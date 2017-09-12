Government has attributed the low levels of tax compliance to the poor quality of tax education. Minister of Finance Felix Mutati says tax education has a direct bearing on compliance and onward enforcement.

Mr. Mutati says this is evident in the achievements of countries such as South Africa. He says Zambia will replicate the modernized approach to tax education through clearer messages that would make people understand the value of paying tax.

And Mr. Mutati says Zambia has set a target of increasing domestic revenue earnings beyond the current 17 percent, a move inspired by South Africa. He said this after touring a South African Revenue Service -SARS- Branch in Pretoria, South Africa.

And Zambia Revenue Authority Commissioner Modernization and Corporate Strategy Dingani Banda, said ZRA can learn from the SARS integrated operational structure which is linked to other government departments and banks.