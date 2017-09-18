Retired Pastor Malambo Shimukonka of Seventh day Adventist church says Love should be the driving principle of any action in marriage..

Pastor Shimukonka says marriage is not as easy as it looks, as it requires love, respect and patience from both partners.

He was speaking during the Marriage Reception Ceremony of Zambia News and information Services (ZANIS) Assistant Director Technical Services Victor Hachimbi’s daughter Nsole who got married to Pastor Runhard Moomba, at Council hall over the weekend at in Lusaka.

He further advised the couple to keep in tune with God so that their marriage can grow strong.

Speaking at the same event Mr Armitage Mulonga who is the uncle to the bride advised the couple to continue being opened minded.

He encouraged them to continue listening to advise from parents and consult elders in order to learn and understand marriage.