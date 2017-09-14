South African President Jacob Zuma will visit Zambia on October 12th and 13th, 2017.
The state visit will be preceded by the Joint Commission of Cooperation and a business forum for Zambian and South African businesses.
Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa Emmanuel Mwamba has disclosed this in Pretoria, South Africa.
Mr Mwamba said the state visit will cement the good relations between South Africa and Zambia considering that President Zuma recently officiated at the Agriculture and Commercial Show.
He said Zambia is one of South Africa’s leading trade partners noting that trade volumes between the two countries amounts to 3.8 billion dollars annually.
Mr Mwamba said this when he hosted Minister of Finance Felix Mutati at the Zambian Mission in South Africa.
