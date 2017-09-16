President Edgar Lungu is expected to arrive in New York, the United States of America on Sunday for the 72nd Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) which officially opened on Tuesday, 12th September, 2017.

According to the statement released to the media by Mr Wallen Simwaka, the First Secretary for Press at the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Zambia to the United Nations, world leaders will be gathering at the United Nations Headquarters to outline their issues on the role of the United Nations in addressing pressing global challenges finding lasting solutions to poverty, hunger, climate change and conflict among others in the quest to build a safer and peaceful world for all.

The theme for the 72nd United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) is; “Focusing on people: Striving for peace and decent life for all on a sustainable Planet”

Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary Ambassador Chalwe Lombe said the President Lungu will have a busy schedule while here in New York as he is expected to address the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday next week and deliver Zambia’s National Statement.

Amb Lombe said the 72nd UNGA is an opportunity for Zambia to advance its foreign policy and that His Excellency President Lungu attaches great importance to the global assembly of world leaders.

Briefing the Zambian delegates at the Zambia Mission to the United Nations in New York today, Amb Lombe explained that President Lungu as the champion against child early and forced marriages will on Monday chair a High Level event on Ending Child Early and forced Marriages which is being hosted by the Governments of the Republic of Zambia and Canada, together with UN Women, UNICEF, UNFPA and the African Union (AU)

He said President Lungu would later during the day attend yet another High Level Meeting on the Prevention of Sexual Exploitation and Abuse at which the Member States will come together to strongly condemn the vice and commit themselves to combating the scourge.

The President will on Tuesday evening be among world leaders at a reception to be hosted by His Excellency, Mr Donald Trump, the President of the United States of America in recognition of the 72nd Session of the United Nations General Assembly

“On Wednesday the Head of State will be among African Heads of State and Government to attend the African Union (AU) event under the theme; “year on demographic dividend; from Commitment to Action,” Amb Lombe said

He said there will also be held the Commonwealth Heads of State meeting, a Security Council meeting at summit level and many other side events on a number of issues.

He stated that President Lungu will also attend a meeting of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Double Troika with the United Nations (UN) Secretary General António Guterres on the situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Zambia having escalated its fight against the HIV/AIDS pandemic, His Excellency President Lungu has also been invited to join other leaders at the High Level event to Fast Track and End the HIV/AIDS pandemic.

His Excellency the President has a number of bilateral meetings lined up during the period that he will be attending the 72nd UNGA.

Given the wide range of issues on the UN agenda, the President’s delegation includes the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, Harry Kalaba, Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo, National Planning Minister Lucky Mulusa, Margarete Mwanakatwe, the Commerce and Trade Minister, Victoria Kalama of the Ministry of Gender, as well as Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya and other senior Government officials.

The President would return home soon after finishing his tight schedule in New York.