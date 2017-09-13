UPND Cadres have this afternoon attacked a PF Camp in Chilanga near Kalundu Primary School, badly injuring one youth in the process. UPND Cadres armed with machetes, catapults and stones, descended on the PF Camp, and in the process a member of the ruling Party was left badly injured and lying in a pool of blood.

Eye witnesses say that while the Police were guarding the main tarmac road, the UPND cadres used the back route to the PF camp.

And the PF Secretary General Hon Davies Mwila has condemned the violence and called on the UPND leadership to caution their members against such evil acts. He says that while it is not in the interest of the PF to reiterate, the incident is totally unacceptable and provocative. He has urged UPND’s top leadership to condemn this violence as Zambians do not want to see a repeat of the new Mapatizya formula where human life is lost without any regard for the sanctity of life.

The Secretary General who has called for restraint by PF members, asked the Police to investigate the incident and bring the culprits to book. Further, he further called on the Police Service to guard human life and property during this period.

It is suspected that a very sharp object was used to injure the PF Youth.