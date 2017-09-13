Three people have died after consuming carcass of pigs dying of unknown disease in Lupososhi constituency of Luwingu district in the Northern Province.

Mufili ward councilor Justine Mulenga disclosed to Zambia information services in Luwingu today that the unknown animal disease has broken out in his ward which is killing pigs only.

Mr. Mulenga said the deceased experienced severe purging and vomiting after they had consumed carcasses of pigs dying from unknown disease.

He explained that he was one of survivors who was sold carcasses of dead pigs in the area.

Mr. Mulenga survived after he was rushed to the nearby clinic yesterday.

He wondered why veterinary official were not taking the matter serious after villagers reported about the unknown disease two weeks ago.

The disease was first reported from senior chief Shimumbi area were several pigs died but the veterinary department had doing nothing to avert the situation.

Mr. Mulenga has appealed to people in his ward to desist from eating carcasses of pigs dying from unknown disease.

And effort to get a comment from veterinary department and hospital authorities proved futile as both institutions referred all queries to their superiors in Kasama.