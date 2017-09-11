Out of favour PF Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili has opened about the financial stress he is currently undergoing at the hands of the PF administration.
Mr Kambwili claimed that the PF administration has financially squeezed him admitting that he is going through serious cash flow problems.
In April, Mr Kambwili using his contacts in Europe secured some donations of school and hospital equipment for his Roan Constituency but the shipment is yet to arrive in Zambia after he failed to pay freight charges.
Riverwalk School in the United Kingdom provided Mr Kambwili with 500 chairs, 250 desks, 20 head projectors, 25 interactive school boards,150 computers, 50 laptops,150 lockers, 45 cabinets,10 printers and a 20ft container containing assorted stationery and library books.
The Roan Member of Parliament also secured 120 beds, X-ray machines and various medical equipment for Section 25 Clinic in Luanshya which have also not arrived in Zambia.
In an interview, Mr Kambwili admitted that he is failing to raise money to fund the shipment of the donated items.
He said he is not ‘liquid’ these days and points the finger at the PF administration accusing it of withdrawing contracts and holding up his payments to his company Mwamona Engineering Services.
Mr Kambwili revealed that he has failed to bring in a consignment of hospital equipment sourced from the United Kingdom for a local clinic in Mpatamatu, Luanshya because he cannot pay freight charges.
“Things are not going well for me cash wise. This is the reason I have failed to ship the donated hospital equipment and sadly government doesn’t seem to care. I have failed to raise the financial resources to pay for freight,” Mr Kambwili said.
He accused the PF government of financially squeezing him because they consider him to be a political rival.
“Right now, I am not very liquid and a lot of things have suffered but I am just putting things in the hands of God. I am sure things will be Ok,” he said.
Junks for donation come on man.
This man is the richest in Zambia with the ability to fly to England just for tea with the Queen.
He has secured useless equipment meant for malabo in England and he wants to dump them in Luanshya. Tiyo oko!
Tighten the squeeze PF
Those will make a lot of difference to those Zambians who are not accorded a better education.
What I’m perplexed about is they way CK talked of his finances and I wouldn’t have thought his finances were in any way reliant on his company.
When he talked about he would definitely win the elections when held there, he probably had these donations up his sleeve.
Either way not many Mps go to these length to make their constituency a better place. Those medical equipments as well could save many people.
I have a lot of admiration for men who about looking after people outside their means.
My thoughts with you CK
You absolutely right. He has gathered decommissioned equipment that should be incinerated. I see an overhead projector that was in use decades ago. If he is so rich why look for donations- why not buy new stuff and donate your community.
You can donate only three of the flats to the hospital to house their interns – How about that.
K GOTTA BE SERIOUS AND CAREFUL WITH HIS MOUTH – C’M ON CK MAKE IT RAIN
This politician is hyper unstable and he is making wild allegations.
Kambwili was recently boasting that He just finished his mansion in less than 3 months. That he has worked for his money which he keeps in his bank. That the ACC audited his millions in the bank. That he spent a cool K3million kwacha to campaign for ECL. CK is truly looking for attention forgetting that it is on record (on youtube) that he told the Zambians that he is a rich kid. Like most politicians, you get to politics to increase your financial taps through corrupt means of acquiring contracts at the expense of genuine contractors. You used the Government position to gain contracts te?
The point is that its either your are lying or you did not plan well. Where is the connection between donation freight and contracts?
“This is the reason I have failed to ship the donated hospital equipment and sadly government doesn’t seem to care”
So where do you want the Government to help? That they pay freight charges for you or they help you win contracts so you can raise freight charges?
I can not connect the two else you did not plan well yama.
so now he understand what people meant that he got rich from being in power or he benefited.people did not necessarily mean that you stole from the treasury,but your contracts with the government moved a lot smoother because you were part of the system at the expense of others.you were always paid on time while others had to wait leading to the failure of their businesses.this is what you didn’t understand when people said all politicians gain monetarily from the govt.i hope you can now acknowledge this ba mdala.Speak this truth and in as much as i dont agree with what the system is doing to you,you should speak also to those that might have suffered at the behest of your comrades,then,when they saw to it that your businesses catered to first before others.
That’s why you just have to respect the upnd members. Just weeks out of favor and you crying like a baby.
I hope baby cobra has learnt his lesson(s). Or has he??
But CK, what has happened to all those housing estates you built while serving as minister? Maybe the PF have told people not to rent from you? Do you still own the Range Rover(s)? And your house(s) abroad?
I actually think you are playing politics (again) this time. Yes you have been squeezed (as we all expected), but you still have capacity to splash.
In the case of these donations, PF will not help you as this will simply strengthen your stronghold on your constituency. ECL would never allow that, unless you lose the bye elections.
His wife in England is behind this.
But what happened to having breakfast in Zambia, lunch in UK and back for supper in Zambia, Kambwili?
That is what he was boasting about just a couple of weeks ago.
What ‘engineering’ services has he done for the government?
Boma in boma.
We have to stop this mentality, let there be rule of law
This is the reason why we will never develop, the Zambian government favors foreigners and not local people. If Kambwili was Indian or Chines, GRZ would have even offered to pay for the shipments of the donations.
This is not punishment to Kambwili but the people that would have benefited from the donations.
Not at all. Even any where else in the World, no government can support any one who sets himself up as an enemy of the government in power. The same goes in every home. Kambwili is scandalizing the government, how do you expect the same government to help him promote his name AGAINST the same government? Kambwili is not as smart as he wants to portray himself. Be humble then you can rise. His political career has been ruined by his belittling and jealousy of President Lungu. Not long ago, this same Kambwili was boasting that he started business long time ago and so he has money, where has all his money gone? People, BOMA NI BOMA!
Mr Kambwili was bragging not long ago that he had contracts with KCM,LCM and that he could fly to London just to have a cup of tea….where has that money gone…he is just seeking attention let him ship those thing the people are waiting for those items …
The guy said he can afford to fly to England for tea and back to Zambia. Let him pay!
It sounds like a joke. You mean aside from contract inflows your monthly sitting allowance at parliament cant enable u clear those second hand gadgets?
Why condemning the PF government? CK should just raise funds to enable the transportation of the medical equipment to his purported constituency. Gone are the days when he used to utilize government facilities for his personal vendettas.
As much as donations are encouraged but come BUFFOON CK…how can you put 500 chairs, 250 desks and cabinets in a container this is junk…really laughable no wonder freight is high.
Sad. But if God didn’t have a hand in the acquisition of the contracts, then HE won’t have a hand in your tribulations.
Honorable, looks like you’re falling on your own sword. As per the saying of the wise: AS WE MAKE OUR BED, SO SHALL WE LIE IN IT.
Tame your tongue and repent. Only yesterday you proclaimed to the world thus: “I was rich even before I came to govt. I deal with mines, so I am unshakable.
So your fingers were dipped into the govt purse? Our suspicions have been confirmed.
What has happened with that popular social media brag- “from what l have made from the mines, l can go and have breakfast in the UK, lunch in N/york, dinner in Zambia, dissert in Pretoria””???
This is the same big elephant who was busy boasting that he can fly to London for tea in the morning and comes back in the afternoon. Lucifer failed down from heaven because of pride. He went to beg for finished computers so that he is now promoted as Professor Chimbwi……kikikikikikikiki
Jay Jay it is possible those things come disabled.
I bet you would say the same about those big 32 inch box tvs with stands. They are things that can be made right at home moreover you will be empowering local carpenters.
This is the selfsame reason you see nothing wrong with those billion dollar EXIM Bank loans where you simply get nothing but casual jobs.
thats what your get for having diahrroea of the mouth…go to hell
@rizzo, the man is already in hell; just tell him not to come back!
Tabangala nobuteko mr kambwili mulekwatako akatina.
PLEASE TELL HIM THAT BOMA NI BOMA. GOD DOES NOT BELITTLE PRESIDENT LUNGU THE WAY KAMBWILI DOES. NOT YET DOWN, KAMBWILI’S DOWNWARD CURVE IS STILL GOING. HE SHOULD STOP CRYING AND SHOW US THAT HE IS RESOURCEFUL! VIVA LUNGU (Leadind UNder God’s Umbrella – LUNGU)
Stop this colonial stu.pidity, ati Boma ni boma, what gives the boma rights to squeeze his business?
I THOUGHT NEW COMPUTERS ARE BOUGHT BOUND IN PLASTICS AND BOXES. THESE MUST BE REJECTED SECOND HAND JUNK BEING DISPOSED OFF IN ZAMBIA.
If people are fine with salaula and pay for it, why should is the issue for him to collect second-hand computers for a school?
Equipping the school is the government responsibility, so CK is helping the government and you are busy castigating him.
surely his new friends hh and gbm can lend a hand?
He must have hijacked a srapy track which was on its way to dump site.
Typical Tenderpreneuer! Why do my Bemba tribes mate allow themselves to be used by our sly mbuyas only to be thrown at the deep end after being used? PF is the architect of tribalism. Tongas are not tribal going by CK’s confessions and Lamentations (I wish someone can write a book with this title Kikikiki. Be like HH. Even when he was in Prison, money continued flowing. But seriously, HH must call for the long awaited UPND convention now otherwise UPND is doomed. You need to refresh and rebrand!
Not long ago, this clown claimed he could fly to London just to drink tea, now he cant pay for freight for a container full of second hand stuff?
CK if you are too proud to beg lungu and your convictions are right, just join forces with GBM and HH in UPND…….Rember the truth will set you free and lungu and PF are not forever.. …
And of course UPND will conveniently ignore all those lurid allegations of corruption made by their mouthpiece the Watchdog and your wanton tribalism against Tongas as they did with that other overweight buffoon GBv
Developed countries export millions of tonnes of electronic waste annually into developing countries.The electronic waste leaks lead, mercury, arsenic, zinc and flame-retardants. They’ve been found in toxic concentrations in the air, water, and even on the fruits and vegetables at the wholesale market
Is this chap, Kambwili, expecting sympathy from us?
I can’t help but notice a mixture of envy and delight at the difficulties someone is facing in trying to achieve something good.
A small reminder for those jumping for joy: it is a shipment of hospital equipment and not of ballistic missiles or La Cocaina.
WELL MR KAMBWILI, THIS IS THE TIME TO PUT A CHITENGE ROUND YOUR WAIST, SHAKE YOUR BOKOSI, & DUNUNA REVERSE, WHILST TELLING THE NATION HOW GREAT A LEADER BA JONA IS, LIKE YOU USED TO ON SUNDAY INTERVIEW.
Just enjoy the situation you helped manufacture “Dr K”
This is the life of these suddenly rich businessmen of Zambia where wealth is linked to abuse of office….even Lazy Lungu will one day suffer a similar fate.
A genuine business man who does not relie of govt contracts does not complain.
Is this not the same man who was boasting a few days ago that he’s able to fly to London and have some tea and come back same day?
Welcome to the club my dear.Ise tinajaila kunkala mu poverty. And this is just the beginning. You are yet to see the worst of Boma ni Boma.By 2021 they will have squeezed you to your last ngwee
He should ask the late Ben Mwila.
I’m getting convinced with each passing minute that this Kambwili is not normal. No day passes without him making some kind of accusation or allegation. I’m sure now it’s non stop mouth that put him in trouble with Edgar. He must have said something to someone about Edgar without choosing what to say. All his friends have moved on since they left government.
It’s sad to see the Zambian mentality of punishing their own people. PF officials when they get sick they will run to South Africa or India for treatment. People donate stuff to help your own poor people who can’t afford to go to South Africa for treatment and you dunderheads are talking nonsense. After 53 years of independence what progress have you made. Everything has to be done for you. What inventions have you made so far. Too much kachasu and utujilijili in your brains. Rise up people and don’t defend corrupt leaders.
I am shocked, astonished, perplexed, baffled by what I have just read. This man was claiming to be the richest Jerabo in Zambia. He even said what most bloggers have said already. He is a proud man and now pretending to be bankrupt. Let him ask the funds from his counterparts U.P.N.d and U. Nip. And stop blaming the GVT
Being an MP was he not supposed to co-ordinate with the government? even if those things comes he is going to be permitted to distribute in government hospitals and schools? or did he source those things for his campaign as the in coming president for his party?
Mr Kambwili , lets fly to London for breakfast tomorrow. It’s not squeezing, its called KARMA. You should know better , even with the bogus PHD.
Let us not laugh at Honorable Kambwili.Let us learn something from him.Many of us who are running companies/busines because of our connections with people in power will end up worse than Honorable Kambwili.The truth is anything you do that has not blessing from God will scatter.Do not boast in any thing but only boast in the Lord.
The man did not respect any one including our president,but God will humble him.Give him a few months and he will be sensible.
Most of the people in our country are not businessmen.They are chancers.The open a business /company when one of their relative is a minister or top Government official.That is not being a businessman,but an enemy of progress.If the relative is relieved of the position ,then the company closes.We are going to see a lot of those…
Nobody is laughing at Kambwili, we’re just surprised at the speed it’s taken him from a King to a Jack.
yaba, so those second hand things were meant for campaigns. Now he can’t even bring them to Zambia. How do you insult the crocodile while you are still in the water??? Bakuvalila tu migodi banzako??? Ubuteko buteko, mune!! Fisanga abaume, ku kosa no kukosa…kwekwekwekwekwe…..
In addition to those London and New York teas and lunches he has been boasting about, is this not the same CK, when he visited Saviour Chishimba who was in police cells and both wept uncontrollably like babies, boasted that he could pay Saviour Chishimba’s bills for the time his friend was incarcerated. Now, all of a sudden he is squeezed financially? Is he not only seeking publicity and trying to smear the government. By the way, how has he become a Good Samaritan soon after falling off with the government? Is it another bribe to the people of Luanshya? I have noticed the vehicle registration and the background in the third picture is in the UK, is it your daughters who picked the equipment from charity shops in the UK?
Im I the only who has noticed that he is no longer being referred to as ‘Dr’? Dokota chokocha bamuchokocha..smh
There goes everything wrong with Zambian politics. First of all a government minister should never have a business running and getting contracts from the same government. This is illegal, it is corruption of the worst form and there’s massive conflict of interest. Business owners who choose to join politics and serve in government should either sell their businesses or put it under private hands.
2nd why can’t he use constituency funds? He should never use his own money. Or he can fundraise.
Finally those second hand equipment can make a huge difference in Zambian hospitals or schools. So please don’t condemn this initiative. A friend I know just shipped state of the art hospital beds to donate to Lewanika hospital in Mongu where patients sleep on the floor. Second hand yes but…
Second hand yes but they were still fully serviceable; the donor hospital and their local govt just built a new hospital with new equipment and they were going to destroy the old hospital building and equipment. For the record the Veep Inonge Wina helped facilitate their shipment alongside the donor hospital.
I how i wish this man can shut up.
A few days ago Kambwili alleged on Prime TV that Chitotela and other ministers received 5% of the total cost of each contract that they sign. So could it be he’s broke because he’s no longer signing contracts and can’t put his small fat hands on that 5 percent?
This CK always make me wonder how functional his brain is. Few weeks ago he boasted he could go and urinate in UK and fly to defacate in Pretoria then connect to birth in Zambia. What has fine wrong?
Many of you folks also drive salaula vehicles from either japan or other places. What problem do you have . Is it used equipment or is it kambwili. I personally dont think kambwili is leadership material, but if the equipment is something the poor zambian can use, i think he ought to be supported to bring it in
Pride goes before a fall. Police warn and caution “you are not obliged to say anything as anything you say may be taken down and used as evidence against you in a court of law ” Ba Kambwili humble your self and give respect to Authority. God will lift you up. You reap what you sow. Otherwise you are ripping What you had already sewn.
I feel pity for CK. The man is able to laugh and cry at the same time. A seasoned politician knows very well NEVER to talk too much when you fall out of favor with those in power. Its not too late to adjust.