Concerned Mongu residents are up in arms with the Western Water and Sewerage Company (WWSC) for its failure to provide water in the provincial capital and the rest of the province.

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues , Mr David Makai accused the Utility firm’s management of only concentrating on administration issues instead of sorting out the situation on the ground.

Mr. Makai who once worked for the utility company has since called on government and the Firm’s management to involve stakeholders if the water reticulation system is to improve.

The demand follows a critical water shortage that has hit the people of Mbikusita compound commonly known as Kapulanga in Mongu District.

A survey Zambia News and Information Service (ZANIS) in Mongu, yesterday, revealed sporadic water supply in the area.

And a Mbikusita compound resident Kingsley Nyambe explained that the erratic water supply was forcing the community to draw water from neighboring compounds kilometers away.

He explained that, despite the development , the community has continued receiving water bills from Western Water and Sewerage Company, a situation he referred to as pathetic.

Mr. Nyambe lamented that people are losing a lot of money because they are left with no option but to buy a 20 liter container of water at 50 Ngwee a situation which is very retrogressive in a modern world.

Meanwhile Western Water and Sewerage Company (WWSC) Public Relations Officer Henry Kashoki said that the company has been supplying water to all parts of the province despite facing challenges such as outdated water reticulation network .

.

Mr. Kashoki further said the water deficit experienced in the last three days was due to a malfunctioning valve which he said has since been repaired.

He has since assured the people that with the coming on board of the donors, the situation will soon normalize because more water pumps will be procured to arrest the situation.

Government and WWSC recently have signed a 42.2 Million US Dollars On-Lending and Grant Agreement for water and sanitation programmes in Mongu, Sesheke, Senanga and Kaoma Districts in Western Province.