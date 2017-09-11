Mines Minister Christopher Yaluma has directed Konkola Copper Mines to immediately stop outsourcing labour.
KCM has reportedly employed 910 expatriates with intentions to increase the number further.
Mr. Yaluma has since warned the mining company to stop employing expatriates forthwith.
He says government will not allow a situation which will lead to Zambians losing jobs because of foreigners.
Mr. Yaluma has since directed KCM to fire the said foreign employees and hire Zambians.
The Mines Minister says government has engaged KCM to understand why it wants to outsource labour when the country has the human resource to perform various tasks in the mines.
What audacity?
KCM is a private company.
Its rule for doing business in Zed is governed by the development agreement it signed with GRZ.
Zambians are lazy people anyway! They are genetically work shy.
You don’t understand labour issues vs politics. Here in aussie government has scrapped work visas and permits for outsiders in order to protect jobs for locals. Majors companies here are investor owned and operated but still have no powers to outsource labour. Trump did the same and an 1diot like you saying because it’s an investor he can employ his country men and leave out Zambians is stupid to say the least. Everywhere they are tightening jobs and why should it be open in Zambia. Be patriotic for once.
Really laughable…a govt of empty tins..i can see another closed door meeting coming soon!!
Ba HH Oval Office, I could have supported you had you been commenting from Zambia.I am sure you have noticed the difference in work culture between those Australians and Zambian workers. Until that is worked on Zambia, investors will be comfortable bringing in other people willing to work. Zambians don’t want to work, what they want is to eat.