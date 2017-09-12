For me authentic pulled pork is the king of American barbecue. It is succulent soft and full of flavour. Traditionally the pork shoulder is used, however pork belly is also used, and different people use various cuts of pork. The traditional way to eat it is with a burger bun topped with some tangy coleslaw; or you can have the pulled pork in a tortilla with some mayonnaise and lettuce. If you buy the pork with the skin on, then you should cut it off yourself, or try and buy a cut without the skin.

Ingredients

6kg pork shoulder, without the skin

2 tbsp salt

2 tbsp brown sugar

1 tbsp smoked paprika

2 tsp liquid smoke (optional)

2 tbsps barbecue sauce

2 tbsps cooking oil (vegetable oil)

Method

Preheat the oven to 125C. Pat the meat dry with a paper towel. Rub cooking oil onto the whole pork shoulder and fry it on a high heat, until it is completely browned on the outside.

Now mix together the salt, sugar and paprika (and liquid smoke if you are using it) and rub it into the meat.

Put the pork on a rack, add 250ml of water to a large baking tin, and place the wrack over the water. Cover the pork with foil and make sure it is completely sealed. Put the pork into the oven and cook for about 5-6 hours, until the internal temperature measures 89C and the pork is soft enough to pull apart. Pour off the juices and reserve them. Leave the pork to rest for 30 minutes.

Use two forks, or your fingers to pull the pork into shreds. Pour any meat juices from the tin into a bowl, add the barbecue sauce, and stir well. Now add the sauce to the pulled pork, and mix well to make sure each peace is fully coated.

Serving

Serve hot, with a burger bun, some tangy coleslaw and a side of fries. Enjoy.

Kanta Temba is a Cake maker and decorator|Lusaka Times Food columnist|TV show host