Zambia has made its strongest rise on the FIFA rankings in 2017 that were released on Thursday in Zurich.

Wedson Nyirenda’s side jumped 18 places up the FIFA rankings from 96th to 78th as of September 14, 2017 after spending most of the year on the brink of 100.

Zambia’s gain comes after a fruitful 2018 FIFA World Cup Group B qualifying campaign in September when they recorded back-to-back victories over Algeria who have dropped out of the FIFA top 50 as a consequence.

Algeria lost 3-1 away to Zambia on September 2 and 1-0 at home on September 5 as Chipolopolo extended its unbeaten run to seven successive matches under Nyirenda.

Algeria slips from 48th to 62nd in the World on the latest rankings.

Zambia is now 16th on the CAF Rankings, rising from 24th on the continent in August.

And the top 10 CAF zone teams on FIFA rankings are led by Egypt (30), Tunisia (31), Senegal (33), and DR Congo (42) while Zambia’s next 2018 Group B qualifier opponents away on October 7, Nigeria, are 5th and 44th in the World.

Cameroon are 6th and 4th in the World, Burkina Faso are 49th, Ghana 52nd, Cote d’Ivoire 54th and Morocco 56th.