish you luck.
Indeed ECZ is the job for the hardened people, wish you all the best Margret, never should you relent and weaver to the insults you will receive from the politicians ……
Sylvia bwalya..then Margaret Chimanse.all come from ZNBC.May be will hear another Ex ZNBC. By the way where is ba Calisto?
Umwaice kalisto ali kunyanji na ba Zambia Railways as PRO Manager.
Margaret for the sake of your health quit this job quickly
Wonderful for the former Chingola kid. My dad was a good friend to her dad. We congregated together at Kabundi East Parish just after it was constructed and opened in the mid 70s. This year I was back to Chingola after a very long time and went and visited our parish among other places.
Congratulations Margaret! Your new post is great! Don’t listen to disgruntled elements and losers! They will NEVER accept anything that goes against their wishes! What they don’t know, which even a kid knows, is that “Politics is a game of numbers!” If you don’t have enough supporters ACROSS the nation you lose! Accept that! With their stoolpidity and reasoning which we have seen on the net, they will NEVER win an election in Zambia! Congratulations and just be ready to find the words to shut up bad apples in our nation!
@HaMulenga HaMulenga, #3.1 says it has become a foool!
Before a person begins her work, it has already become rebellious!