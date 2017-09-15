President Edgar Lungu is on Saturday, September 16th, 2017 expected in Pretoria, South Africa to attend a SADC double Troika summit.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Harry Kalaba has confirmed the development to journalists at a media briefing in Lusaka today.

The summit follows a fact-finding mission to Lesotho which was undertaken by the ministerial organ on the 7th of September 2017, following the killing of Chief of Defence General Khoantle Motsomotso.

Mr Kalaba said the summit will be preceded by a meeting of ministers of Foreign Affairs and Defence.

He said summit will consider the report of the Troika organ and make recommendations on how to advance and consolidate peace in Lesotho.

And Mr Kalaba said President Lungu is later scheduled to travel to New York, US to participate in the high level general debate of the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly, which will be held under the theme ‘striving for peace and a decent life for all on a sustainable planet.

The President is expected to address the united national general assembly on 19th September 2017.