Voting in Kanchibiya District in the Council Chairperson election in Muchinga Province has commenced on a low note.

A snap survey by ZANIS from 10 polling stations revealed that voting has been characterized by apathy.

At Muobo polling station only three voters had cast their vote as at 07:00 hours ,while Chikakala polling station recorded six votes 6 as at 8:30hrs.

At Munduwatanga polling station, six votes were recorded at 8:50hours, while at Mikuba polling station recorded three votes were recorded at 08:00hrs, and at Kabulamwiko polling station recorded 60 as at 09:00hrs , while Chafye polling station recorded 50 as at 09:30 hrs. , and Mpepo polling station recorded 67 as at 10:00hrs .

Chambeshi recorded had the highest with 75 votes as 10:30hrs the highest this morning.

Provincial Electoral Officer Adam Jere told ZANIS in Kanchibiya that generally voter turnout had been low but expressed his hope that it will improve later in the day.

Kanchibiya district has 42 polling stations.

Final results in the Kanchibiya Council Chairperson election are expected after 03:00 hours tomorrow.

Mwansa Chipalo is contested the seat on PF ticket while Kanjela Syvario is contesting on UPND ticket.