Ethiopian Airlines Enterprise in talks about founding regional divisions in Zambia and Chad and aims to buy part of the Democratic Republic of Congo’s national operator in a push to consolidate its lead as Africa’s biggest carrier.
Chief Executive Officer Tewolde GebreMariam said in an interview that an outline plan for a joint-venture airline in Zambia should be signed with the government and private-equity investors in a few weeks, leading to a final agreement by November.
That will give Ethiopian a new hub in Lusaka serving southern Africa alongside Malawian Airlines, in which it has a stake.
Mr. Tewolde said parallel discussions are underway in Chad for the establishment of a new national carrier there.
Ethiopian also wants to take equity in state-owned Congo Airways, with which it already has a strategic partnership including technical assistance, the CEO said in Addis Ababa, where his company has built up a major hub targeting inter-continental transfer traffic.
While Ethiopian Air is pursuing alliances on several fronts, with Uganda mulling proposals for a joint venture and Equatorial Guinea’s Ceiba Intercontinental a candidate to upgrade a maintenance deal into something bigger, Tewolde said there’s no truth to reports that his company is seeking to buy Arik Air, the largest airline in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country.
“We haven’t had any discussions and we have not submitted a bid,” the CEO said, adding that while there were talks last year, Arik is now under the control of national receiver Asset Management Corp. of Nigeria.
He said he was also unaware of interest in Arik from any other bidders.
Bloomberg
The cooperation between Ethiopian Airlines and Zambia is welcome. It will facilitate the process of increasing tourist arrivals in the country. Without air presence at national airline level, it is difficult for the tourist sector to remain competitive. In the discussions between Ethiopian Airlines and Zambia, there is need to avoid political interference and instead focus on commercial ties and profit. This will create employment and revenue for the country.
Dr. Makasa I don’t know what is your specialty? But I hope you are a PhD holder or medical doctor and not one like one Mushota! However, my take in having a national airline goes beyond political rhetoric and moves to a balance sheet! Some questions before we start even a feasibility report:
1. What are the expected outcomes? Investment opportunities! According to IATA ‘’…… IATA revised slightly downward its outlook for 2017 airline industry profitability to $35.6 billion (from the June projection of $39.4 billion) owing to slower global GDP growth and rising costs’’
2. Is it profitable? or losses only! Again according to IATA ‘’……. African carriers: In 2017, Carriers in Africa are expected to deliver the weakest financial performance with a net loss of $800 million (broadly unchanged…
……. from 2016). For each passenger flown this amounts to an average loss of $9.97.
3. Will it bring employment to our ever-reducing job market? Labour!
4. What is the expected future growth?
In answering these basic questions, one comes up with a strategic plan. As you may be aware, the airline industry has developed so technologically that today, most forward-looking airlines look at downsizing in office space, labour as (you might be aware) that today, you can buy an air ticket in Kabompo, North Western Province in in Mushota’s village in KashiKishi at the tip of fingers instead of even calling or visiting an office! You don’t even have to print the ticket- just QR it! In case you are wondering what is QR (Quick Response) code is that is for another day!
This is welcome news indeed. We need a solid plan for the national airline and not just a short term fix. Trade and tourism is partly dependent on this. God Bless Zambia
The Chosen One I very much agree with you. And we must not subsdize Ethopian Airlines which is wholly owned by the Ethipian Government! But what is interesting is:
DID YOU KNOW ZAMBIA AIRWAYS ONCE TRAINED ALL ET STAFF INCLUDING PILOTS? Oh Zambia, how hath thoust fallen!