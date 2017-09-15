Mr. Speaker,

As we collectively reflect on how we have walked together as a country in implementing our national vision by taking stock of our achievements, challenges and indeed what lies ahead of us, let me pay tribute to my predecessors who in many ways made immense contribution in implementing the key milestones contained in the vision 2030.

I am greatly humbled to have this honour to officially open the second session of the twelveth national assembly in accordance with the provisions of article 86 (1) of the constitution of Zambia. This address comes almost at a mid-year term of our great republic’s vision 2030. It is therefore imperative during this address that I take cognisant of our development path in terms of how we have progressed in our endeavour towards meeting our national vision.

Mr. Speaker,

During the session, the house approved the 2017 national budget, passed 18 bills, considered 508 questions and 104 ministerial statements. The house also approved the invocation of article 31 of the constitution in order to preserve peace and ensure national security, safety of property and the general public. I commend the security wings for the professional manner in which they have administered the regulations on the preservation of public security.

As per tradition this occasion accords me an opportunity to articulate to the nation the development agenda of my administration. I will highlight what has been achieved during the period we have been entrusted to preside over the affairs of the nation by the people of Zambia. I will also share with the nation, through this house, our socio-economic development status as well as the policy direction of Government for the coming year.

Let me reassure the nation through this august house that the invocation of article 31 was not meant to unduly inconvenience the general public, but to preserve peace and security in the country.

At this juncture, let me commend you, mr. Speaker, the two deputy speakers, her honour the vice president, as leader of Government business in the house, and the clerk of the national assembly for the able manner in which you all managed the business of the first session of the twelfth national assembly.

Mr. Speaker,

Doing things in a smart way enbales us to free up time for other productive ventures. The smart development approach is a global trend aimed at promoting the use of information and communication technologies to enhance productivity, service delivery and the quality of life of the people.

Through e-education for instance, a child in mufumbwe should be able to receive equal educational materials and lessons as the one in kabulonga. A grand mother in chadiza can receive funds through a mobile phone and afford basic necessities of life. Combined services such as renewal of a driver’s license, registration of a motor vehicle, payment for electricity, water and other services can be made at the touch of a button in the comfort of your home.

The smart development approach is not necessarily about wearing smart clothes such as suits and ties. It is an innovative way of getting what was previously seen as difficult and time consuming tasks, done rapidly and easily.

The theme calls upon all of us to seriously reflect on the state of our national unity and, by extension, our sense of patriotism and the spirit of One Zambia, One nation. The theme is also underpinned by the need to remain focused on our national vision whilst embracing the tenets of a smart development approach.

This theme is informed by several factors. They include the recent developments in our country, as well as trends and best practices on the global stage.

The theme of my address to this august house is “moving towards a prosperous smart Zambia in peace and tranquillity without leaving anyone behind.”

Mr. Speaker,

During my address to this august house on 30th september 2016, I indicated my desire to move away from the usual thematic approach to addressing national issues. I stated that in line with the model taken in the seventh national development plan we will move away from stand-alone thematic lines to an integrated multi-sectoral approach which builds on multi-sectoral synergies.

This address will follow the same pattern. It is the policy of my administration to create an atmosphere where sectors should work together in a complimentary manner if they are to meet common development outcomes.

In today’s address therefore, I will highlight the key result areas or strategic pillars of focus which my administration has set for itself as outlined in the seventh national development plan. Under each pillar, I will elaborate what we have managed to achieve and make key policy pronouncements which will guide development in the country going forward.

To move forward towards a prosperous smart Zambia in peace and tranquility without leaving anyone behind, we all need to take a soul search. It is only after a thorough soul search that we come to the realisation that our oneness is embeded and secured in our common heritage, national values and principles.

This is underscored by our traditions and culture, our lineage and blood relations across tribes and intra-regional territories, reinforced by our religious beliefs as christians, which make us the great people, we are. One Zambia, one nation!

We may disagree and quarrel but we remain one. The factors that unite us are much greater than those that seek to divide us. Just like when one arm cuts the other with a razor blade one does not go out and get an axe to cut it off.

Therefore, the spate of acts of arson and sabotage, hate speech on socio media and other injurious acts against each other are an assault on ourselves. No iota of explanation can justify what we experienced in the recent past.

Who can comprehend and later justify the rationale behind burning down of schools which are essential for our people’s future, court buildings and markets where the poor and deprived members of our society are trying to earn a living? Cutting down power lines supplying electricity to that life support machine in a hospital where that brother or sister is fighting for survival, can never ever be a normal way of pursing one’s political ambition.

During my state of the nation address in march this year, I discussed before this august house our application of the national values. I stated that patriotism and national unity should speak to the heart and soul of every Zambian in our quest to sustain our sovereignty and build a better country for ourselves and future generations. These words are as alive today as they were on the day I stated them.

That is the more reason why it is hard to comprehend the reasoning of those behind these crimes committed against our country and our people, recently.