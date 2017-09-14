The Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection (JCTR) on the Copperbelt says it expects the 2018 National Budget to not only be pro-poor but also result-based.

JCTR Copperbelt Province Chairperson, Ray Mwape, says government needs to do adequate all-round consultations even at grassroots level to get submissions before presenting a new national budget.

ZANIS reports that Mr. Mwape was speaking during a public discussion on the budget analysis and finding of the analytical report in Ndola, yesterday.

Mr. Mwape says there is also need to have countrywide budget submissions published and accessible to everybody to make it easy to follow up.

And Economist, Manasseh Siwila, says it is important to re-evaluate the performance of the previous budget before the new budget year starts.

Mr. Siwila has also called on Zambians to change their attitude by being vigilant and interested in national issues adding that they must shift from the notion of just making plans but execute them saying the Vision 2030 will only be achieved if every citizen shows commitment and the zeal to achieve its goals.

Finance Minister Felix Mutati is scheduled to present the 2018 National Budget to Parliament on on Friday 29 September, 2017.